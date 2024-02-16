Pho Mai 2 Chandler 4080 W Ray Rd #26
Food
Appetizers - Khai Vị
- Special Appetizers - Khai Vi Dac Biet$14.99
3 potstickers, 2 egg rolls, 3 crab puffs, 2 rocket shrimp rolls
- Egg Rolls Pork - Cha gio$5.99
2 pieces
- Egg Rolls Tofu - Cha Gio Chay$4.99
2 pieces
- Spring Rolls - Goi Cuon$6.99
One choice of pork/shrimp/tofu & vermicelli, spring mix, lettuce, mint, and peanut sauce
- Chicken Wings - Canh Ga Chien$10.99
6 pieces
- Crab Puffs$5.99
6 pieces
- Crispy Potstickers$6.99
6 pieces
- Rocket Shrimp - Tom Hoa Tien$8.99
6 pieces
- Bang Bang Shrimp$8.99
6 pieces
- Fried Tofu with Salt & Pepper - Dau Hu Chien$10.99
- Beef Salad - Xa Lach Bo$8.99
Rare beef, romaine lettuce, sesame seeds with special sauce
- Papaya Salad - Goi Du Du$8.99
- Spicy Garlic Green Bean – Dau Xanh Xao Toi$8.99
Pho - Pho
- SaiGon Pho - Pho Dac Biet$17.99
Sliced eye of round steak, brisket, tendon, beef meatball
- Oxtail Pho - Phở Đuôi Bò$15.99
- Rib Pho - Phở Sườn Bò$15.99
- Steak Pho - Phở Tái$12.99
- Brisket Pho - Phở Nạm$12.99
- Meatball Pho - Phở Bò Viên$12.99
- Chicken Pho - Phở Gà$12.99
- Tofu & Veggie Pho - Pho Chay$12.99
Veggie broth, tofu, cabbage, carrot, broccoli
- Shrimp Pho - Pho Tom$15.99
- Seafood Pho Thai - Phở Hải Sản Thai$16.99
Vietnamese pho noodles in Thai spicy and sour soup with shrimp, squid, lobster flavor meatball, and imitation crab
- Dumpling Pho - Pho Quai Vạc$12.99
- Wonton Pho - Pho Wonton$12.99
Specialties/ Món Đặc Biệt
- Vietnamese Crispy Pancake - Bánh Xèo$13.99
Crispy rice flour pancake filled with ground pork, shrimp, mung bean, bean sprouts, and onions. Serve with lettuce, mint, cilantro, and homemade fish sauce
- Lotus Leaf Bao -Bánh Bao Thịt Nướng$11.99
- Vietnamese Sandwich - Bánh Mì$8.99
One choice of BBQ pork/ grilled pork/ Vietnamese ham. Served with pâté, mayonnaise, lettuce, cucumber, carrot-daikon pickle, cilantro, and jalapeño
- Traditional Vietnamese Spicy Noodle Soup$15.99
Lemongrass beef soup with beef shank, beef meat ball, and Vietnamese ham. Served with cabbage, bean sprouts, mint, perilla, onion, chili oil, and shrimp paste
- Beef Rib Vietnamese Spicy Noodle Soup$15.99
- Steamed Clams – Ngheu Hap Xa Hue$16.99
With Thai basil & lemongrass
Vermicelli/ Bún
- SaiGon Vermicelli - Bún Sài Gòn$15.99
Egg roll, grilled pork, and grilled shrimp. Chả giò, thịt nướng và tôm
- Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli – Bún Tôm Nướng$15.99
- Grilled Pork Vermicelli – Bún Thịt Nướng$13.99
- Egg Rolls Vermicelli - Bún Chả Giò$13.99
- Grilled Beef Vermicelli - Bún Bò Nướng$13.99
- Pad Thai$14.99
One choice of chicken/beef/tofu/shrimp +$2 stir-fried with bean sprouts, egg in hot-sour sauce
Steamed Rice - Cơm
- Grilled Pork - Com Thit Nuong$12.99
Served with white rice, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, green onion, carrot-daikon pickle, herb mix, and homemade sauce
- Pork Chop - Com Coc Let$12.99
Served with white rice, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, green onion, carrot-daikon pickle, herb mix, and homemade sauce
- Orange Chicken$13.99
Lightly battered and fried chicken pieces coated in an orange sauce
- Curry Thai - Cơm Cà Ri$13.99
One choice of chicken/beef/tofu/ shrimp +$2 stir-fried with onion, coconut curry sauce
Fried Rice – Cơm chiên
Desserts – Tráng Miệng
Drinks
Drinks - Nước Uống
- Soda$2.00
- Iced Tea - Trà Đá$2.00
- Hot Tea - Trà Nóng$2.00
- Vietnamese Iced Milk Coffee - Cà Phê Sữa Đá$4.99
- Vietnamese Hot Milk Coffee - Cà Phê Sữa Nóng$4.99
- Thai Tea – Trà Thái$4.99
- Salted Plum Soda - Soda Xí Muội$4.99
- Fresh Lemonade - Nước Đá Chanh Tươi$4.99
- Passion Fruit Juice - Nước Đá Chanh Dây$4.99
- Soda Fresh Lemonade - Soda Chanh Tươi$4.99
- Lemonade Iced Tea - Trà Đá Chanh$4.99
- Fruity Tea - Trà Trái Cây$4.99