Pho Cafe BR
FOOD
Apps, Wraps & Dumplings
A1A. Shrimp Spring Rolls
$6.99
A1B. Grilled Chicken
$6.99
A1C. Grilled Pork
$6.99
A1D. Pork Patty Spring Rolls
$7.99
A1E. Shrimp & Pork Springroll
$7.99
A2. Tofu Spring Rolls
$6.99
A3. Vietnamese Egg Rolls
$7.99
A4. Fried Tofu Cubes
$7.99
A5. Beef Springrolls
$7.99
A6-L. Chicken Lettuce Wrap
$11.99
A6. Veggie Springrolls
$5.99
A7. Sauteed Beef w/ Fries
$9.99
D51. Chicken Dumplings
$8.95
D52. Pork Dumplings
$8.95
Clay Pot Rice
Egg Noodle Soup
Egg Noodle Stir Fry
Fried Rice
Kiddie Menu
Pho Noodle Soup
P14. Pho Rare Eye Round
$13.50
P15. Pho Well-Done Flank
$13.50
P16. Pho Well-Done Brisket
$13.50
P17. Pho Rare Eye Round & Flank
$13.50
P18. Pho Rare Eye Round & Brisket
$13.50
P19. Pho Brisket & Flank
$13.50
P20. Pho Rare Eye Round, Well-Done Brisket, Flank & Meat Balls
$14.50
P21. Pho Chicken
$13.50
P54. Pho Meat Balls
$13.50
P61. Pho Spicy Seafood
$14.50
P62. Pho Noodles Only Beef Broth
$8.99
P63. Pho Noodles Only Chx Broth
$8.99
P64. Pho Tofu Noodle Soup
$13.50
Mixed Veggies Pho
$13.50
Pho Noodles Veg Broth
$8.99
Pho Tai Bo Vien
$13.50
Shrimp Pho
$14.50
Rice Dishes
R22. Grilled Pork Rice Dish
$13.99
R23. Grilled Chicken Rice Dish
$13.99
R24. Grilled Shrimp Rice Dish
$14.99
R25. Grilled Pork Chop Rice Dish
$14.99
R26. Grilled Beef Rice Dish
$14.99
R27. Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Rice Dish
$14.99
R28. Grilled Pork & Shrimp Rice Dish
$14.99
R29. Grilled Pork Chop & Shrimp Rice Dish
$14.99
R30. Grilled Beef & Shrimp Rice Dish
$14.99
R55. Grilled Tofu Rice Dish
$12.99
R56. Pork Chop, Egg Roll & Fried Egg Rice Dish
$14.99
R63. Roasted Pork Rice Dish
$13.99
R65. Tofu Stir Fry
$12.99
R66. Sauteed Veggie Rice Dish
$11.99
R67. Chicken Stir Fry Rice Dish
$12.99
R68. Shrimp Stir Fry Rice Dish
$14.99
Rice Vermicelli
V31. Vermicelli W/ Egg Rolls
$12.99
V32. Vermicelli W/ Grilled Pork
$12.99
V33. Vermicelli W/ Grilled Shrimp
$14.99
V34. Vermicelli W/ Grilled Chicken
$12.99
V35. Vermicelli W/ Chicken, Pork, Shrimp & Egg Roll
$14.99
V36. Vermicelli W/ Grillled Beef
$14.99
V38. Vermicelli W/ Tofu
$12.99
V39. Vermicelli With Pork Patty
$13.99
V40. Sauteed Beef
$14.99
Salads
Spicy Vermicelli Soup
DRINKS
Beverages
B06. Fountain Drink
$2.75
B07. Iced Coffee W/ Condensed Milk
$4.99
B08. Black Iced Coffee
$3.99
B09. Hot Coffee W/ Condensed Milk
$3.99
B10. Hot Black Coffee
$3.49
B11. Soy Bean Milk
$3.99
B12*1. Hot Tea For 1
$2.99
B12*2. Hot Tea For 2
$3.99
B13. Bottled Water
$2.99
B14. Chrysanthemum Tea
$3.99
B15. Coconut Juice
$3.99
B16. Fresh Squeezed Limeade
$4.99
B18. Thai Tea
$4.99
Lg Fountain Drink
$3.25
B17. Passion Fruit Juice
$4.99
B19. Sugar Cane
$4.99
B20. Pennywort Juice
$4.99
Pho Cafe BR Location and Ordering Hours
(225) 295-9947
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM