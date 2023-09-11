Popular Items

BANH MI

$9.75

Choice of pork sausage/ chicken/ tofu/grill ham, pate, and mayo, cilantro, cucumbers, pickled carrots, along with jalapeño on a baguette

BOSTON CREAM LATTE

$5.75

Creamy Vietnamese espresso with (your choice of milk) over ice

SPRING ROLLS

$6.25

Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.

FOOD

Sandwiches

BRISKET GRILL CHEESE

BRISKET GRILL CHEESE

$11.50

Braised beef comes with American cheese, Swiss cheese & red onion on multigrain bread.

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, Swiss cheese, and pesto aioli on a baguette.

CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$11.50

Chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese on baguette.

PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH

PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH

$12.00

Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

$11.50

Smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, dill, capers & lemon zest on an everything bagel.

TURKEY MULTIGRAIN

TURKEY MULTIGRAIN

$11.50

Turkey, lettuce, a sliced tomato, red onion, mayo, and Swiss cheese on multigrain bread.

VEGGIE SANDWICH

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$9.75

Tofu, lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, avocado spread on multigrain.

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.95

Everything bagel is served with cream cheese/ creamy peanut butter/ butter.

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

Multigrain sandwich with Swiss chees and American cheese.

Salads

TERIYAKI SALAD

TERIYAKI SALAD

$12.75

Choice of Teriyaki Chicken/ Tofu, mixed green, tomato, red onion, purple cabbage, sesame seeds, lime vinaigrette.

NOODLE SALAD

NOODLE SALAD

$12.75

Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, served with peanut sauce.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$12.75

Choice of Avocado/ Tofu, Romain lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted squash, balsamic dressing with Feta cheese, and sesame seeds.

Plates

BEEF BAO BUNS

BEEF BAO BUNS

$8.50

Two baos of shredded braised brisket, cucumber, cabbage slaw with carrots, green onions, sesame, and sweet soy

PHO BURRITO

PHO BURRITO

$12.00

Burrito roll is filled with braised beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, basil leaves, cilantro, hoisin, and sriracha sauce with PHO broth

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.50

Mashed avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy mayo, topped with sesame seeds on multigrain bread served with small house salad.

PROSCIUTTO & GREEN

$13.95

Prosciutto open sandwich with pesto aioli, tomato, mozzarella, basil leaves, red onion, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil on white bread served with small house salad

SMOKED SALMON TOAST

$13.95

Avocado, red grape tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella, basils. dills, smoked salmon with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil on thick-cut multigrain.

Pastries

Raisin Bran Muffin

$3.95

Blueberry muffin

$3.95
Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$3.95
Chocolate chip Muffin (Double/Regular)

Chocolate chip Muffin (Double/Regular)

$3.95
Banana Muffin

Banana Muffin

$3.95
Pistachio Muffin

Pistachio Muffin

$3.95
Coffee cake

Coffee cake

$3.95
Lemon Poppy

Lemon Poppy

$3.95
Cranberry Muffin

Cranberry Muffin

$3.95

Brownies (Pecans/Double chocolate chips/Plain)

$2.75

Oatmeal cookies

$3.25

Unbleached unbromated enriched wheat flour (reduced iron, thiamine, mononitrate, riboflavin, niacin, folic acid), rolled oats, raisins, seedless, zero trans fat margarine, brown sugar, cane sugar, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, extractives of bourbon vanilla beans), baking powder, baking soda (sodium acid pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate), salt

Chocolate cookies

$3.25

On side

Pho broth cup

$3.00

Rice noodle

$1.00

Braised beef

$4.00

DRINKS

Coffee

CAFÉ AU LAIT

CAFÉ AU LAIT

$4.00+
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.00+

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00+
POUR OVER

POUR OVER

$5.50
AEROPRESS

AEROPRESS

$5.50

BOX OF JOE

$27.95

Espresso

AMERICANO

$4.00

ICE AMERICANO

$4.00

CAFÉ MOCHA

$5.75+

ICE MOCHA

$5.75+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

CORTADO

$4.50

ESPRESSO (Double shot)

$3.00

ESPRESSO CON PANNA

$4.50

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$4.00

LATTE

$5.00+

ICE LATTE

$5.00+

RED EYE

$5.00+

FLAT WHITE

$4.50

ICE RED EYE

$5.00+

Barista Special

CA PHE PHIN

CA PHE PHIN

$5.00

Vietnamese Ice Coffee with condensed milk.

COCONUT COFFEE

COCONUT COFFEE

$5.75

Espresso shot over blended condensed coconut milk with vanilla ice cream.

COCONUT WATER ESPRESSO

COCONUT WATER ESPRESSO

$6.00

Espresso shot over fresh coconut water with ice

CITRUS ESPRESSO

CITRUS ESPRESSO

$5.50

Espresso shot over fresh orange juice and limeade with ice

EIS KAFFEE

$6.50

MATCHA FLOAT

$6.50

CHOCOLATE FLOAT

$6.50
AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$5.00

MOCHA COLD BREW

$5.75

MATCHA LEMONADE

$6.25

Matcha mixed with fresh lemonade over ice

Tea

ASSORTED TEA

$3.00+
MASTER TEA

MASTER TEA

$3.50+

COLD BREW TEA

$4.00+
HIBISCUS FOG

HIBISCUS FOG

$5.00
MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+
ICE MATCHA LATTE

ICE MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

ICE CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

LONDON FOG

$4.50

More

SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE

$6.00
MATCHA SHAKE

MATCHA SHAKE

$6.50

BELGIUM CHOCOLATE

$5.00+
MOJITO

MOJITO

$6.00

SODA

$3.00

WATER

$1.75

CELSIUS

$2.75

S. PELLEGRINO

$2.50
YOGURT

YOGURT

$2.00

STEAM MILK

$2.50+

COCO WATER

$2.50