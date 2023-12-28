Pho Deli 2628 11th St NW
DRINKS
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Ginger-ale$2.00
- Sweet Lemon Iced Tea$3.00
- Coconut Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Jasmine Tea$2.00
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.00
- Jasmine Boba Tea$4.00
- Jasmine Boba Milk Tea$5.00
- Matcha Boba Tea$5.00
- Thai Boba Tea$5.00
- Coconut Boba Tea$5.00
- Taro Boba Tea$5.00
- Sea-salt Milk Foam Coffee$5.00Out of stock
- Ume Plum Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Lemongrass Honey IcedTea$5.00Out of stock
- Star Anise Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Dalgona Coffee$5.00Out of stock
- Coconut Coffee$5.00Out of stock
- Egg Coffee$6.75Out of stock
- Thai Tea (No Boba)$4.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
FOOD
Appetizers
- A1. Summer Rolls with Shrimps$8.00+
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
- A2. Summer rolls with Tofu$8.00+
Rice papers, vermicelli, fried tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
- A5. CRISPY SHRIMP DUMPLING$8.00
Fried 4 dumplings, shrimps, white onions, and black pepper, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- A8. Summer Rolls with Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$8.00+
- A9. SUMMER -ROLLS WITH GRILL PORK$8.00Out of stock
- A10. COMBO PLATTERS$19.00
2 summer rolls, 3 spring rolls, and 4 dumplings.
- A12. BAO BUN GRILLED CHICKEN$9.00Out of stock
Lemongrass grilled chicken, 2 buns, pickles, onion with Mayo Sauce.
- A14. BAO BUN STIR-FRIED BRISKET$9.00Out of stock
Stir fried brisket, 2 buns, onion with Mayo Sauce
- A16. SHRIMP AND PORK DUMPLING$9.00Out of stock
4 fried dumpling pieces with shrimps, pork, white onions, and black pepper, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- A17. Northern Vietnam Spring Rolls (3 rolls)$9.00Out of stock
Northern Vietnam spring roll is made of a mixture of meat and vegetables such as ground pork, carrot, wood ear, and vermicelli noodles, wrapped in a spring roll wrapper and deep fried; which is served with sweet and sour sauce.
Pho (Noodles Soup)
- N5. Special Combo Pho$14.00
Rice pho noodles with eye-round steak, brisket, and beef balls in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho$13.00
Rice pho noodles with eye-round steak and brisket in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N7. Chicken Pho$12.00
Rice pho noodles with shredded white chicken meat in chicken broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N8. Seafood Pho$13.00
Rice pho noodles with shrimp, fried fish balls, and imitation crab meat in chicken broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N9. Shrimps Pho$13.00
Rice pho noodles with shrimp, fried fish balls, and imitation crab meat in chicken broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N10. Veggie Pho$13.00
Rice pho noodles with fried tofu, broccoli, carrots, daikon, mushroom, and baby corn in veggie broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Pho$13.00
Rice pho noodles with eye-round steak and brisket in lemongrass broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N12. Meatball Pho$13.00
Rice pho noodles with beef balls. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N13. Pho Tai Lan$14.50
Rice pho noodles with stir-fried garlic beef in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
Rice
- R13. Special Combo Rice$12.00
Steamed yellow rice (made with turmeric powder) served with grilled chicken and sauteed shrimp. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce. Includes a small side of chicken soup.
- R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice$12.00
Steamed yellow rice (made with turmeric powder) served with sauteed shrimp. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce. Includes a small side of chicken soup.
- R15. Veggie Rice$12.00
Steamed yellow rice (made with turmeric powder) served with sauteed fried tofu, broccoli, carrots, daikon, mushrooms, and baby corn. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce. Includes a small side of veggie soup.
- R16. Boneless Chicken Rice$12.00
Steamed yellow rice (made with turmeric powder) served with grilled lemongrass chicken. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce. Includes a small side of chicken soup.
- R17. Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Egg-fried rice served with grilled lemongrass chicken, white onions, and green onions. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- R18. Seafood Fried Rice$14.00
Egg-fried rice served with shrimp, imitation crab meat, fried fish balls, white onions, and green onions. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- R19. Stir-fried Beef Rice$14.50
Rice serves with stir-fried minced garlic beef steak, garnished with Vietnamese pickles, lettuce, cucumbers, and fish sauce.
Dried Noodles
- DN19. Vermicelli Noodles Combo$14.00
Vermicelli noodles served with grilled lemongrass chicken and one egg roll (ground pork or tofu). Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN20. Vermicelli with Shrimps$13.00
Vermicelli noodles served with sauteed shrimp. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN21. Vermicelli with Vegetables$13.00
Vermicelli noodles served with sauteed fried tofu, broccoli, carrots, daikon, mushroom, and baby corn. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN23. Vermicelli with Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$13.00
Vermicelli noodles served with grilled lemongrass chicken. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN22. Vermicelli with Stir-Fried Beef$14.50
Rice serves with stir-fried minced garlic beef steak, garnished with Vietnamese pickles, lettuce, cucumbers, and fish sauce.
- DN15. Vermicelli with Northern Vietnam Spring Roll$15.50
Rice vermicelli serves with a Northern Vietnam spring roll, fresh salad, basil, and fish sauce.
Banh Mi
- B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$12.00
9-inch sub served with grilled lemongrass chicken and fried eggs. Topped with Vietnamese pickles, jalapeño, and Vietnamese mayo. Includes a small side of chicken soup.
- B24. Tofu Banh Mi$12.00
9-inch sub served with fried tofu and fried eggs. Topped with Vietnamese pickles, jalapeño, and Vietnamese mayo. Includes a small side of veggie soup.
- B25. Garlic Beef Banh Mi$12.00