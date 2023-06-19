Phoenicia Pizza 28


Pizza Pies

Small Pie

$14.00

Large Pie

$18.00

Pan Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

10 slices

Gluten-Free Pie

$15.00

6 slices

Sicilian Pie

$22.00

10 slices

Specialty Pies

Alla Vodka Pie

$14.00+

Vodka sauce base with - mozzarella

Popeye Pie

$14.00+

Spinach sauce base with - mozzarella

Popeye Deluxe Pie

$16.75+

Spinach sauce base with - artichoke, mozzarella

Grandma Pie

$18.00+

Pomodoro sauce base with - mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil

Catskill Mountain Pie

$20.00+

White ricotta base with - broccoli, garlic, cheddarella

Phoenician Pie

$20.00+

Fresh mozzarella base with fresh tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Big Papa Pie

$22.25+

Tomato sauce base with - meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella

Freaking Pig Pie

$22.25+Out of stock

Pulled Pork, Garlic, Cheddarella, Crispy Onions, BBQ Sauce

Mama Bear Pie

$22.25+

Vodka sauce base with - sausage, pepper, onion, and cheddarella

Mount Tremper Pie

$22.25+

Tomato sauce base with - chicken cutlet, broccoli, ricotta, and cheddarella

Mercy Pie

$22.25+

Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, southwest dressing

Pizza 28 Pie

$22.25+

Tomato sauce base with - meatball, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic, and mozzarella

Rail Trail Pie

$22.25+

Tomato sauce base with - mushroom, onion, olives, garlic, eggplant, broccoli, and mozzarella

Reservoir Pie

$22.25+

Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, BBQ sauce, and crispy onions

Shokan Pie

$22.25+

Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, hot sauce with blue cheese dressing or ranch

Zach Attack Pie

$22.25+

Gravy base with - meatball, cheddarella, bacon, and crispy onions

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$18.00

made to order with mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta cheese- served with a side of tomato sauce

Stuffed Calzone

$18.00

Made to order with mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta cheese, and your additional stuffings- served with a side of tomato sauce

Pizza Pops

Chicken Parmesan Pizza Pop

$12.95

Meatball Parmesan Pizza Pop

$12.95

Eggplant Parmesan Pizza Pop

$12.95

Sausage Parmesan Pizza Pop

$12.95

Sausage with Peppers Parmesan Pizza Pop

$12.95

Starters

5 Garlic Knots

$3.75

Served with tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Served with tomato sauce

Garlic Mozzarella Bread

$4.75

Served with tomato sauce

Garden Salad

$7.75

Carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, served with romaine lettuce, and roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Party Pie

$21.00

Pan pizza style- garlic, cheddarella (20 slices)- served with tomato sauce

Lasagnas

Meat Lasagna

$14.95

Served over tomato sauce- topped with mozzarella cheese. Comes with 2 garlic knots.

Spinach Artichoke Lasagna

$14.95

Served over tomato sauce- topped with mozzarella cheese. Comes with 2 garlic knots.

Salads

BLTC Salad

$13.95

Bacon, tomatoes, cheddarella, served with romaine lettuce, and southwest dressing

Jimmy's Caesar Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, croutons, served with romaine lettuce, and caesar dressing

Onteora Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, served with romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette

Rip Van Winkle Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken, carrots, cucumbers, crispy onions, served with romaine lettuce, and sesame ginger dressing

Yaya Salad

$13.95

Feta, black olives, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pepperoncini, served with romaine lettuce, and roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Cold Wraps

Yaya Cold Wrap

$12.95

Feta, black olives, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pepperoncini, served with romaine lettuce, and roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Rip Van Winkle Cold Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken, carrots, cucumbers, crispy onions, served with romaine lettuce, and sesame ginger dressing

Onteora Cold Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, served with romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette

Jimmy's Caesar Cold Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, croutons, served with romaine lettuce, and caesar dressing

BLTC Cold Wrap

$12.95

Bacon, tomatoes, cheddarella, served with romaine lettuce, and southwest dressing

Hot Wraps

Bada Bing Hot Wrap

$12.95

salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Cordon You Hot Wrap

$12.95

chicken cutlet, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, southwest dressing

Freaking Pig Hot Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

pulled pork, garlic, cheddarella, crispy onions, BBQ sauce

Mercy Hot Wrap

$12.95

chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, lettuce, tomato, southwest dressing

Onteora Hot Wrap

$12.95

grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Reservoir Hot Wrap

$12.95

chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, bbq sauce, crispy onion

Shokan Hot Wrap

$12.95

chicken cutlet, bacon, ranch, cheddarella, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing or ranch

Zach Attack Hot Wrap

$12.95

meatball, gravy, cheddarella, bacon, crispy onion

Chicken Parmesan Hot Wrap

$12.95

chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Meatball Parmesan Hot Wrap

$12.95

meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan Hot Wrap

$12.95

eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sausage Parmesan Hot Wrap

$12.95

sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sausage and Pepper Hot Wrap

$12.95

Hot Heros

Bada Bing Hot Hero

$13.95

salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, pepperoncini, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Cordon You Hot Hero

$13.95

chicken cutlet, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, southwest dressing

Freaking Pig Hot Hero

$13.95Out of stock

pulled pork, garlic, cheddarella, crispy onions, BBQ sauce

Mercy Hot Hero

$13.95

chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, lettuce, tomato, southwest dressing

Onteora Hot Hero

$13.95

grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Reservoir Hot Hero

$13.95

chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, bbq sauce and crispy onions

Shokan Hot Hero

$13.95

chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddarella, hot sauce with blue cheese dressing or ranch

Zach Attack Hot Hero

$13.95

meatball, gravy, cheddarella, bacon, crispy onions

Chicken Parmesan Hot Hero

$13.95

chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Meatball Parmesan Hot Hero

$13.95

meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan Hot Hero

$13.95

eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sausage Parmesan Hot Hero

$13.95

sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sausage and Peppers Parmesan Hot Hero

$13.95

sausage, peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Parmesans Platters

Chicken Parmesan Platter

$13.95

Meatball Parmesan Platter

$13.95

Eggplant Parmesan Platter

$13.95

Sausage Parmesan Platter

$13.95

Sausage with Peppers Parmesan Platter

$13.95