Pho May Cypress
Appetizers
#1 Vietnamese Sandwich
$8.95
#2 Chicken Wings in Fish Sauce
$12.50
#4 Pork Spring Rolls
$7.95
#5 Tofu Spring Rolls
$7.95
#6 Fried Tofu in Soy Sauce
$8.95
#7 Shrimp Spring Rolls
$7.95
#8 Fried Egg Rolls
$9.95
Ground Pork, egg paper, taro, wood ear mushrooms, onions, noodle
#9 Fried Banana
$8.95
#10 Crispy Green Bean
$8.95
#11 Spicy Garlic Shrinps
$10.95
#12 Fried Wontons
$8.95
Ground pork, egg wrapper, carrots, onions, sweet & sour sauce
Soups
#23 Beef Pho Combo
$12.95
Steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball
#24 Beef Pho w/ Rare Steak
$11.95
#25 Beef Pho w/ Brisket
$11.95
#26 Chicken Pho
$11.95
Noodle soup with sliced chicken breast and beef broth
#27 Shrimp Pho
$11.95
#28 Seafood Pho
$11.95
#29 Beef Ball Pho
$11.95
#30 Beef Noodle Soup No Meat
$7.95
#31 Tendon Pho
$11.95
#32 Beef Stew Pho
$12.95
#33 Veggie Pho w/ Tofu
$11.95
Veggie Pho w/ Beef Broth & Tofu
#35 Wonton Noodle Soup
$12.50
Pork Wonton Soup w Egg Noodle
#36 BBQ Pork Egg Noodle Soup
$12.50
#37 BBQ Pork & Wonton Egg Noodle Soup
$12.95
#41 Spicy & Sour Seafood Vermicelli Soup
$12.95
#21 Vegetarian Pho
$11.95
Vegetarian Pho with Veggie broth and Tofu
Rice Entrees
#57 Pork Chops w Rice
$12.95
#58 Beef Filet Mignon w Fried Rice
$13.95
#59 Lemon Grass Chix w Rice
$12.95
#64 Charbroiled Meat w Rice
$12.95
#65 Fried Salmon w Steam Rice
$12.95
#67 House Fried Rice
$12.95
#68 Orange Chicken w Fried Rice
$12.95
#20 Lemon Grass Tofu w/ Steam Rice
$11.95
#61 Garlic Bok Choy w Rice
$11.95
Noodle Entrees
Kid Meal
Salads
Dessert
Drinks
Pho May Cypress Location and Ordering Hours
(657) 298-3133
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM