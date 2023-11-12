Pho Mai - Chandler 393 W Warner Rd, Ste 103
Food
Appetizers - Khai Vi
- Special Appetizers - Khai Vi Dac Biet$14.99
3 potstickers, 2 egg rolls, 3 crab puffs, and 2 fried shrimp rolls
- Egg Rolls - Cha Gio$4.99
Eggroll wrappers crisp outside and the filling is made of ground pork, carrot, onion, taro root, egg, mushrooms, mung bean noodles, serve with sweet and sour sauce.
- Egg Rolls Tofu - Cha Gio Chay$4.99
- Spring Rolls - Goi Cuon$5.99
2 pieces. One choice of pork, shrimp, or tofu
- Special Spring Rolls - Goi Cuon$5.99
2 pieces. Shrimp and pork , rice paper, rice noodle, spring mix, mint, served with peanut sauce.
- Chicken Wings - Canh Ga Chien$7.99
6 pieces. Chicken wings, Butter garlic sauce
- Wonton Crab Puffs$5.99
6 pieces. Crispy wonton wrapper stuffed with cream cheese, onion, cilantro, imitation crab meat.
- Crispy Potstickers - Quai Vac Chien$6.99
6 pieces. Chicken and Vegetables served with homemade soy sauce.
- Fried Shrimp Rolls - Tom Hoa Tien$8.99
6 pieces. Eggroll wrappers crisp outside and the filling is made of Shrimp, Cream cheese, onion, imitation crab meat served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
- Fried Tofu with Salt and Pepper - Tofu Chien$10.99
Made with deep-fried tofu coated in salt and pepper and served with other stir-fried ingredients such as garlic, onion, and jalapeno.
- Stir-Fried Clams - Ngheu Xao$16.99
Clams sauteed with Ginger, Onion & Basil.
- Beef Salad - Xà Lách Bò$10.99Out of stock
Pho
- Special Pho - Pho Dac Biet$16.99
Rare eye round steak, well done brisket, tendon, and beef meatball
- Seafood Pho - Pho Hai San$16.99
Shrimp, squid, lobster flavor meatball, and imitation crab
- Shrimp Pho - PhoTom$15.99
- Oxtail Pho - Pho Duoi Bo$15.99
- Rib Pho - Pho Suon Bo$15.99
- Rare Steak Pho - Pho Tai$12.99
- Brisket Pho - Pho Nam$12.99
- Meatball Pho - Pho Bo Vien$12.99
- Chicken Pho - Pho Ga$12.99
- Tofu and Veggie Pho - Pho Chay$12.99
Tofu, broccoli, cabbage, carrot. Our special broth made from vegetables. Served with bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, jalapeño, lime/lemon, onion.
- Plain Pho$8.99
- Only soup$7.00
- Tendon Pho - Pho Gan$15.99
Specialties - Mon Dac Biet
- Vietnamese Crispy Pancake - Banh Xeo$13.99
Crispy rice flour pancake filled with ground pork, shrimp, mung bean, bean sprouts, onions. Serve with lettuce, mint, cilantro and homemade fish sauce.
- Vietnamese Rice Rolls - Banh Cuon$11.99
Steamed rice rolls filled with ground pork, onion, mushroom. Served with meat loaf and homemade fish sauce, .
- Hue’s Spicy Noodle Soup - Bun Bo Hue$15.99
Lemongrass beef soup with beef shank, beef meat ball, Vietnamese ham. Served with cabbage, bean sprouts, mint, perilla, onion, jalapeno, chili oil, shrimp paste.
- Hue’s Spicy Noodle Soup Beef Rib - BBH Suon$15.99
Lemongrass beef soup with beef rib. Served with cabbage, bean sprouts, mint, perilla, onion, jalapeno, chili oil, shrimp paste.
Vermicelli - Bun
- Special Vermicelli - Bun Dac Biet$15.99
Egg roll, grilled pork, and grilled shrimp.
- Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli – Bun Tom Nuong$15.99
Vermicelli, shrimp. Served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, green onion, peanut, carrot-daikon pickle, herb mix and homemade fish sauce.
- Grilled Pork Vermicelli – Bun Thit Nuong$13.99
Vermicelli, grilled pork. Served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, green onion, peanut, carrot-daikon pickle, herb mix and homemade fish sauce.
- Egg Rolls Vermicelli - Bun Cha Gio$13.99
Vermicelli, Egg roll. Served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, green onion, peanut, carrot-daikon pickle, herb mix and homemade fish sauce.
- Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli - Bun Ga Xao Xa$13.99
Chicken Stir-fried with green and white onion in lemongrass sauce, served with Vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, carrot-daikon pickle, herb mix and home made fish sauce.
- Lemongrass Beef Vermecilli - Bun Bo Xao Xa$13.99
Beef Stir-fried with green and white onion in lemongrass sauce, served with Vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, carrot-daikon pickle, herb mix and home made fish sauce.
- Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli - Bun Tofu Xao Sa$13.99
Tofu Stir-fried with green and white onion in lemongrass sauce, served with Vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, carrot-daikon pickle, herb mix and home made sauce.
- Curry Chicken Vermicelli - Bun Ca Ri Ga$13.99
Chicken stir fried with onion, coconut curry sauce. Served with Vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, carrot-daikon pickle.
- Curry Beef Vermicelli - Bun Ca Ri Bo$13.99
Beef stir fried with onion, coconut curry sauce. Served with Vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, carrot-daikon pickle.
- Curry Tofu Vermicelli - Bun Ca Ri Chay$13.99
- Vegetarian Vermicelli - Bun Chay$12.99
Stir-Fried Noodle - Món Xào
- Crispy Egg Noodle Seafood - Mi Xao Gion Hai San$16.99
Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrot, Shrimp, squid, lobster flavor meatball, imitation crab stir fry with home made sauce piled high on top of the delicious crispy fried egg noodles.
- Crispy Egg Noodles w/Chicken - Mi Xao Gion Ga$14.99
Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrot, Chicken stir fry with home made sauce piled high on top of the delicious crispy fried egg noodles.
- Crispy Egg Noodles w/Beef - Mi Xao Gion Bo$14.99
Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrot, Beef stir fry with home made sauce piled high on top of the delicious crispy fried egg noodles.
- Crispy Egg Noodles w/Tofu - Mi Xao Gion Tofu$14.99
Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrot, Tofu stir fry with home made sauce piled high on top of the delicious crispy fried egg noodles.
- Soft Egg Noodle Seafood - Mi Xao Mem Hai San$16.99
Soft egg noodles stir fried with Shrimp, Squid, Lobster flavor meatball, Imitation Crab, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, onions in a our homemade sauce.
- Soft Egg Noodles w/Chicken - Mi Xao Mem Ga$14.99
Soft egg noodles stir fried with Chicken, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, onions in a our homemade sauce.
- Soft Egg Noodles w/Beef - Mi Xao Mem Bo$14.99
Soft egg noodles stir fried with Beef, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, onions in a our homemade sauce.
- Soft Egg Noodles w/Tofu- Mi Xao Mem Tofu$14.99
Soft egg noodles stir fried with Tofu cabbage, carrots, broccoli, onions in a our homemade sauce.
- Pan-Fried Rice Seafood Noodle - Ap Chao Hai San$16.99
Crispy pan-fried rice noodle with stir fried Shrimp, Squid, Lobster flavor meatball, Imitation Crab, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, onion in our homemade sauce.
- Pan Fried Rice Noodles w/ Chicken - Ap Chao Ga$14.99
Crispy pan-fried rice noodle with stir fried Chicken, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, onion in our homemade sauce.
- Pan Fried Rice Noodles w/ Beef - Ap Chao Bo$14.99
Crispy pan-fried rice noodle with stir fried Beef, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, onion in our homemade sauce.
- Pan Fried Rice Noodles w/ Tofu - Ap Chao Tofu$14.99
Crispy pan-fried rice noodle with stir fried Tofu, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, onion in our homemade sauce.
Steamed Rice - Com
- Special Rice - Com Dac Biet$16.99
Shredded pork skin, steamed egg cake, grilled pork, grilled shrimp. Served with white rice, vegetable and house special sauce.
- Grilled Pork - Com Thit Nuong$12.99
Grilled Pork. Served with broken white rice, vegetable and house special sauce.
- Pork Chop Rice - Com Suon Nuong$12.99
Grilled Pork Chop. Served with broken white rice, vegetable and house special sauce.
- Stir-Fried Lemongrass - Com Xao Xa$13.99
One choice of chicken, beef, or tofu
- Curry with Rice - Com Ca Ri$13.99
One choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp (add $2)
- Stir-Fried Vegetables - Com Rau Xao$13.99
One choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp (add $2)
- Orange Chicken$13.99
Served with white rice, vegetable and house special sauce.
Fried Rice – Cơm Chiên
Desserts – Tráng Miệng
Drinks
Drinks - Nước Uống
- Soda$2.00
- Iced Tea$2.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Vietnamese Iced Milk Coffee - Iced Coffee$4.99
- Vietnamese Hot Milk Coffee - Hot Coffee$4.99
- Thai Tea – Tra Thai$4.99
- Soybean Milk Can - Dau Nanh La Dua Lon$2.50
- Chrysanthemum Tea - Tra Hoa Cuc$2.50
- Salted Plum Soda - Soda Xi Muoi$4.99
- Fresh Lemonade - Da Chanh Tuoi$4.99
- Passion Fruit Juice - Da Chanh Day$4.99
- Lemonade Iced Tea - Tra Da Chanh$4.99
- Fruity Tea - Trà Trái Cây$4.99
One choice of mango, peach, or strawberry flavor