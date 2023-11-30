PhoFilling 2310 Washington Street
Starters
- Fried Pork Belly, Sweet & Spicy$6.95
Drenched in honey and chili oil
- Fried Pork Belly, Salt & Pepper$6.95
Dusted with salt & pepper
- Wok Fried Wings, 10 pieces$14.95
Glazed in a special sweet sauce with green onions
- Wok Fried Wings, 6 pieces$9.95
Glazed in a special sweet sauce with green onions
- Chicken Wings, 10 pieces$13.50
Served with sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Wings, 6 pieces$8.95
Served with sweet chili sauce
- Potstickers, 10 pieces$10.95
Stuffed with pork and vegetables, served with house-made potsticker sauce
- Potstickers, 6 pieces$6.95
Stuffed with pork and vegetables, served with house-made potsticker sauce
- Fried Vegetarian Egg Rolls$6.95
3 rolls; filled with vegetables only and served with sweet chili sauce
- Fried Pork Egg Rolls$6.95
3 rolls; filled with pork and vegetables served with sweet chili sauce
- Char Siu BBQ Pork$6.95
Chinese style, with hot mustard, ketchup, and sesame seeds
- Jalapeno & Pork Spring Rolls$8.50
2 rolls; grilled pork and jalapeno with fish sauce
- Vegetarian Spring Rolls$7.95
2 rolls; veggie ham with peanut sauce
- Traditional Spring Rolls$7.95
2 rolls; shrimp and ham with peanut sauce
- Sampler Plate$11.95
2 chicken wings, 4 potstickers, and 2 eggrolls
Pho
- Pho Seafood$14.50
Shrimp, imitation crab meat, and fishballs in beef broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho House Special$15.95
Steak, brisket, meatballs, beef tendon and tripe in beef broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho Brisket$15.50
Brisket, rice noodles, green & yellow onions, and cilantro in a beef broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho Steak & Tendon$14.50
Steak with tendon, rice noodles, green & yellow onions, and cilantro in a beef broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho Steak & Brisket$14.50
Steak with brisket, rice noodles, green & yellow onions, and cilantro in a beef broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho Steak & Meatballs$14.50
Steak with meatballs, rice noodles, green & yellow onions, and cilantro in a beef broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho Steak & Tripe$12.95
Steak with tripe, rice noodles, green & yellow onions, and cilantro in a beef broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho Meatball$14.50
Meatballs, rice noodles, green & yellow onions, and cilantro in a beef broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho Steak$12.95
Steak, rice noodles, green & yellow onions, and cilantro in a beef broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho Chicken$12.95
Chicken, rice noodles, green & yellow onion, and cilantro in a chicken broth. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Pho Vegetable$12.95
Tofu, veggie ham, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, rice noodles, green & yellow onions, and cilantro in a vegetable broth. Comes with a side of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
Teriyaki
- Teriyaki Tofu$12.95
House-made teriyaki sauce. Includes green & yellow onions with a side of rice and salad
- Spicy Teriyaki Chicken$13.95
House-made teriyaki sauce. Includes green & yellow onions with chili oil and served with rice and salad
- Teriyaki Chicken$12.95
House-made teriyaki sauce. Served with a side of rice and salad
- Teriyaki Beef$14.95
House-made teriyaki sauce over flank steak. Includes green & yellow onions with a side of rice and salad
- Spicy Teriyaki Beef$15.95
House-made teriyaki sauce over flank steak. Includes green & yellow onions with chili oil and served with rice and salad
Banh Mi
- Banh Mi Special$11.50
Banh Mi sandwich including a fresh spring roll with peanut sauce and your choice of dessert or drink
- Banh Mi Dip$9.50
Banh Mi sandwich served with your choice of broth for dipping
- Banh Mi Veggie Ham$7.95
A toasted french roll with Vegetarian ham, soy sauce, mayo, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, picked carrots & daikon
- Banh Mi Tofu$7.95
A toasted french roll with wok seasoned tofu, mayo, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon
- Banh Mi Cha$7.95
A toasted french roll with Vietnamese ham, soy sauce, mayo, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon
- Banh Mi Beef$7.95
A toasted french roll with wok seasoned beef, pate, mayo, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon
- Banh Mi Chicken$7.95
A toasted french roll with grilled chicken, pate, mayo, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon
- Banh Mi Pork$7.95
A toasted french roll with grilled pork, pate, mayo, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon
Bun
- Lemongrass Bun Combo$16.50
Wok fried beef, chicken and shrimp with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce with lemongrass added
- Lemongrass Bun Shrimp$15.95
Wok fried shrimp with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce with lemongrass added
- Lemongrass Bun Beef$15.95
Wok fried beef with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce with lemongrass added
- Lemongrass Bun Chicken$15.95
Wok fried chicken with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce with lemongrass added
- Lemongrass Bun Tofu$15.95
Wok fried tofu with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with veggie sauce with lemongrass added
- Bun Wok Combo$15.50
Wok fried beef, chicken and shrimp with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce
- Bun Wok Beef & Shrimp$14.95
Wok fried beef and shrimp with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce
- Bun Wok Shrimp$14.95
Wok fried shrimp with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce
- Bun Wok Beef$14.95
Wok fried beef with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce
- Bun Wok Chicken$14.95
Wok fried chicken with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce
- Bun Wok Tofu$14.95
Wok fried tofu with green & yellow onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with veggie sauce
- Bun Chicken$14.95
Grilled chicken, garnished with sauteed green onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce
- Bun Pork$14.95
BBQ pork, garnished with sauteed green onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce
- Bun Egg Roll Vegetarian$14.95
4 veggie egg rolls, garnished with sauteed green onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce
- Bun Egg Roll Pork$14.95
4 pork egg rolls, garnished with sauteed green onions on a bed of warm vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, and crushed peanuts served with fish sauce
Wide Noodles
- Chow Fun Vegetable, half order$9.95
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Vegetable, full order$13.95
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Tofu, half order$10.65
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, tofu, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Tofu, full order$14.95
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, tofu, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Chicken, half order$10.65
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, chicken, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Chicken, full order$14.95
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, chicken, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Beef, half order$10.65
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, beef, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Beef, full order$14.95
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, beef, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Shrimp, half order$10.65
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, shrimp, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Shrimp, full order$14.95
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, shrimp, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Combo, half order$11.45
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, beef, chicken and shrimp, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Chow Fun Combo, full order$15.50
Wide noodles, Chow Fun sauce, beef, chicken and shrimp, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts
- Ho Fung Tofu, half order$10.65
Wide noodles, tofu, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
- Ho Fung Tofu, full order$14.95
Wide noodles, tofu, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
- Ho Fung Chicken, half order$10.65
Wide noodles, chicken, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
- Ho Fung Chicken, full order$14.95
Wide noodles, chicken, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
- Ho Fung Beef, half order$10.65
Wide noodles, beef, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
- Ho Fung Beef, full order$14.95
Wide noodles, beef, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
- Ho Fung Shrimp, half order$10.65
Wide noodles, shrimp, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
- Ho Fung Shrimp, full order$14.95
Wide noodles, shrimp, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
- Ho Fung Combo, half order$11.45
Wide noodles, beef, chicken and shrimp, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
- Ho Fung Combo, full order$15.50
Wide noodles, beef, chicken and shrimp, egg, green & yellow onions, shredded carrots and bean sprouts
House Specialties
- Vietnamese Stew, Vegetarian$14.95
Savory tomato sauce stew with tofu, veggie ham, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms garnished with green & yellow onion and cilantro. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Vietnamese Stew, Beef$14.95
Savory tomato sauce stew with beef and carrots garnished with green & yellow onion and cilantro. Comes with a plate of bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices.
- Vietnamese Salad, Tofu$12.95
Shredded red and green cabbage in a sweet & sour viniagrette with tofu, fried onion, crushed peanuts, cilantro and a side of ginger dressing.
- Vietnamese Salad, Chicken$12.95
Shredded red and green cabbage in a sweet & sour viniagrette with chicken, fried onion, crushed peanuts, cilantro and a side of spicy fish sauce.
- Vietnamese Salad, Pork$12.95
Shredded red and green cabbage in a sweet & sour viniagrette with pork, fried onion, crushed peanuts, cilantro and a side of spicy fish sauce.
- Vietnamese Salad, Shrimp$12.95
Shredded red and green cabbage in a sweet & sour viniagrette with shrimp, fried onion, crushed peanuts, cilantro and a side of spicy fish sauce.
- Beef Basil$14.95
Wok fried beef with green & yellow onion and Thai basil. Served with rice and salad
- Lemongrass Broccoli Beef$15.95
Wok fried beef with green & yellow onion, broccoli and lemongrass. Served with rice and salad
- Grilled Chicken Plate$13.95
Sliced grilled chicken garnished with sauteed green onion. Served with rice and salad
- Singapore Noodle, Tofu$14.95
Thin rice noodles wok fried with tofu, egg, green & yellow onion, carrots, bean sprouts and a dash of curry.
- Singapore Noodle, Chicken$14.95
Thin rice noodles wok fried with chicken, egg, green & yellow onion, carrots, bean sprouts and a dash of curry.
- Singapore Noodle, Beef$14.95
Thin rice noodles wok fried with beef, egg, green & yellow onion, carrots, bean sprouts and a dash of curry.
- Singapore Noodle, Shrimp$14.95
Thin rice noodles wok fried with shrimp, egg, green & yellow onion, carrots, bean sprouts and a dash of curry.
- Singapore Noodle, Combo$15.50
Thin rice noodles wok fried with beef, chicken and shrimp, egg, green & yellow onion, carrots, bean sprouts and a dash of curry.
- Cream Curry, Tofu$14.95
Tofu in a velvety cream curry with carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts. Served with a side of rice.
- Cream Curry, Chicken$14.95
Chicken in a velvety cream curry with carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts. Served with a side of rice.
- Cream Curry, Beef$14.95
Beef in a velvety cream curry with carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts. Served with a side of rice.
- Cream Curry, Pork$14.95
Pork in a velvety cream curry with carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts. Served with a side of rice.
- Cream Curry, Shrimp$14.95
Shrimp in a velvety cream curry with carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts. Served with a side of rice.
From the Wok
- Wok Tofu$14.95
Wok fried tofu with green & yellow onion. Served with rice and salad
- Wok Chicken$14.95
Wok fried chicken with green & yellow onion. Served with rice and salad
- Wok Beef$14.95
Wok fried beef with green & yellow onion. Served with rice and salad
- Wok Shrimp$14.95
Wok fried shrimp with green & yellow onion. Served with rice and salad
- Wok Combo Special$15.50
Wok fried beef, chicken and shrimp with green & yellow onion served with rice and salad
- Wok Combo Beef & Shrimp$15.50
Wok fried beef and shrimp with green & yellow onion served with rice and salad
- Snow Pea Cashew Stir Fry, Tofu$14.95
Stir Fry tofu with snow peas, cashews, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts and celery served with a side of rice
- Snow Pea Cashew Stir Fry, Chicken$14.95
Stir Fry chicken with snow peas, cashews, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts and celery served with a side of rice
- Snow Pea Cashew Stir Fry, Beef$14.95
Stir Fry beef with snow peas, cashews, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts and celery served with a side of rice
- Snow Pea Cashew Stir Fry, Pork$14.95
Stir Fry pork with snow peas, cashews, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts and celery served with a side of rice
- Snow Pea Cashew Stir Fry, Shrimp$14.95
Stir Fry shrimp with snow peas, cashews, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts and celery served with a side of rice
- Snow Pea Cashew Stir Fry, Combo$15.50
Stir Fry beef, chicken and shrimp with snow peas, cashews, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts and celery served with a side of rice
- Vegetarian Stir Fry$14.95
Stir Fry tofu, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, celery and a side of rice
- Bok Choy Stir Fry, Tofu$14.95
Stir Fry tofu, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a side of rice
- Bok Choy Stir Fry, Chicken$14.95
Stir Fry chicken, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a side of rice
- Bok Choy Stir Fry, Pork$14.95
Stir Fry pork, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a side of rice
- Bok Choy Stir Fry, Beef$14.95
Stir Fry beef, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a side of rice
- Bok Choy Stir Fry, Shrimp$14.95
Stir Fry shrimp, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a side of rice
- Bok Choy Stir Fry, Combo$15.50
Stir Fry beef, chicken, and shrimp, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a side of rice
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice, Egg$10.95
Seasoned rice with 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Tofu, half order$8.45
Seasoned rice with tofu, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Tofu, full order$11.95
Seasoned rice with tofu, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Chicken, half order$8.95
Seasoned rice with chicken, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Chicken, full order$12.95
Seasoned rice with chicken, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Pork, half order$8.95
Seasoned rice with pork, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Pork, full order$12.95
Seasoned rice with pork, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Beef, half order$8.95
Seasoned rice with beef, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Beef, full order$12.95
Seasoned rice with beef, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Shrimp, half order$8.95
Seasoned rice with shrimp, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Shrimp, full order$12.95
Seasoned rice with shrimp, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Combo, half order$9.45
Seasoned rice with beef, chicken, shrimp, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Fried Rice, Combo, full order$13.95
Seasoned rice with beef, chicken, shrimp, 2 eggs, peas & carrots
- Basil Fried Rice, Egg$10.95
Seasoned rice with 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Tofu, half order$8.95
Seasoned rice with tofu, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Tofu, full order$12.95
Seasoned rice with tofu, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Chicken, half order$9.45
Seasoned rice with chicken, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Chicken, full order$13.95
Seasoned rice with chicken, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Pork, half order$9.45
Seasoned rice with pork, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Pork, full order$13.95
Seasoned rice with pork, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Beef, half order$9.45
Seasoned rice with beef, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Beef, full order$13.95
Seasoned rice with beef, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Shrimp, half order$9.45
Seasoned rice with shrimp, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Shrimp, full order$13.95
Seasoned rice with shrimp, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Combo, half order$9.45
Seasoned rice with beef, chicken, shrimp, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Basil Fried Rice, Combo, full order$13.95
Seasoned rice with beef, chicken, shrimp, 2 eggs, peas & carrots and chopped basil
- Curry Fried Rice, Egg$12.45
- Curry Fried Rice, Tofu, half order$9.45
- Curry Fried Rice, Tofu, full order$13.45
- Curry Fried Rice, Chicken, half order$10.95
- Curry Fried Rice, Chicken, full order$14.45
- Curry Fried Rice, Pork, half order$10.95
- Curry Fried Rice, Pork, full order$14.45
- Curry Fried Rice, Beef, half order$10.95
- Curry Fried Rice, Beef, full order$14.45
- Curry Fried Rice, Shrimp, half order$10.95
- Curry Fried Rice, Shrimp, full order$14.45
- Curry Fried Rice, Combo, half order$11.45
- Curry Fried Rice, Combo, full order$15.45
Beverages
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Fresh Thai Tea$3.95
Made in-house with a splash of half & half
- Fresh Jasmine Iced Tea$1.50
Made in-house, unsweetened
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.95
Made in-house with sweetened condensed milk
- Vietnamese Coffee, Hot$4.95
Made in-house with sweetened condensed milk
- Bubble Tea$4.95
- Smoothie$4.95
- Premium drinks$2.95
- Specialty drinks$2.25
- Soda or Bottled Water$1.50
Sides
- Banana Coconut Pudding$2.95
Tapioca pudding with coconut cream and banana
- Side of White Rice$1.50
- Side of Brown Rice$2.00
- Side of Noodles$2.50
- Side of Bread$1.50
Our banh mi sandwich bread (french roll)
- Side of Peanut Sauce$1.50
3.25 oz
- Side of Fish Sauce$1.50
4 oz
- Side of Teriyaki Sauce$2.00
4 oz
- Single Fresh Spring Roll, Traditional$4.00
Served with peanut sauce
- Single Fresh Spring Roll, Vegetarian$4.00
Served with peanut sauce
- Single Fresh Spring Roll, Jalapeno & Pork$4.25
Served with fish sauce
- Single Fried Egg Roll, Pork$2.50
Served with sweet chili sauce
- Single Fried Egg Roll, Vegetarian$2.50
Served with sweet chili sauce
- 24 oz Pho Broth$5.00
- 32 oz Pho Broth$6.00
- Dip cup Pho Broth$2.00
8 oz
- Side of Chili Oil$1.50
2 oz
- Extra Veggie Bag$1.75
Bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedge and jalapeno slices
- Extra dressing$0.75
2 oz