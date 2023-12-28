Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave 3713 New Hampshire Ave NW
Popular Items
- A1. Summer Rolls with Shrimps$8.00+
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
- N7. Pho Ga (Chicken)$12.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
- N6. Pho Tai Nam (Rare Steak with Brisket)$13.00
Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth
DRINKS
- Soft Drinks$2.00
- Sweet Lemon Iced Tea$2.00
- Coconut Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Jasmine Tea$2.00
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.00
- Jasmine Boba Tea$5.00
- Jasmine Boba Milk Tea$5.00
- Thai Boba Tea$5.00
- Coconut Boba Tea$5.00
- Taro Boba Tea$5.00
- Matcha Boba Tea$5.00
- Mango Boba Tea$4.50Out of stock
- Peach Boba Tea$4.50Out of stock
- Passionfruit Boba Tea$4.50Out of stock
- Thai Tea (No Boba)$5.00
- Sea-salt Milk Foam Coffee$5.00Out of stock
- Ume Plum Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Lemongrass Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Star Anise Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Dalgona Coffee$5.00Out of stock
- Coconut Coffee$5.00Out of stock
- Egg Coffee$6.75Out of stock
- Order Attention Required
FOOD
Appetizers
- A1. Summer Rolls with Shrimps$8.00+
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
- A2. Summer Rolls with Tofu$8.00+
Rice papers, vermicelli, fried tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
- A3. Spring Rolls Ground Pork (3 rolls)$8.00+
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
- A4. Spring Rolls Veggie (3 rolls)$8.00+
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, fried tofu, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
- A5. Crispy Shrimp Dumplings ( 4 pieces)$8.00+
Fried dumplings, Shrimps, white onion, and black pepper, served with sweet and sour sauce
- A8. Spring Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$8.00+
- A25. Combo Platters (2 Summer Rolls + 3 Spring Rolls)$15.00
Combine any kind of spring rolls and eggrolls
- Order Attention Require
- A10. Combo Platters(2 summer+3 spring+4 dumplings)$19.00
- A16. Shrimp & Pork Dumpling ( 4 pieces)$9.00Out of stock
- A9. Summer Rolls with Grilled Pork (3 rolls)$8.00Out of stock
- A12. Bao Bun Grilled Chicken$9.00Out of stock
Lemongrass Grilled Chicken, 2 buns, pickles, onion, with Mayo Sauce
- A14. Bao Bun Stir-Fried Brisket$9.00Out of stock
Stir-Fried Brisket, 2 buns, onion with Mayo Sauce
- A17. Northern Vietnam Spring Rolls$9.00Out of stock
Northern Vietnam spring roll is made of a mixture of meat and vegetables such as ground pork, carrot, wood ear, and vermicelli noodles, wrapped in a spring roll wrapper and deep fried; which is served with sweet and sour sauce.
Pho (Noodles Soup)
- N5. Pho Dac Biet$14.00
Rare steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, meatball served with beef broth
- N6. Pho Tai Nam (Rare Steak with Brisket)$13.00
Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth
- N7. Pho Ga (Chicken)$12.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
- N8. Pho Hai San (Seafood)$13.00
Peeled shrimps, fish balls, imitation crab meats served with chicken broth
- N9. Pho Tom (Shrimp)$13.00
Peeled shrimps served with chicken broth
- N10. Pho Chay ( Veggie)$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
- N11. Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth)$13.00
Vermicelli served with rare steaks and briskets, served with special lemongrass beef broth
- N12. Pho Bo Vien (Meatball)$13.00
Meatball only served with beef broth
- Plain Pho$9.00
- N13. Pho Tai Lan$14.50
Rice pho noodles with stir-fried garlic beef in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
Rice
- R13. Special Combo Rice$13.00
Steamed white rice served with grilled chicken, stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth
- R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice$13.00
Steamed white rice served with stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth
- R15. Veggie Rice$13.00
Steamed white rice served with fried tofu, broccoli, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of veggie broth
- R16. Boneless Chicken Rice$13.00
Steamed white rice served with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth
- R17. Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
White chicken meat, corn, white onions, green onions, carrots, egg
- R18. Seafood Fried Rice$14.00
Peeled shrimps, fish balls, imitation crab meats, white onions, green onions, carrots, egg
- R19. Stir-fried Beef Rice$14.50
Rice serves with stir-fried minced garlic beef steak, garnished with Vietnamese pickles, lettuce, cucumbers, and fish sauce.
Dried Noodles
- DN19. Vemicelli Combo$14.00
Vermicelli served with one veggie eggroll, grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce
- DN20. Shrimps Noodles$13.00
Vermicelli served with stir-fried shrimps, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanuts, dried shallots, fish sauce
- DN21. Veggie Noodles$13.00
Vermicelli served with fried tofu, broccoli, lettuces, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanuts, dried shallots, fish sauce
- DN23. Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Noodles$13.00
- DN22. Stir-Fried Beef Noodles$14.50
Vermicelli served with stir-fried minced garlic beef steak, garnished with cucumber, basil, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce
- DN15. Vermicelli with Northern Vietnam Spring Roll$15.50Out of stock
Rice vermicelli serves with a Northern Vietnam spring roll, fresh salad, basil, and fish sauce.
Banh Mi
- B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$12.00
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)
- B24. Tofu Banh Mi$12.00
9-inch sub served with tofu and veggies, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)
- B25. Banh Mi Brisket$12.00
Slow cooked brisket with hoisan-caramelized sauce, onion and egg.