The Pho Fix Garden Oaks
Popular Items
Build Your Own Bowl
Select your choice of proteins and veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.
Chicken Bowl
Includes chicken broth, shredded chicken and your choice of veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.
Combination Bowl
Includes eye round beef, brisket, and beef meatballs. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.
Food
Supreme Bowl
Includes beef rib, oxtail and bone marrow and your choice of veggies. *If veggie preferences are not specified, we will include all veggies.
Impossi Bowl
Includes 100% Vegan broth, Vegan proteins, and vermicelli noodles.
Fixed Mini
The Pho Dip
Baked baguette, fatty brisket, bone marrow butter spread, basil, cilantro, onion, spicy aioli, and hoisin drizzle. Comes with a side of beef broth for dipping.
Surf n' Turf Spring Roll
Fatty brisket, shrimp, mint, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and peanut sauce. (Comes with 2 spring rolls.) *This item has peanuts.