Pho & Beyond 13500 Pearl Rd Unit 111
Full Menu
Appetizers - Khai Vị
- Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn$5.95
2 pieces. Shrimp, boiled pork, rice vermicelli, lettuce, and mint wrapped in thin rice paper. On the side: peanut sauce or fish sauce
- Egg Rolls - Chả Giò$6.95
3 pieces. Ground pork, shrimp, vermicelli, mushroom, carrot, and egg. Wrapped with egg noodle cake and deep-fried
- Chicken, Shrimp, or Grilled Pork Salad - Gỏi Gà/ Tôm/ Thịt$9.95
Shredded cabbage, chicken/shrimp/pork, mint, onion, cilantro, fried shallot, ground peanuts, and house sauce
- Vietnamese Sandwiches - Bánh Mì$6.95
French baguette served with warm specialty marinated grilled meat or cold cut, mayo, pickled radish, carrots, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño
Vermicelli - Bún
Rice Dishes - Com
- Chicken Rice - Cơm Gà$12.95
White rice served with stir-fried chicken and onion
- Beef Rice - Cơm Bò$13.95
White rice served with stir-fried beef and onion
- Shrimp Rice - Cơm Tôm$13.95
White rice served with stir-fried shrimp and onion
- Fried Rice Mixed Veggie - Cơm Chiên Dương Châu$11.95
Fried rice served with stir-fried egg, carrot, and greens
- Grilled Pork Rice - Cơm Thịt Nướng$12.95
Steamed rice served with grilled pork chop, and pickled cucumber or carrot
- Đặc Biệt Special Rice - Cơm Sườn Nướng Bì Chả$14.95
Rice served with grilled pork chop, shredded pork skin, pork pie, and pickled cucumber or carrot
Beef Noodle Soups - Phở
- P-1 Large Rare Beef Pho$13.95
Raw beef cooked in hot broth when served
- P-2 Large Meatball Pho$13.95
- P-3 Large Brisket Pho$13.95
Brisket cooked for 3 hrs before served
- P-4 Large Rare Beef&Meatball Pho$13.95
- P-5 Large Rare Beef&Brisket Pho$13.95
- P-6 Large Brisket & Beef Ball Pho$13.95
- P-7 Rare Beef, Brisket & Beef Ball Pho$13.95
Large only
- P-8 Noodle + Broth ( No meat)$8.95
- P-9 Chicken Pho$12.95
In-house cooked chicken broth with rice noodles, skinless chicken breast, green onion, cilantro, and black pepper. On the side: bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño, sriracha, & hoisin sauce
- P-10 Shrimp Pho$13.95
In-house cooked chicken broth with rice noodles, peeled shrimp & imitation crab, green onion, cilantro, and black pepper. On the side: bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, sriracha, & hoisin sauce
- P-11 Vegetarian Pho$12.95
Broth is made of apple, corn, radish, and cabbage, served with rice noodles, mushroom & tofu, green onion, cilantro, and black pepper
- Spicy Beef Noodle( Bun Bo Hue)$14.95