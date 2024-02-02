Pho Rice & Roll'd - Tracy 2725 Naglee Rd
Food
Starter/Appetizer
- Fried Pork Egg Roll ( 4 )$8.25
Hand roll pork mix vegetables fries egg rolls (4)
- Fried Shrimp Egg Roll ( 6 )$12.95
Shrimp wrap in egg fried rolls (6)
- French fries$6.50
Kids fries for Starters
- Wings W/ Fish Sauce Garlic$11.95
- Spicy Chicken Wings (7)$11.95
- Crispy Calamari$11.50
- Crispy Shrimp$12.95
- Fried Wonton$11.95
- Vietnamese Grill Pork Sugar Cane$10.95
- Vegetable Egg Roll (4)$8.25
- Garlic French Fries$8.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
- Additional Sauce
Spring Roll
- Shrimp Spring Rolls$7.50
- Shrimp And Pork Spring Rolls$7.95
- Steam pork Spring Rolls$7.50
- Steam Chicken Rolls$7.50
- Grilled Pork Spring Rolls$7.95
- Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls$7.95
- Grilled Beef Spring Rolls$7.95
- Fried Tofu Winter Rolls$7.95
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.50
- Grill Shrimp And Grill Pork Spring Roll$10.00
- Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls$10.00
- Shrimp and grilled pork spring rolls$9.50
- Vietnamese grilled pork spring rolls$7.95
- Sausage and Tofu Spring Roll$7.95
Pho Soup
- Pho Combination With Oxtail$16.95
- Pho Combination With Tai Filet Mignon$14.95
- Special House Combo$13.95
Mix cut of beef, tripe, tendon, meatball, rare Stake in hot beef soup
- Steak, flank, brisket, tendon, tripe$12.95
- Pho Filet Mignon$13.95
- Pho Tai (Round Eye Steak)$11.95
Rare slice beef round eye “ pho tai “ rice noodle beef soup
- Rare Steak & Flank$11.95
- Rare steak & brisket$11.95
- Rare steak & beefballs$11.95
- Beef Ball Noodle Soup$11.95
- Pho Bo Kho ( BEEF STEW )$13.95
Spicy beef and tendon slow cook beef strew .
- Pho Ga (Chicken)$11.95
White meat chicken pho rice noodle chicken soup.
- Pho Prawn & Squids$13.95
- Pho Veggie with Tofu$11.95
Mix vegetables with vegetables stock soup
- Kids Pho$8.00
- Pho Your Way$12.95
Pick any 3 protein with beef soup ( rare stake, meatballs, flanks , briskets
- Grilled Pork Pho$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Pho$14.00
- Only Rice Noodle And Beef Broth$8.00
- Only Rice Noodle And Chicken Broth$8.00
- Additional Side
Rice Noodle Soup
- Shrimp Rice Noodle Soup$11.95
- Chicken Rice Noodle Soup$11.95
- BBQ Pork Noodle Soup$11.95
- Seafood Rice Noodle Soup$13.95
- Vegetable Rice Noodle Soup$11.95
- Combination Rice Noodle Soup$14.95
- Wonton Rice Noodle Soup$13.95
- Roasted Duck Noodle Soup$16.95
- Spicy Tofu Rice Noodle Soup$12.95
- Combination Wonton special rice noodle$16.00
Egg Noodle Soup
- Shrimp Egg Noodle Soup$12.95
- Chicken Egg Noodle Soup$12.95
- BBQ Pork Egg Noodle Soup$12.95
- Seafood Egg Noodle Soup$14.95
- Vegetable Egg Noodle Soup (No Tofu)$12.95
- Combination Egg Noodle Soup$14.95
- Wonton Pork Egg Noodle Soup$13.95
- Roasted Duck Egg Noodle Soup$16.95
- Spicy Tofu Egg Noodle Soup$12.95
- Combination Wonton Egg Noodle Soup$14.95
Banh Mi Sandwich Roll
Traditional family dinner
- Sweet & Sour Soup With Catfish$17.95
- Sweet & Sour Soup With Shrimp$16.95
- Salted Catfish in Clay Pot$16.95
- Pork Chop in Clay Pot$16.95
- Sauteed Broccoli w/ (Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp)$15.95
- Sauteed Vegetables w/ Garlic$12.95
- Boiled Vegetables$12.95
- Chicken w/ Lemongrass$17.95
- Beef w/ lemongrass$18.95
- Salt & Pepper w/ Jumble Shrimps$20.95
- Roasted Duck (1\2 Duck)$20.95
- Roasted Duck (Whole Duck)$37.95
Vermicelli
- Vermicelli W/ Grilled Meat$12.95
VERMICELLI NOODLES, SPRING MIX, BEAN SPROUTS, ONIONS, CILANTRO, PEANUTS W/ SIDE OF HOMEMADE FISH SAUCE. Pick your protein options: grill pork, chicken or beef (+$2)
- Vermicelli Combo (Eggroll, Shrimp, Meat)$14.95
Pick a protein ( pork , chicken , beef) come with grill shrimp and pork egg roll
- Vermicelli w/ Egg Roll$12.95
- Vermicelli w/ Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef$14.95
- Vermicelli w/ Lemongrass Chicken$13.95
- Vermicelli Grilled Shrimp$13.95
- Bun Bo Hue$14.95
- Bun Bo Hue (chay)$13.95
- Vermicelli With Fried Tofu Lemongrass$13.00
Rice Plate
- Grill Pork Chop Over Rice$14.95
- Grill Pork Chop with Fried Egg over Rice$13.95
Grill pork chop with fried eye over white rice and mix salad
- Griled pork chop & shredded pork$13.95
Choice of protein grill meat over white rice and mix salad.
- Grill Pork Chop , shredded pork , egg patty$15.95
- Grilled Pork Chop Special Combo$18.95
- Beef Short Ribs over Rice$16.95
Korean short rib over white rice , side salad with fish sauce for the meal.
- Grilled Meat Over Rice ( Ga, Heo, Bo)$13.95
- Grilled Meat special ( Ga, Heo, Bo)$17.95
- Beef Stew over Rice$15.95
- Spicy LemonGrass Chicken over Rice$15.95
Spicy lemongrass stir fry with pepper and onion over rice.
- Spicy LemonGrass Beef over Rice$16.95
Stir fry beef with lemon grass and onions.
- Tofu mix Vegetables over Rice$14.50
- Grill Shrimp Over Rice$15.00
- Tofu Spicy Lemon Grass Over Rice$14.95
- Roasted duck over rice$16.95
Fried Rice
- House Combination Fried Rice$16.95
- Shrimp fried rice$15.95
- Beef Fried Rice$14.95
Beef over fried rice
- Chicken fried rice$14.95
White chicken breast stir fried with rice and eggs, peas, carrots
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice$14.95
- Seafood Fried Rice$16.95
- Eggs Peas and Carrot Fried Rice$8.95
Eggs, peas and carrots fried rice
- Grill Pork over Fried Rice$16.00
Grill pork over fried rice.
- Grill Chicken over Fried Rice$16.00
Grill chicken over fried rice ( steam chicken shown )
- Grill Beef and Onion over Fried Rice$17.00
Grill beef roll in green onion over fried rice ( short beef ribs shown)
- Grill Pork Chop Over Fried Rice$18.50
- Korean short ribs over fried rice$18.50
- Grill Shrimp over Fried Rice$17.50
Grill shrimp (6) over fried rice ( steam shrimp show )
- Vegetable fried rice$13.95
ChowMein/ChowFun
- Chicken chow mein$14.95
- Beef chow mein$15.95
- Seafood chow mein$16.95
- Combination chow mein$17.95
- Mixed vegetables chow mein$15.95
- Chicken chow fun$14.95
- Beef chow fun$15.95
- Seafood chow fun$16.95
- Combination chow fun$17.95
- Mixed vegetables chow fun$15.95
- Seafood Pan fried noodle$19.95
- Combination Pan fried noodle$19.95
- Mixed vegetables Pan fried noodle$17.95
- Beef Pan Fried Noodle$18.95
- Chicken Pan Fried Noodle$17.95
Vegetarian
- Tofu Spring Rolls (2 pieces)$7.50
- Vegetarian Egg Roll (4 pieces)$8.25
- Vegetarian Rice Noodle Soup (Tofu)$12.95
- Vegetarian Egg Noodle Soup (Tofu)$12.95
- Chow Fun w/ Tofu & Mixed Vegetables$13.95
- Chow Mein w/ Tofu & Mixed Vegetables$13.95
- Sauteed Tofu And Mixed Vegetable W Steam Rice$13.75
- Vermicelli Sauteed Fried Tofu w/ Lemongrass & Vegetables$13.95
- Sweet Sour Soup$14.25
- Sweet Seaweeds Soup w/ Tofu$14.25
- Tofu w/ Lemongrass$15.95
- Tofu w/ Brocolli$14.95
- Vegetables w/ Garlic$12.95
- Vegetables Boil$11.95
Additional Sides
- Duoi Bo (Oxtail)$8.50
- Tai (Rare Steak)$4.95
- Bo Vien (Beef Balls)$4.50
- Sach (Tripe)$4.50
- Gan (Tendon)$4.50
- Nam (Flank)$4.50
- Nat Ga (White Chicken Meat)$4.25
- Gau (Brisket)$4.95
- Steak filet-mignon$6.50
- Rice noodle (Banh pho)$4.00
- Hoanh Thanh (Wonton)$4.95
- Tom (Shrimp) 3 con$6.00
- Egg noodle (Mi)$4.75
- Rau cai (Vegetables)$4.50
- Soup Ga 32oz$5.00
- Soup Bo 32oz$5.00
- Com (Rice)$2.50
- Bok Choy$3.50
- Com Chien (Fried Rice)$4.50
- Rau 7 Mau$3.50
- Cong 1/4 con vit quay$13.50
- Hanh Tran Nuoc Beo$1.00
- Hanh Giam$1.00
- Extra Grilled Chicken$5.95
- Extra Grilled Pork$5.95
- Extra Grilled Beef$5.95
- Trung chien$3.50
- Sup Bo 24oz$4.00
- Sup Ga 24oz$4.00
- Change noodles$1.00
- Char xiu pork$4.50
- Mushroom$2.50
Tea & Drinks
Milk Tea
Smoothie
- Coconut smoothie$6.95
- Avocado smoothie$6.95
- Strawberry smoothie$6.95
- Strawberry Banana smoothie$6.95
- Pineapple smoothie$6.95
- Mango smoothie$6.95
- Mango Pineapple smoothie$6.95
- Passion fruit smoothie$6.95
- Peach smoothie$6.95
- Honeydew smoothie$6.95
- Matcha smoothie$6.95
- Mocha smoothie$6.95
- Chocolate smoothie$6.95
- Pina Colada smoothie (Pineapple & Coconut)$6.95
- Taro Smoothie$6.95