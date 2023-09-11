Phin Coffee House
Popular Items
FOOD
Sandwiches
BANH MI
Choice of pork sausage/ chicken/ tofu/grill ham, pate, and mayo, cilantro, cucumbers, pickled carrots, along with jalapeño on a baguette
BRISKET GRILL CHEESE
Braised beef comes with American cheese, Swiss cheese & red onion on multigrain bread.
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH
Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, Swiss cheese, and pesto aioli on a baguette.
CHICKEN PARM
Chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese on baguette.
PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
SMOKED SALMON BAGEL
Smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, dill, capers & lemon zest on an everything bagel.
TURKEY MULTIGRAIN
Turkey, lettuce, a sliced tomato, red onion, mayo, and Swiss cheese on multigrain bread.
VEGGIE SANDWICH
Tofu, lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, avocado spread on multigrain.
EVERYTHING BAGEL
Everything bagel is served with cream cheese/ creamy peanut butter/ butter.
GRILLED CHEESE
Multigrain sandwich with Swiss chees and American cheese.
Salads
TERIYAKI SALAD
Choice of Teriyaki Chicken/ Tofu, mixed green, tomato, red onion, purple cabbage, sesame seeds, lime vinaigrette.
NOODLE SALAD
Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, served with peanut sauce.
GARDEN SALAD
Choice of Avocado/ Tofu, Romain lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted squash, balsamic dressing with Feta cheese, and sesame seeds.
Plates
SPRING ROLLS
Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
BEEF BAO BUNS
Two baos of shredded braised brisket, cucumber, cabbage slaw with carrots, green onions, sesame, and sweet soy
PHO BURRITO
Burrito roll is filled with braised beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, basil leaves, cilantro, hoisin, and sriracha sauce with PHO broth
AVOCADO TOAST
Mashed avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy mayo, topped with sesame seeds on multigrain bread served with small house salad.
PROSCIUTTO & GREEN
Prosciutto open sandwich with pesto aioli, tomato, mozzarella, basil leaves, red onion, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil on white bread served with small house salad
SMOKED SALMON TOAST
Avocado, red grape tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella, basils. dills, smoked salmon with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil on thick-cut multigrain.
Pastries
Raisin Bran Muffin
Blueberry muffin
Corn Muffin
Chocolate chip Muffin (Double/Regular)
Banana Muffin
Pistachio Muffin
Coffee cake
Lemon Poppy
Cranberry Muffin
Brownies (Pecans/Double chocolate chips/Plain)
Oatmeal cookies
Unbleached unbromated enriched wheat flour (reduced iron, thiamine, mononitrate, riboflavin, niacin, folic acid), rolled oats, raisins, seedless, zero trans fat margarine, brown sugar, cane sugar, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, extractives of bourbon vanilla beans), baking powder, baking soda (sodium acid pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate), salt
Chocolate cookies
DRINKS
Coffee
Espresso
Barista Special
CA PHE PHIN
Vietnamese Ice Coffee with condensed milk.
BOSTON CREAM LATTE
Creamy Vietnamese espresso with (your choice of milk) over ice
COCONUT COFFEE
Espresso shot over blended condensed coconut milk with vanilla ice cream.
COCONUT WATER ESPRESSO
Espresso shot over fresh coconut water with ice
CITRUS ESPRESSO
Espresso shot over fresh orange juice and limeade with ice
EIS KAFFEE
MATCHA FLOAT
CHOCOLATE FLOAT
AFFOGATO
MOCHA COLD BREW
MATCHA LEMONADE
Matcha mixed with fresh lemonade over ice