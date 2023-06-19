Phoenicia Pizza 28
Pizza Pies
Specialty Pies
Alla Vodka Pie
Vodka sauce base with - mozzarella
Popeye Pie
Spinach sauce base with - mozzarella
Popeye Deluxe Pie
Spinach sauce base with - artichoke, mozzarella
Grandma Pie
Pomodoro sauce base with - mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil
Catskill Mountain Pie
White ricotta base with - broccoli, garlic, cheddarella
Phoenician Pie
Fresh mozzarella base with fresh tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Big Papa Pie
Tomato sauce base with - meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Freaking Pig Pie
Pulled Pork, Garlic, Cheddarella, Crispy Onions, BBQ Sauce
Mama Bear Pie
Vodka sauce base with - sausage, pepper, onion, and cheddarella
Mount Tremper Pie
Tomato sauce base with - chicken cutlet, broccoli, ricotta, and cheddarella
Mercy Pie
Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, southwest dressing
Pizza 28 Pie
Tomato sauce base with - meatball, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic, and mozzarella
Rail Trail Pie
Tomato sauce base with - mushroom, onion, olives, garlic, eggplant, broccoli, and mozzarella
Reservoir Pie
Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, BBQ sauce, and crispy onions
Shokan Pie
Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, hot sauce with blue cheese dressing or ranch
Zach Attack Pie
Gravy base with - meatball, cheddarella, bacon, and crispy onions
Calzones
Pizza Pops
Starters
5 Garlic Knots
Served with tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
Served with tomato sauce
Garlic Mozzarella Bread
Served with tomato sauce
Garden Salad
Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, served with romaine lettuce, and roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Party Pie
Pan pizza style- garlic, cheddarella (20 slices)- served with tomato sauce
Lasagnas
Salads
BLTC Salad
Bacon, tomatoes, cheddarella, served with romaine lettuce, and southwest dressing
Jimmy's Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, croutons, served with romaine lettuce, and caesar dressing
Onteora Salad
Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, served with romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette
Rip Van Winkle Salad
Grilled chicken, carrots, cucumbers, crispy onions, served with romaine lettuce, and sesame ginger dressing
Yaya Salad
Feta, black olives, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pepperoncini, served with romaine lettuce, and roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Cold Wraps
Yaya Cold Wrap
Feta, black olives, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pepperoncini, served with romaine lettuce, and roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Rip Van Winkle Cold Wrap
Grilled chicken, carrots, cucumbers, crispy onions, served with romaine lettuce, and sesame ginger dressing
Onteora Cold Wrap
Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, served with romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette
Jimmy's Caesar Cold Wrap
Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, croutons, served with romaine lettuce, and caesar dressing
BLTC Cold Wrap
Bacon, tomatoes, cheddarella, served with romaine lettuce, and southwest dressing
Hot Wraps
Bada Bing Hot Wrap
salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Cordon You Hot Wrap
chicken cutlet, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, southwest dressing
Freaking Pig Hot Wrap
pulled pork, garlic, cheddarella, crispy onions, BBQ sauce
Mercy Hot Wrap
chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, lettuce, tomato, southwest dressing
Onteora Hot Wrap
grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Reservoir Hot Wrap
chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, bbq sauce, crispy onion
Shokan Hot Wrap
chicken cutlet, bacon, ranch, cheddarella, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing or ranch
Zach Attack Hot Wrap
meatball, gravy, cheddarella, bacon, crispy onion
Chicken Parmesan Hot Wrap
chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Meatball Parmesan Hot Wrap
meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan Hot Wrap
eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Sausage Parmesan Hot Wrap
sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Sausage and Pepper Hot Wrap
Hot Heros
Bada Bing Hot Hero
salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Cordon You Hot Hero
chicken cutlet, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, southwest dressing
Freaking Pig Hot Hero
pulled pork, garlic, cheddarella, crispy onions, BBQ sauce
Mercy Hot Hero
chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, lettuce, tomato, southwest dressing
Onteora Hot Hero
grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Reservoir Hot Hero
chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, bbq sauce and crispy onions
Shokan Hot Hero
chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, hot sauce with blue cheese dressing or ranch
Zach Attack Hot Hero
meatball, gravy, cheddarella, bacon, crispy onions
Chicken Parmesan Hot Hero
chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Meatball Parmesan Hot Hero
meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan Hot Hero
eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Sausage Parmesan Hot Hero
sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Sausage and Peppers Parmesan Hot Hero
sausage, peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella