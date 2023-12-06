Pho HN
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Coconut Kumquat$6.00
- Fresh Coconut Juice$6.00
- Freshly Squeeze Orange Juice$6.00
- Orange Juice (No Ice)$7.00
- Thai Iced Tea$6.00
- Passion Fruit Refresher$5.00
- Fresh Lemonade$5.00
- Fresh Lemonade Soda$6.00
- Salted Lemonade$5.00
- Salted Lemonade Soda$6.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Iced Tea (Traditional)$1.75
- Soft Drink Can$2.00
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Iced Black Coffee$5.00
- Hot Black Coffee$5.00
- Iced Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
- Hot Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
- Lemon Ginger$1.75
- Jasmine Tea$1.75
- Green Tea$1.75
- Black Tea$1.75
- Peppermint Tea$1.75
Pho HN Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 707-1229
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10AM