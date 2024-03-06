Skip to Main content
Lylo Swim Club
Pickup
ASAP
from
400 W Camelback Rd
0
Your order
Hotel Guests - Please add you room # to info field "Suite no." upon check out
More
Lylo Swim Club
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
400 W Camelback Rd
To Share
Tacos
Plates
In-Room Soda
In-Room Beer
In-Room Wine
S'mores
Delivery
Pickup
To Share
Chips+Salsa
$7.00
Guac Trio
$13.00
Caesar
$13.00
Mushroom Quesadilla
$13.00
Tacos
3 for $15
$15.00
Single Taco
$6.00
Plates
Skirt Steak Plate
$28.00
Hamburguesa Al Carbone
$20.00
Shrimp a la Diabla
$28.00
Carnitas Plate
$24.00
In-Room Soda
Coke Can
$4.00
Sprite Can
$4.00
Diet Coke Can
$4.00
Bottled Coke
$7.00
In-Room Beer
AZ Light
$6.00
Austin Eastcider Dry
$7.00
Dragoon IPA
$7.00
Heineken N/A
$6.00
Mango Cart
$6.00
Montucky Cold Snack
$6.00
Pacifico
$6.00
Sapporo
$7.00
Scottsdale Blonde
$6.00
Steigl Radler
$7.00
High Noon Mango
$7.00
In-Room Wine
West and Wilder Sparkling White (8.5oz)
$17.00
Gotham Pinot Grigio (8.5oz)
$15.00
House Wine Sauvignon Blanc (12oz)
$14.00
Freakshow Chardonnay (8.5oz)
$18.00
Gotham Project Rose (8.5oz)
$13.00
House Wine Pinot Noir (12oz)
$16.00
Nerf Cabernet Sauvignon (8.5oz)
$11.00
S'mores
S'more Kit for 2
$4.00
S'more Kit for 6
$12.00
Lylo Swim Club Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 536-8900
400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement