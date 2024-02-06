Pho 1 Grill 201 Towne Center West Boulevard ste 701
Dinner
Drinks
- Soft Drinks$3.25
- Thai Iced Tea$5.00
Pho 1 grill customer favorite
- Bubble Tea Smoothie$5.75
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Contains milk. Freshly blended with sweet and chewy tapioca pearls. Flavors: mango, taro, honeydew, green tea, coconut, coffee, strawberry, vanilla, mint chocolate
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.95
- Sweetened Ice Tea$3.25
- Cà Phê Sữa Đá Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite
- Young Coconut Juice$4.95
- Milk Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$3.25
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Perrier Sparkling Water$4.00
- Hot Instant Coffee$3.25
Beer
- Allagash White$4.95
- Asahi Super Dry$5.25
- Bb Jasmine Tea Lager$5.25
- Bud Light$3.95
- Chang$5.25
- Corona Extra$5.25
- Corona Light$3.95
- Fat Tire$4.95
- Full Nelson$4.95
- Get Bent IPA$4.95
- Kirin Ichiban$5.25
- Legend Brown Ale$4.95
- Lucky Buddha$5.25
- Miller Lite$3.95
- Sapporo$5.25
- Singha$5.25
- Tsingtao$5.25
- Vienna Lager$4.95
- Yuengling$3.95
(K) Appetizers
- (K1) Shrimp Summer Rolls Gỏi Cuốn Tôm$4.75
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. 2 pcs
- (K2) Vegetable Summer Rolls Gỏi Cuốn Chay$4.50
2 pcs
- (K3) Grilled Pork Soft Rolls$4.75
2 pcs
- (K4) Crispy Spring Rolls Chả Giò$4.75
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. 2 pcs. Choice of pork or vegetable
- (K5) Housemade Dumplings$8.75
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. 6 pcs. Choice of pork or vegetable, pan-fried or steamed
- (K6) Shrimp Shrimp Shrimp$8.75
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. 6 pcs. Crispy shrimp "Spring roll" served with sweet chili
- (K7) Chung's Pan-Fried Wontons$8.75
Handmade pork wontons pan-fried and topped with our house garlic sauce
- (K8) Yellow Pancake Bánh Xèo$12.25Out of stock
- (K9) Crispy Garlic Tofu$7.25
Deep-fried silken tofu served with house garlic sauce
- (K10) Grilled Barbecue Skewers$10.25
4 pcs. Choice of chicken or beef
- (K11) Honey Grilled Spare Ribs$12.25
4 pcs
- (K12) Pho 1 Grill Sampler$18.75
Shrimp shrimp shrimp, crispy spring rolls (pork), fried dumplings (pork), grilled chicken skewers, shrimp summer rolls
(C) Broken Rice / Vermicelli
- (C1) Grilled Tofu$12.50
- (C2) Grilled Pork$12.50
- (C3) White Meat Grilled Chicken$12.50
- (C4) Grilled Beef$12.50
- (C5) Dark Meat Pho 1 Grill Sesame Chicken$12.50
- (C6) Grilled Pork Chop$14.50
- (C7) Combo: Grilled Shrimp and Chicken$14.50
- (C8) Grilled Shrimp$13.50
- (C9) Grilled Fish$14.50
- (C10) Grilled Pork and Crispy Spring Roll$14.50
- (C11) Favorite Grill Combo$16.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, and crispy spring roll Broken Rice - Served with Carrot and Daikon, Lettuce, Cucumber, and Scallions Fish Sauce on the Side Vermicelli Noodles - Tossed with Carrot and Daikon, Lettuce, Peanut, Cucumber, Bean Sprout, and Scallions
- (C12) Pork Crispy Spring Rolls$12.50
(P) Pho / Noodle Soup
- (P1) Pho Đac Biet$14.25
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Our most popular dish! Rice noodles, eye round steak, brisket, tendon, beef meatballs
- (P2) Pho Tái$13.25
Rice noodles, eye round steak
- (P3) Pho Tái Bò Viên$13.25
Rice noodles, eye round steak, beef meatballs
- (P4) Pho Sa Te$14.25
Rice noodles, eye round steak, five-spice seasoning
- (P5) Pho Tái Nam$13.25
Rice noodles, eye round steak, brisket
- (P6) Phở Gà$13.25
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Rice noodles, shredded chicken breast (in beef broth)
- (P7) Saigon Street Noodle Hủ Tiếu Nam Vang$14.25
A Vietnamese classic with a bit of everything - rice noodles, shrimp, chicken, pork, fish ball, quail egg
- (P8) Wonton Noodle Soup Mì Hoành Thánh$13.25
Egg noodles, wontons, sliced roast pork
- (P9) Tofu Noodle Soup Hủ Tiếu Đậu Hủ$12.25
Rice noodles and tofu in chicken broth
- (P10) Vegetable Noodle Soup Hủ Tiếu Rau Cải$12.25
Rice noodles, mixed vegetables (veggie broth available)
- (P11) Seafood Noodle Soup - Mì Đô Biển$14.25
Egg noodles, shrimp, fish ball, squid, crab stick
- (P12) Tom Yum$14.25
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Rice noodles, shrimp in spicy, tangy soup
- (P13) Phở Shrimp$14.25
Rice noodles, shrimp
- (P14) Tom Yum Tofu$13.25
Rice noodles, tofu in vegan tangy vegetable broth
- (P15) Pho Nam$13.25
- (P16) Pho Bo Vien$13.25
(S) Soup / Salad / Bánh Mì
- (S1) Egg Drop Soup$2.95
- Large Egg Drop$6.65
- (S2) Hot and Sour Soup$2.95
- Large Hot and Sour$6.65
- (S3) Wonton Soup$3.25
- Large Wonton$6.95
- (S5) Vegetable Soup$2.95
- (S7) Vietnamese Sour Soup Canh Chua$13.95
A tangy traditional classic! Choice of fish or shrimp
- (S8) Vietnamese Sandwich Bánh Mì$9.25
Our version of the trendy favorite - freshly grilled meat with lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, and cilantro on a crisp french roll. Choice of pork, chicken, or tofu
- (S9) Shrimp Papaya Salad Gỏi Đu Đủ$12.95
(HG) Hoa House Grill
- (H1) Silken Tofu Grill Platter$18.50
- (H2) Lemongrass Chicken Grill Platter$18.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite
- (H3) Lemongrass Pork Grill Platter$18.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite
- (H4) Gulf Shrimp Grill Platter$18.50
- (H5) Combo: Shrimp and Chicken Grill Platter$19.50
- (H7) Beef and Onion Roll Grill Platter$18.50
- (H8) Combo: Beef & Pork Grill Platter$19.50
- (H9) Grilled Beef in Grape Leaf Bò Nướng Lá Lốt$19.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. A house staple - handmade beef meatballs wrapped in succulent grape leaves and kissed by the grill
- (H11) "17-20" Lucky House Grill Combo$21.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Juicy grilled shrimp, beef and onion rolls, chicken, and pork - brushed with our house lemongrass BBQ sauce
(HW) House Stir Fry
- (H12) Crispy Seafood Nest$20.50
Scallop, shrimp, squid, crab stick, fish ball, and vegetables nestled in a wok-fried egg noodle "Nest"
- (H13) Crazy Beef$18.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Tender sliced flank steak wok-fried in lime juice, basil, tomato, and scallions
- (H14) Modern Family$19.50
Something for everyone - beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, and vegetables (broccoli, napa stem, mushroom, carrot, snow peas, bamboo sliced) in our house brown sauce
- (H18) Southern Salmon Stir-Fry$19.50
Salmon, broccoli, carrot, Napa, bamboo, snow pea, and mushroom stir-fried in our house brown sauce
- (H19) Chef's Sriracha Shrimp$19.50
Large gulf shrimp seared in our wok with plenty of onion, chili, and authentic huy fong sriracha sauce
- (H20) Garlic Scallop and Beef$19.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Sea scallops and tender beef tossed with freshly cut vegetables in a savory garlic sauce
- (H21) Saigon Sa Tế Chicken$17.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Chicken, thinly sliced ginger, and vegetables in a hearty traditional Vietnamese sa tế sauce
(M) Noodles / Rice
- (M1) Pho 1 Egg Noodle Stir-Fry$14.70
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Contains eggs and peanuts. A customer favorite! Choice of chicken, shrimp, pork, beef, vegetable, or house
- (M5) Pho 1 Fried Rice$13.70
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Contain eggs. A must-order dish for every table - choice of chicken, shrimp, pork, beef, vegetable, or house
(G) Chicken
- (G1) Sesame Crispy Chicken$15.50
Dark Meat Chicken stir-fry with sweet sauce and mixed vegetable of broccoli, napa stem, and carrot
- (G2) Chicken Mixed Vegetable$15.50
White meat chicken stir-fry with mixed vegetable of broccoli, napa stem, mushroom, carrot, snow peas, and bamboo sliced
- (G3) Crispy Orange Peel Chicken$15.50
Dark meat chicken stir-fry with mixed vegetable of broccoli, napa stem, and carrot
- (G4) Sweet and Sour Chicken$15.50
Sweet and Sour Sauce with a Mixed Vegetable of Carrot, Bell Pepper, and White Onion
- (G5) Chicken and Broccoli$15.50
Chicken Stir-fried with brown sauce and vegetables: Broccoli, Carrot, and Bamboo
- (G6) Garlic Chicken$15.50
White Meat Chicken Stir Fry with Garlic Sauce and Mixed Vegetable of Broccoli, Celery, Snow Peas, and Bamboo Sliced
- (G7) Lemongrass Chicken$15.50
Chicken, mushroom, broccoli, celery, bell pepper, carrot, and onion tossed in house lemongrass sauce
- (G8) Vietnamese Curry Chicken$15.50
Chicken, mushroom, celery, snow pea, carrot, bell pepper, and onion tossed in Vietnamese curry sauce
- (G9) David Tea's Basil Chicken$15.50
Chicken, tomato, broccoli, onion, and mushroom stir-fried with fresh and fragrant thai basil
- (G10) Chicken an Dong$15.50
Crispy chunks of chicken breast tossed with freshly cut vegetables in house brown sauce
- (G11) Victor's Tom Yum Chicken$15.50
Inspired by tom yum soup! Chicken, tomato, onion, mushroom, bamboo, and broccoli in a zesty thai sauce
(D) Seafood
- (D1) Shrimp Mixed Vegetable$17.50
- (D5) Curry Shrimp$17.50
Shrimp with vegetables in a Vietnamese curry sauce
- (D6) Basil Shrimp Stir-Fry$17.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite
- (D7) Tangy Tom Yum Shrimp$17.50
Shrimp with vegetables in a tom yum-infused sauce
- (D8) Lemongrass Shrimp$17.50
Shrimp, mushroom, broccoli, celery, bell pepper, onion, and carrot in our house lemongrass sauce
- (D9) Garlic Shrimp$17.50
- (D10) Double Happiness$17.50
Shrimp and chicken with broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and Napa in a light white sauce
- (D11) Ginger Fish Roll$17.50
A delicately rolled fish fillet wok-fried in a garlic sauce
(B) Beef
- (B1) Beef and Broccoli$16.45
- (B2) Beef Mixed Vegetable$16.45
- (B3) Sa Tế Style Beef$16.45
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Beef, snow pea, broccoli, carrot, celery, mushroom, and ginger in a hearty sa tế brown sauce
- (B4) Lemongrass Beef$16.45
Beef, mushroom, broccoli, celery, carrot, bell pepper, and onion in a fragrant, fresh lemongrass sauce
- (B5) Basil Beef$16.45
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Beef, tomato, broccoli, celery, onion, and mushroom stir-fried with plenty of Thai basil
- (B6) Garlic Beef and Chicken$18.45
(R) Vegetable
- (R1) Tofu Mixed Vegetable$15.55
Pho 1 grill customer favorite
- (R2) Garlic Broccoli$13.25
- (R3) Golden Tofu Egg Noodle Nest$18.65
Tofu with mixed vegetables glazed in house brown sauce, served in a crispy basket of egg noodles
- (R4) Vegetable Deluxe$13.25
Light and healthy - broccoli, snow pea, carrot, mushroom, and Napa in house white sauce
- (R5) Lemongrass Tofu$14.65
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Tofu, mushroom, broccoli, celery, carrot, and onion in our signature lemongrass brown sauce
- (R6) Curry Tofu Vegetable$14.65
Tofu with mushroom, celery, onion, snow pea, and broccoli in a Vietnamese coconut milk curry sauce
Desserts
- Honey Coconut Fried Bananas$4.95
Sliced bananas freshly fried in a coconut-infused batter and drizzled with grade A honey
- Housemade Flan Caramel$5.95
- Coconut Crystal Dumplings$4.95
Delicate tapioca dumplings filled with sweet mung bean and rolled in coconut flakes
- Ice Cream$4.95
Choice of vanilla, mango, green tea, or red bean
- Cheese Cake$5.95
- Chocolate Cake$5.95
Sides
Gluten Free Menu
(K) Appetizers
- (GF K1) Shrimp Summer Rolls Gỏi Cuốn Tôm$4.75
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. 2 pcs
- (GF K2) Vegetable Summer Rolls Gỏi Cuốn Chay$4.50
2 pcs
- (GF K3) Grilled Pork Soft Rolls$4.75
2 pcs
- (GF K8) Yellow Pancake Bánh Xèo$12.25
- (GF K9) Crispy Garlic Tofu$7.25
Deep-fried silken tofu served with house garlic sauce
- (GF K10) Grilled Barbecue Skewers$10.25
4 pcs. Choice of chicken or beef
(C) Broken Rice / Vermicelli
(P) Phở / Noodle Soup
- (GF P1) Phở Đặc Biệt$14.25
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Our most popular dish! Rice noodles, eye round steak, brisket, tendon, beef meatballs
- (GF P2) Phở Tái$13.25
Rice noodles, eye round steak
- (GF P6) Phở Gà$13.25
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Rice noodles, shredded chicken breast (in beef broth)
- (GF P9) Tofu Noodle Soup Hủ Tiếu Đậu Hủ$12.25
Rice noodles and tofu in chicken broth
- (GF P10) Vegetable Noodle Soup Hủ Tiếu Rau Cải$12.25
Rice noodles, mixed vegetables (veggie broth available)
- (GF P12) Tom Yum$14.25
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Rice noodles, tomatoes, shrimp in spicy, tangy soup
- (GF P13) Phở Shrimp$14.25
Rice noodles, shrimp
- (GF P14) Tom Yum Tofu$13.25
Rice noodles, tomatoes, tofu in vegan vegetable broth
(S) Soup / Salad
(H) Hoa House Grill
- (GF H1) Silken Tofu Grill Platter$18.50
- (GF H2) Lemongrass Chicken Grill Platter$18.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite
- (GF H3) Lemongrass Pork Grill Platter$18.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite
- (GF H4) Gulf Shrimp Grill Platter$18.50
- (GF H5) Combo: Shrimp and Chicken Grill Platter$19.50
- (GF H11) "17-20" Lucky House Grill Combo$21.50
Pho 1 grill customer favorite. Juicy grilled shrimp, beef and onion rolls, chicken, and pork - brushed with our house lemongrass BBQ sauce
(H) Hoa House Stir-Fry
(M) Noodles / Rice
(G) Chicken
- (GF G2) GLUETEN FREE Chicken Mixed Vegetable$16.50
- (GF G8) GLUTEN FREE Vietnamese Curry Chicken$16.50
- (GF G9) GLUTEN FREE David Tea's Basil Chicken$16.50
Chicken, tomato, broccoli, onion, and mushroom stir-fried with fresh and fragrant Thai basil
- (GF G11) GLUTEN FREE Victor's Tom Yum Chicken$16.50
Inspired by tom yum soup! Chicken, tomato, onion, mushroom, bamboo, and broccoli in a zesty Thai sauce
(D) Seafood
- (GF D1) Shrimp Mixed Vegetable$18.50
- (GF D5) Curry Shrimp$18.50
Shrimp with vegetables in a Vietnamese curry sauce
- (GF D7) Tangy Tom Yum Shrimp$18.50
Shrimp with vegetables in a tom yum-infused sauce
- (GF D10) Double Happiness$18.50
Shrimp and chicken with broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and Napa in a light white sauce