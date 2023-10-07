Popular Items

Wagyu Beef Pho

$12.95

Wagyu Beef, and Lean Brisket, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Shrimp Pho

$12.95

Shrimp, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Vegetable Pho

$10.95

Miso Vegetable Broth, Tofu, Assorted Seasonal Vegetables, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, and Green Onions

FOOD

Appetizers

Crispy Wings

$7.95

Seasoned Crispy and Tender Fried Chicken Wings (5pcs)

Wings of Angels

$7.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Marinated in Sweet Garlic Soy Dressing (5pcs)

Wings of Hell

$7.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Coated with Spicy Volcano Sauce (5pcs)

Crispy Taro Egg Rolls

$6.95

Crispy Egg Rolls Filled with Pork, Vermicelli, Taro, and Vegetables, complemented with a Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce. (2pcs)

Crispy Veggie Egg Rolls

$6.95
Chicken Dumplings

$6.95

Crispy or Steamed Chicken Dumplings with Cilantro and Onions, Complemented with a House Chili Oil Sauce. (5pcs)

Spring Rolls

$6.95

Shrimp, Lean Brisket, and Fresh Vegetables Wrapped in Rice Paper (2pcs)

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed Soybeans with Salt

Potato Croquette

$5.95

Mixture of Vegetables and Mashed Potato, coated in Breadcrumb and Lightly Fried

Pho

Pho Gyu 101

$11.95

Lean Brisket, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Wagyu Beef Pho

$12.95

Wagyu Beef, and Lean Brisket, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Beef Rib Pho

$15.95

Fall-Off-The-Bone Beef Ribs, and Lean Brisket, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Beef Toro Pho

$12.95

Beef Belly, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

House Special Spicy Pho

$12.95

Spicy Wok Sauteed Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Choice of Chicken, Lean Brisket, or Shrimp, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Chicken Pho

$11.95

Hearty, Flavorful, House Made Chicken Broth, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Lime, Jalapeno, and Green Onions

Shrimp Pho

$12.95

Shrimp, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Spicy Miso Wagyu Pho

$13.95

Spicy Miso Broth, Wagyu Beef, Lean Brisket, Sesame Chili Oil, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth.

Vegetable Pho

$10.95

Miso Vegetable Broth, Tofu, Assorted Seasonal Vegetables, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, and Green Onions

Vermicelli

Chicken Vermicelli

$12.95

Chicken, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

Spicy Pork Vermicelli

$12.95

Spicy Pork, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

Shrimp Vermicelli

$12.95

Shrimp, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

Wagyu Beef Vermicelli

$13.95

Wagyu Beef, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

House Special Vermicelli

$14.95

Wagyu Beef, Shrimp, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

Rice Dishes

Wagyu Beef

$14.95

Wagyu Beef, Marinated in Garlic Soy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1.50)

Galbi (Beef Ribs)

$17.95

Galbi (Beef Ribs), Marinated in Garlic Soy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1.50)

Spicy Pork

$12.95

Grilled Spicy Pork, Marinated in House Spicy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1.50)

Chicken

$12.95

Chicken, Marinated in Garlic Soy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1.50)

Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp, Marinated in House Spicy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice

Banh Mi

Beef Banh Mi

$9.95
Spicy Pork Banh Mi

$8.95
Chicken Banh Mi

$8.95
Tofu Banh Mi

$8.95

Extra

Ex. Noodle

$2.50

Ex. Brisket

$2.95

Ex. Wagyu Meat

$3.50

Ex. Beef Toro

$2.50

Ex. Shrimp

$2.95

Ex. Tofu

$1.95

Ex. Meatball

$2.50

Sauces

Sriracha

$0.25

Sambal

$0.25

Fish Sauce

$0.25

Hoisin Sauce

$0.25

Peanut Sauce

$0.25

Salad Dressing

$0.25

DRINKS

Coke

$1.95

12 oz. Can

Diet Coke

$1.95

12 oz. Can

Sprite

$1.95

12 oz. Can

Fanta

$1.95

12 oz. Bottle

Fresh Lemonade with Lychee

$3.95

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95