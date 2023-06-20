The Pho Fix Garden Oaks

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.00

Select your choice of proteins and veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.

Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Includes chicken broth, shredded chicken and your choice of veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.

Combination Bowl

$13.00

Includes eye round beef, brisket, and beef meatballs. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.


Food

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.00

Select your choice of proteins and veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.

Combination Bowl

$13.00

Includes eye round beef, brisket, and beef meatballs. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.

Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Includes chicken broth, shredded chicken and your choice of veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.

Supreme Bowl

$22.00

Includes beef rib, oxtail and bone marrow and your choice of veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.

Impossi Bowl

$13.00

Includes 100% Vegan broth, Vegan proteins, and vermicelli noodles.

Fixed Mini

$8.00
The Pho Dip

$9.00

Baked baguette, fatty brisket, bone marrow butter spread, basil, cilantro, onion, spicy aioli, and hoisin drizzle. Comes with a side of beef broth for dipping.

Surf n' Turf Spring Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Fatty brisket, shrimp, mint, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and peanut sauce. (Comes with 2 spring rolls.) *This item has peanuts.

Extras

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

32 oz

Bone Marrow - Side

$4.00

Oxtail - Side

$4.00
The Fix (Sate)

$0.50

Open Food

Extra Bread

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Honest Tea

$3.75
Vietnamese Soymilk (Yeos)

$3.00

Coconut Vietnamese Coffee (Frozen)

$6.95Out of stock
Coconut Water

$3.50
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.95
Chrysanthemum Tea

$3.00

Frozen Vietnamese Coffee

$5.95
Thai Tea

$3.75
Coke

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.95
Green Tea (Yeos)

$3.75
Coke Zero

$2.75
Sprite

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Moonshine Tea Half & Half

$5.00