Pho Saigon
Food
An Vat - Street Snacks
- A1. Spring Roll$8.00
Fresh salad rolls with shrimp, pork, or tofu w/ a side of peanut sauce
- A2. Egg Rolls (3)$8.50
A mixture of ground pork, shrimp, bean thread noodles, mushrooms, taro, carrots, and onion wrapped with egg roll wrappers (contains wheat flour and eggs) served with fish sauce.
- A4. Crispy Tofu$8.50
Crispy tofu served with a side of house mix soy sauce.
- A5. BBQ Pork$8.50
- A7. Chicken Wings$14.00
Butter garlic chicken wings tossed with sweet and spicy sauce.
- A10. Banh Mi Sandwich$11.00
Vietnamese baguette sandwich with choice of grilled pork or chicken
- A11. Steamed Clams with Lemongrass and Ginger$15.00
- A12. Crispy Vietnamese Pancakes (Banh Xeo)$15.00
Vietnamese-styled pancake made with rice flour, filled with shrimp, bean sprouts
- A13. Vietnamese Mini Pancakes (Banh Khot)$15.00
Savory mini-sized pancakes made with rice flour, filled with shrimp and green onions
- A14. Chicken Gyoza$10.00
- A15. Crispy Fried Butter Quail$14.00
Marinated and served with fresh lime chili sauce
Pho - Noodle Soup
- P1. Pho Beef Steak$14.00
- P2. Pho Steak and Flank$14.00
- P3. Pho Meatball$14.00
- P4. Pho Chicken$14.00
- P5. Pho Tofu$14.00
choice of chicken or beef broth served with tofu and vegetables (broccoli, carrots, cauliflower)
- P6. Pho Hu Tieu$15.00
w/ shrimp, squid, pork, and quail eggs
- P7. Pho Seafood$15.00
w/ shrimp and squid
- P8. Pho Saigon$15.00
w/ steak, flank, tendon, tripe, and meatballs
- Pho Baby$12.00
One choice of protein (beef steak or chicken) topped off with a mix of green onions, white onions, and cilantro. *Does not include bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, limes*
- Create Your Own Pho$15.00
Create your own pho with the choice of beef or chicken broth and up to 3 choices of protein: steak, flank, meatball, tendon, tripe, chicken, shrimp, squid or tofu.
Bun - Vermicelli Noodles
- N1. Grilled Pork Vermicelli$14.00
- N2. Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli$15.00
- N3. Grilled Pork and Shrimp Vermicelli$15.00
- N4. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$14.00
- N5. Grilled Combo (Bun Saigon)$16.00
w/ grilled pork, shrimp & egg rolls
- N6. Stir Fried Chicken Vermicelli$15.00
- N7. Stir Fried Beef Vermicelli$15.00
- N8. Stir Fried Seafood Vermicelli$16.00
- V2. Stir Fried Tofu Vermicelli$15.00
Com - Rice Dishes
- R1. Grilled Pork w/ Rice$14.00
- R2. Grilled Shrimp w/ Rice$15.00
- R3. Grilled Pork and Shrimp w/ Rice$15.00
- R4. Grilled Chicken w/ Rice$14.00
- R5. Grilled Combo (Com Saigon)$16.00
w/ grilled pork, shrimp & egg rolls
- R6. Grilled Pork Chops w/ Rice$17.00
- S1. Stir Fried Chicken & Veggie w/ Rice$14.00
- S2. Stir Fried Lemongrass Chicken w/ Rice$14.00
- S3. Stir Fried Beef & Veggie w/ Rice$14.00
- S4. Stir Fried Seafood & Veggie w/ Rice$15.00
- S5. Stir Fried Combo (Com Xao Saigon)$16.00
w/ beef, chicken, shrimp and squid
- V3. Stir Fried Tofu & Veggie w/ Rice$14.00
Dac Biet - Chef's Specials
- D1. Crispy Noodles$15.00
w/ stir fried chicken, beef or seafood (shrimp and squid)
- D2. House Salad$15.00
w/ grilled chicken, shrimp or stir fried tofu served w/ lychee dressing
- D3. Special Fried Rice$14.00
w/ shrimp, pork, eggs, onions, carrots and peas
- D4. Wonton Noodle Soup$15.00
Wonton soup w/ yellow noodles, BBQ pork, and shrimp *This soup does not include bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno or limes*
- D5. Five-Spice New York Steak$27.00
Five-spice marinated steak served w/ steamed rice or veggies
- D6. Glazed Salmon$27.00
Grilled salmon w/ a delicious sweet chili garlic glaze on top and stir fried vegetables
- D7. Salt-and-Pepper Shrimp$26.00
Large prawns stir fried w/ salt and pepper
- D8. Pad Thai$15.00
w/ beef, chicken, tofu or shrimp *contains peanuts*
- D9. Vietnamese Style Charboiled Short Ribs$26.00
short ribs marinated in our house special sauce served w/ steamed rice and vegetables
Extras
Dessert
Beverages
Drinks
- Bubble Tea$7.00
comes with 1 topping of your choice. *contains dairy*
- Classic Fruit Tea$6.50
*no toppings included*
- Saigon Milk Tea$7.00
comes with tapioca pearls. *contains dairy*
- Crystal Boba Milk Tea$8.00
comes with crystal boba. *contains dairy*
- Black Sugar Boba Milk Tea$8.00
comes with tapioca pearls. *contains dairy*
- Thai Iced Tea$6.00
*no toppings included*
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
- Fizzy Herb Lemonade$5.50
- Honey Ginger Tea$6.50
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Soy Milk$4.00
- Soft Drinks$3.00
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Iced Tea$1.00