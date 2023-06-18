Pho Vi Hoa 4546 El Camino Real
FOOD MENU
Appetizer
A5- Lotus shrimp pork salad
Lotus, shrimp, and pork salad (served cold)
A4- Lotus root salad with tofu
Lotus root salad with tofu (served cold)
A3- Papaya shrimp salad
Papaya and shrimp salad (served cold)
A-01 Papaya Salad
Papaya salad (served cold)
4 Egg roll
Ground pork, shrimp, and vegetables in rice paper. Served with lime sauce
2 Egg roll
Ground pork, shrimp, and vegetables in rice paper. Served with lime sauce
1 Egg roll
Ground pork, shrimp, and vegetables in rice paper. Served with lime sauce
4 Spring roll
Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and vegetables. Served with peanuts sauce
2 Spring roll
Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and vegetables. Served with peanuts sauce
1 Spring roll
Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and vegetables. Served with peanuts sauce
Rice Vermicelli Bowl
B1-Grilled marinated pork
Grilled marinated pork with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B2-Grilled marinated rolled beef
Grilled marinated rolled beef with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B3-Grilled marinated shrimp, eggroll
Grilled marinated shrimp and egg roll with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B4-Grilled marinated shrimp, roll beef
Grilled marinated shrimp and rolled beef with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B5-Grilled marinated shrimp, pork
Grilled marinated shrimp and pork with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B6-Grilled marinated pork, egg roll
Grilled marinated pork and egg roll with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B7-Grilled marinated shrimp, pork and egg roll
Grilled marinated shrimp and pork egg roll with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B8-Grilled marinated chicken (boneless)
Grilled marinated chicken with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B9-Egg roll with vermicelli
Egg rolls with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B10- Grilled marinated chicken, shrimp and eggroll
Grilled marinated chicken, shrimp, and egg roll with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
B11-Grilled marinated shrimp with vermicelli
Grilled marinated shrimp with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.
Vegetarian
Mi xao chay
Com chien chay
Com xao chay
Large Vegetables Noodle Soup
Your choice of rice noodle or egg noodle
Small Vegetables Noodle Soup
Your choice of rice noodle or egg noodle
4 cha gio chay
Served with lime sauce
2 cha gio chay
Served with lime sauce
4 Vegetarian spring roll
Served with peanut sauce
2 goi cuon chay
Served with peanut sauce
Rice Plates
New York Steak Over Rice
C8-Grilled marinated shrimp over rice
Grilled marinated shrimp
C7- Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken, and egg roll over rice
Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken, and egg roll
C6-Grilled marinated pork chop and shrimp over rice
Grilled marinated pork chop and shrimp
C5-Grilled marinated shrimp and pork over rice
Grilled marinated shrimp and pork
C3-Grilled marinated chicken (dark meat) over rice
Grilled marinated chicken (dark meat)
C2-Grilled marinated pork chop over rice
Grilled marinated pork chop
C1- Grilled marinated pork over rice
Grilled marinated pork
L8- Curry chicken over rice
Curry chicken
L7- Lemongrass chicken over rice
Lemongrass chicken
L6-Thai chicken sate
Thai chicken sate
L5-Chicken cashew nuts over rice
Chicken cashew nuts
L4- Chicken & mixed vegetables over rice
Chicken & mixed vegetables
L3- Chicken & broccoli over rice
Chicken & broccoli
L1- Beef & mixed vegetable over rice
Beef & mixed vegetable
L2-Beef & broccoli over rice
Beef & broccoli
L11- Chicken, shrimp, squid, fish cake, with vegetables over rice
Chicken, shrimp, squid, fish cake, with vegetables
L10- Shrimp with mixed vegetables over rice
Shrimp with mixed vegetables
L9- Shrimp & broccoli over rice
Shrimp & broccoli
Chow Mein
Fried Rice
Dinner - A La Carte
E5- Lemongrass beef
Lemongrass beef
E4- Black mushroom with beef
Black mushroom with beef
E3- Mongolian beef
Mongolian beef
E2- Beef with mixed vegetables
Beef with mixed vegetables
E1- Beef with broccoli
Beef with broccoli
E17-Salted shrimp
Salted shrimp
E16- Chicken with ginger
Chicken with ginger
E15-Sweet & sour shrimp
Sweet & sour shrimp
E13-Shrimp with mixed vegetables
Shrimp with mixed vegetables
E12-Shrimp with broccoli
Shrimp with broccoli
E11-Chicken with black mushroom
Chicken with black mushroom
E10- Lemongrass chicken
Lemongrass chicken
E9- Thai satay chicken
Thai satay chicken
E8- Cashew nuts chicken
Cashew nuts chicken
E7- Chicken with mixed vegetables
Chicken with mixed vegetables
E6- Chicken with broccoli
Chicken with broccoli
Q3- Grilled beef rolls
Grilled beef rolls
Q2- Grilled marinated chicken
Grilled marinated chicken
Q1- Grilled marinated pork
Grilled marinated pork
Small Pho
P1 steak (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK
P2 Steak and Meatball (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND MEATBALLS
P3 Steak and Brisket (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND BRISKET
P4 Brisket (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET
P5 Meatballs (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH MEATBALLS
P6 Steak, Brisket and Flank (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK, BRISKET AND FLANK
P7 Steak and flank (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH RARE STEAK AND FLANK
P8 Steak and fatty Flank (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND FATTY FLANK
P9 Steak and tendon (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND TENDON
P10 Steak and tripe (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND TRIPE
P11 Brisket, flank and fatty flank (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET, FLANK AND FATTY FLANK
P12 PHO DAC BIET BO VIEN (small)
P13 Steak, flank, tendon, fatty flank and tripe (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK, FLANK, TENDON, FATTY FLANK, TRIPE
P14 Brisket, flank, fatty flank, tendon, tripe, meatball (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET, FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON, TRIPE AND MEATBALL
P15 Flank, fatty flank, tendon, tripe (small)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON AND TRIPE
p16 Chicken (small)
PHO SOUP WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST
Large Pho
P1 Steak (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH RARE EYE ROUND STEAK
P2 Steak and Meatball (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH RARE EYE ROUND STEAK AND MEATBALLS
P3 Steak and brisket (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND BRISKET
P4 Brisket (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET
P5 Meatballs (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH MEATBALLS
P6 Steak, brisket and flank (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK, BRISKET AND FLANK
P7Steak and flank (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND FLANK
P8 Steak and fatty flank (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND FATTY FLANK
P9 Steak and tendon (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND TENDON
P10 Steak and tripe (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND TRIPE
P11 Brisket, flank and fatty flank (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET, FLANK AND FATTY FLANK
P12 PHO DAC BIET BO VIEN (large)
P13 Steak, flank, tendon, fatty flank and tripe (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK, FLANK, TENDON, FATTY FLANK AND TRIPE
P14 Brisket, flank, fatty flank, tendon, tripe and meatball (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET, FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON, TRIPE AND MEATBALLS
P15 Flank, fatty flank, tendon and tripe (large)
PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON AND TRIPE
P16 Chicken (large)
PHO SOUP WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST
Seafood Noodle Soup
S1- Large Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid and fried fish cake
Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid and fried fish cake
S1- Small Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid and fried fish cake
Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid and fried fish cake
S2- Small Egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fried fish cake
Egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fried fish cake
S2- Large Egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fried fish cake
Egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fried fish cake
S3- Large rice noodle wonton
Rice noodle soup with wontons
S3- Small rice noodle wonton
S3- Small egg noodle wonton
YELLOW NOODLE WONTON SOUP
S3- Large egg noodle wonton
YELLOW NOODLE WONTON SOUP
Side Orders
extra bean sprout
extra noodle
extra rib eye steak
meatballs
2 fried egg
1 fried egg
marinated pork (2 pc)
marinated pork (1 pc)
marinated shrimp (2pc)
marinated chicken (1 pc)
small bowl soup
beef rolls (2 rolls)
extra white onion
extra lime
extra green onion
steam rice
Extra Pho
Extra bo vien
Chen bo vien
Chen chin
Chen nam
Chen gau
Chen gan
Chen sach
Chen ga
Chen pho
Chen com
Chen sup
1 egg roll
1 goi cuon
2 bo Nuong
1 ga Nuong
1 Suon Nuong
2 thit nuong
1 Tom HT
4 lime
1 egg opla
2 egg opla
White onion
32 oz soup
16 oz soup
2 Tom nng
Onion tip
Dia tai
3 m muc
Veggy $3
Veggy $5
Extra bean
Tofu $2
Tofu $4
Broccoli $3
Broccoli $5
Beef on side
Green onion tip
Extra basil
Extra cilantro
Extra wonton 2
Extra wonton 4
Extra wonton 6
Drink Menu
Traditional Coffee!
Refreshments
DA CHANH
Fresh lemonade
Soda Chanh
Lemonade soda
SODA XI MUOI
Plum soda
SUA DAU NANH
Soybean drink
NUOC SUOI
Bottle water
TRA DA
Iced tea
TRA NONG
Hot tea (pot)
Snapple
Snapple