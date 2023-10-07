Pho Gyu - Ventura
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizers
Crispy Wings
Seasoned Crispy and Tender Fried Chicken Wings (5pcs)
Wings of Angels
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Marinated in Sweet Garlic Soy Dressing (5pcs)
Wings of Hell
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Coated with Spicy Volcano Sauce (5pcs)
Crispy Taro Egg Rolls
Crispy Egg Rolls Filled with Pork, Vermicelli, Taro, and Vegetables, complemented with a Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce. (2pcs)
Crispy Veggie Egg Rolls
Chicken Dumplings
Crispy or Steamed Chicken Dumplings with Cilantro and Onions, Complemented with a House Chili Oil Sauce. (5pcs)
Spring Rolls
Shrimp, Lean Brisket, and Fresh Vegetables Wrapped in Rice Paper (2pcs)
Edamame
Steamed Soybeans with Salt
Potato Croquette
Mixture of Vegetables and Mashed Potato, coated in Breadcrumb and Lightly Fried
Pho
Pho Gyu 101
Lean Brisket, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth
Wagyu Beef Pho
Wagyu Beef, and Lean Brisket, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth
Beef Rib Pho
Fall-Off-The-Bone Beef Ribs, and Lean Brisket, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth
Beef Toro Pho
Beef Belly, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth
House Special Spicy Pho
Spicy Wok Sauteed Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Choice of Chicken, Lean Brisket, or Shrimp, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth
Chicken Pho
Hearty, Flavorful, House Made Chicken Broth, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Lime, Jalapeno, and Green Onions
Shrimp Pho
Shrimp, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth
Spicy Miso Wagyu Pho
Spicy Miso Broth, Wagyu Beef, Lean Brisket, Sesame Chili Oil, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth.
Vegetable Pho
Miso Vegetable Broth, Tofu, Assorted Seasonal Vegetables, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, and Green Onions
Vermicelli
Chicken Vermicelli
Chicken, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.
Spicy Pork Vermicelli
Spicy Pork, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.
Shrimp Vermicelli
Shrimp, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.
Wagyu Beef Vermicelli
Wagyu Beef, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.
House Special Vermicelli
Wagyu Beef, Shrimp, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.
Rice Dishes
Wagyu Beef
Wagyu Beef, Marinated in Garlic Soy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1.50)
Galbi (Beef Ribs)
Galbi (Beef Ribs), Marinated in Garlic Soy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1.50)
Spicy Pork
Grilled Spicy Pork, Marinated in House Spicy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1.50)
Chicken
Chicken, Marinated in Garlic Soy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1.50)
Shrimp
Shrimp, Marinated in House Spicy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice