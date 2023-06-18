Pho Vi Hoa 4546 El Camino Real

FOOD MENU

Appetizer

A5- Lotus shrimp pork salad

$16.00

Lotus, shrimp, and pork salad (served cold)

A4- Lotus root salad with tofu

$14.00

Lotus root salad with tofu (served cold)

A3- Papaya shrimp salad

$16.00

Papaya and shrimp salad (served cold)

A-01 Papaya Salad

$14.00

Papaya salad (served cold)

4 Egg roll

$11.00

Ground pork, shrimp, and vegetables in rice paper. Served with lime sauce

2 Egg roll

$6.00

Ground pork, shrimp, and vegetables in rice paper. Served with lime sauce

1 Egg roll

$3.00

Ground pork, shrimp, and vegetables in rice paper. Served with lime sauce

4 Spring roll

$11.00

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and vegetables. Served with peanuts sauce

2 Spring roll

$6.00

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and vegetables. Served with peanuts sauce

1 Spring roll

$3.00

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and vegetables. Served with peanuts sauce

Rice Vermicelli Bowl

B1-Grilled marinated pork

$17.50

Grilled marinated pork with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B2-Grilled marinated rolled beef

$17.50

Grilled marinated rolled beef with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B3-Grilled marinated shrimp, eggroll

$17.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and egg roll with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B4-Grilled marinated shrimp, roll beef

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and rolled beef with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B5-Grilled marinated shrimp, pork

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and pork with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B6-Grilled marinated pork, egg roll

$18.50

Grilled marinated pork and egg roll with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B7-Grilled marinated shrimp, pork and egg roll

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and pork egg roll with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B8-Grilled marinated chicken (boneless)

$17.50

Grilled marinated chicken with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B9-Egg roll with vermicelli

$17.50

Egg rolls with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B10- Grilled marinated chicken, shrimp and eggroll

$18.50

Grilled marinated chicken, shrimp, and egg roll with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

B11-Grilled marinated shrimp with vermicelli

$17.50

Grilled marinated shrimp with vermicelli served with bean sprouts, peanuts, mints, cucumbers, and chopped lettuce. Enjoy with lime and fish sauce.

Vegetarian

Mi xao chay

$16.00

Com chien chay

$16.00

Com xao chay

$16.00

Large Vegetables Noodle Soup

$14.50

Your choice of rice noodle or egg noodle

Small Vegetables Noodle Soup

$13.50

Your choice of rice noodle or egg noodle

4 cha gio chay

$10.25

Served with lime sauce

2 cha gio chay

$5.50

Served with lime sauce

4 Vegetarian spring roll

$10.25

Served with peanut sauce

2 goi cuon chay

$5.50

Served with peanut sauce

Rice Plates

New York Steak Over Rice

$24.50

C8-Grilled marinated shrimp over rice

$17.50

Grilled marinated shrimp

C7- Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken, and egg roll over rice

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken, and egg roll

C6-Grilled marinated pork chop and shrimp over rice

$18.50

Grilled marinated pork chop and shrimp

C5-Grilled marinated shrimp and pork over rice

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and pork

C3-Grilled marinated chicken (dark meat) over rice

$17.50

Grilled marinated chicken (dark meat)

C2-Grilled marinated pork chop over rice

$17.50

Grilled marinated pork chop

C1- Grilled marinated pork over rice

$17.50

Grilled marinated pork

L8- Curry chicken over rice

$17.50

Curry chicken

L7- Lemongrass chicken over rice

$17.50

Lemongrass chicken

L6-Thai chicken sate

$17.50

Thai chicken sate

L5-Chicken cashew nuts over rice

$17.50

Chicken cashew nuts

L4- Chicken & mixed vegetables over rice

$17.50

Chicken & mixed vegetables

L3- Chicken & broccoli over rice

$17.50

Chicken & broccoli

L1- Beef & mixed vegetable over rice

$17.50

Beef & mixed vegetable

L2-Beef & broccoli over rice

$17.50

Beef & broccoli

L11- Chicken, shrimp, squid, fish cake, with vegetables over rice

$18.50

Chicken, shrimp, squid, fish cake, with vegetables

L10- Shrimp with mixed vegetables over rice

$18.50

Shrimp with mixed vegetables

L9- Shrimp & broccoli over rice

$18.50

Shrimp & broccoli

Chow Mein

M5- Combination chow mein

$18.50

Combination chow mein

M4- Beef chow mein

$17.50

Beef chow mein

M3- Chicken chow mein

$17.50

Chicken chow mein

M2- Shrimp chow mein

$17.50

Shrimp chow mein

Fried Rice

F5- Clay pot fried rice

$17.50

Clay pot

F4- Combination fried rice

$17.50

Combination fried rice

F3- Shrimp fried rice

$17.50

Shrimp fried rice

F2- Chicken fried rice

$17.50

Chicken fried rice

F1- Beef fried rice

$17.50

Beef fried rice

Dinner - A La Carte

E5- Lemongrass beef

$19.00

Lemongrass beef

E4- Black mushroom with beef

$19.00

Black mushroom with beef

E3- Mongolian beef

$19.00

Mongolian beef

E2- Beef with mixed vegetables

$19.00

Beef with mixed vegetables

E1- Beef with broccoli

$19.00

Beef with broccoli

E17-Salted shrimp

$20.50

Salted shrimp

E16- Chicken with ginger

$19.50

Chicken with ginger

E15-Sweet & sour shrimp

$19.50

Sweet & sour shrimp

E13-Shrimp with mixed vegetables

$19.50

Shrimp with mixed vegetables

E12-Shrimp with broccoli

$19.50

Shrimp with broccoli

E11-Chicken with black mushroom

$19.00

Chicken with black mushroom

E10- Lemongrass chicken

$19.00

Lemongrass chicken

E9- Thai satay chicken

$19.00

Thai satay chicken

E8- Cashew nuts chicken

$19.00

Cashew nuts chicken

E7- Chicken with mixed vegetables

$19.00

Chicken with mixed vegetables

E6- Chicken with broccoli

$19.00

Chicken with broccoli

Q3- Grilled beef rolls

$19.50

Grilled beef rolls

Q2- Grilled marinated chicken

$19.50

Grilled marinated chicken

Q1- Grilled marinated pork

$19.50

Grilled marinated pork

Small Pho

P1 steak (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK

P2 Steak and Meatball (small)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND MEATBALLS

P3 Steak and Brisket (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND BRISKET

P4 Brisket (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET

P5 Meatballs (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH MEATBALLS

P6 Steak, Brisket and Flank (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK, BRISKET AND FLANK

P7 Steak and flank (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH RARE STEAK AND FLANK

P8 Steak and fatty Flank (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND FATTY FLANK

P9 Steak and tendon (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND TENDON

P10 Steak and tripe (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND TRIPE

P11 Brisket, flank and fatty flank (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET, FLANK AND FATTY FLANK

P12 PHO DAC BIET BO VIEN (small)

$17.50
P13 Steak, flank, tendon, fatty flank and tripe (small)

$16.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK, FLANK, TENDON, FATTY FLANK, TRIPE

P14 Brisket, flank, fatty flank, tendon, tripe, meatball (small)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET, FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON, TRIPE AND MEATBALL

P15 Flank, fatty flank, tendon, tripe (small)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON AND TRIPE

p16 Chicken (small)

$17.50

PHO SOUP WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST

Large Pho

P1 Steak (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH RARE EYE ROUND STEAK

P2 Steak and Meatball (large)

$18.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH RARE EYE ROUND STEAK AND MEATBALLS

P3 Steak and brisket (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND BRISKET

P4 Brisket (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET

P5 Meatballs (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH MEATBALLS

P6 Steak, brisket and flank (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK, BRISKET AND FLANK

P7Steak and flank (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND FLANK

P8 Steak and fatty flank (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND FATTY FLANK

P9 Steak and tendon (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND TENDON

P10 Steak and tripe (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK AND TRIPE

P11 Brisket, flank and fatty flank (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET, FLANK AND FATTY FLANK

P12 PHO DAC BIET BO VIEN (large)

$18.50
P13 Steak, flank, tendon, fatty flank and tripe (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH STEAK, FLANK, TENDON, FATTY FLANK AND TRIPE

P14 Brisket, flank, fatty flank, tendon, tripe and meatball (large)

$18.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH BRISKET, FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON, TRIPE AND MEATBALLS

P15 Flank, fatty flank, tendon and tripe (large)

$17.50

PHO NOODLE SOUP WITH FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON AND TRIPE

P16 Chicken (large)

$18.50

PHO SOUP WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST

Seafood Noodle Soup

S1- Large Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid and fried fish cake

$19.00

Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid and fried fish cake

S1- Small Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid and fried fish cake

$18.00

Rice noodle soup with shrimp, squid and fried fish cake

S2- Small Egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fried fish cake

$18.00

Egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fried fish cake

S2- Large Egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fried fish cake

$19.00

Egg noodle soup with shrimp, squid, fried fish cake

S3- Large rice noodle wonton

$16.50

Rice noodle soup with wontons

S3- Small rice noodle wonton

$15.50
S3- Small egg noodle wonton

$15.50

YELLOW NOODLE WONTON SOUP

S3- Large egg noodle wonton

$16.50

YELLOW NOODLE WONTON SOUP

Side Orders

extra bean sprout

$1.50

extra noodle

$3.00

extra rib eye steak

$7.50

meatballs

$3.00

2 fried egg

$5.00

1 fried egg

$2.50

marinated pork (2 pc)

$6.00

marinated pork (1 pc)

$3.00

marinated shrimp (2pc)

$5.00

marinated chicken (1 pc)

$3.00

small bowl soup

$2.00

beef rolls (2 rolls)

$5.00

extra white onion

$1.50

extra lime

$1.50

extra green onion

$1.50

steam rice

$3.00

Extra Pho

$3.00

Extra bo vien

$2.00

Chen bo vien

$3.00

Chen chin

$3.00

Chen nam

$3.00

Chen gau

$3.00

Chen gan

$3.00

Chen sach

$3.00

Chen ga

$3.00

Chen pho

$3.00

Chen com

$3.00

Chen sup

$1.50

1 egg roll

$3.00

1 goi cuon

$3.00

2 bo Nuong

$5.00

1 ga Nuong

$3.00

1 Suon Nuong

$3.00

2 thit nuong

$5.00

1 Tom HT

$2.50

4 lime

$1.00

1 egg opla

$2.50

2 egg opla

$5.00

White onion

$2.00

32 oz soup

$8.00

16 oz soup

$3.00

2 Tom nng

$5.00

Onion tip

$1.00

Dia tai

$7.50

3 m muc

$2.50

Veggy $3

$3.00

Veggy $5

$5.00

Extra bean

$1.00

Tofu $2

$2.00

Tofu $4

$4.00

Broccoli $3

$3.00

Broccoli $5

$5.00

Beef on side

$5.50

Green onion tip

$1.50

Extra basil

$1.00

Extra cilantro

$1.00

Extra wonton 2

$1.00

Extra wonton 4

$2.00

Extra wonton 6

$3.00

Drink Menu

Traditional Coffee!

D01- CA PHE DA/ NONG

$6.50

Vietnamese coffee

D02- CA PHE SUA DA NONG

$6.50

Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk

Refreshments

DA CHANH

$5.25

Fresh lemonade

Soda Chanh

$6.50

Lemonade soda

SODA XI MUOI

$6.50

Plum soda

SUA DAU NANH

$3.00

Soybean drink

NUOC SUOI

$2.50

Bottle water

TRA DA

$3.00

Iced tea

TRA NONG

$3.00

Hot tea (pot)

Snapple

$2.75

Snapple

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Strawberry & Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Beer

Corona Extra

$6.75

Heineken

$6.75

Tsingtao

$6.75

Wine

Glass Merlot

$6.00

Glass Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass White Zinfandel

$6.00

Bottle Merlot

$22.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle White Zinfandel

$22.00

BOBA TEA

MILK TEA

MATCHA MILK TEA

$5.75

TARO MILK TEA

$5.75

THAI ICE TEA

$6.00

BLACK ICE TEA

$5.25

GREEN ICE TEA

$5.25

MILK TEA

$5.25

PEARL MILK TEA

$5.50

PANDA MILK TEA

$6.00

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.50

MANGO MILK TEA

$6.25

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$6.25

MARBLE MATCHA

$6.25

MARBLE MANGO

$6.25

MARBLE STRAWBERRY

$6.25

FRESH MILK

BROWN SUGAR FRESH MILK

$5.75

MATCHA FRESH MILK

$5.75

SLUSHIES

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.50

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$6.00
MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.25

STARJELLY GRAPEFRUIT SMOOTHIE

$6.75

TARO SMOOTHIE

$6.50

SPECIALTIES

HONEY LEMON BLACK TEA

$5.50

MANGO GREEN TEA

$5.25

LEMON WINTERMELON WITH BASIL SEEDS

$5.75

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$5.25

PASSIONFRUIT GREEN TEA WITH COCONUT JELLY AND BOBA

$6.00

STAR JELLY GRAPEFRUIT SPARKLING

$6.25

SPARKLING RAINBOW LYCHEE

$6.25

SPARKLING PASSSION FRUIT WITH BOBA AND COCONUT JELLY

$6.25

HONEY GREEN TEA

$5.25

STAR JELLY GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA

$6.25