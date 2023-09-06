Phoenix Dessert San Diego
Delight 西米露
Mixed Fruit Delight 雜果西米露
Our original "dessert in a cup" and our most popular drink! Made with diced mango, honeydew, watermelon, and tapioca (sago) in our House Coconut Milk Dairy Mixture.
Mango Pomelo Delight 楊枝甘露西米露
House blended mango puree and juicy pomelo bits paired with our Special Coconut Milk Dairy Mixture.
Fresh Fruit Delight 水果西米露
Choice of fresh fruit: mango | mixed melon (honeydew & watermelon) | young coconut
Durian Delight 榴槤西米露
Made with fresh durian and tapioca (sago) in our House Coconut Milk Dairy Mixture.
Tea 茶
Tropical Fruit Iced Tea 天堂水果茶
A refreshing black tea with assorted minced fruits.
Hong Kong Milk Tea 特級凍奶茶
A well-loved sweet drink from Hong Kong. House black tea blend, condensed & evaporated milk. Caffeinated.
Fresh Lemon Tea 檸檬茶
Freshly brewed black tea with a hint of lemon.
Lemongrass Lemon Tea 香茅檸檬綠茶樽裝
Light and crisp.
Mango Passion Fruit Tea 芒果百香果茶
Fruity and tart. Made with mango tea leaves and passionfruit puree.
Osmanthus Lychee Tea 桂花荔枝茶樽裝
Floral and aromatic.
Chrysanthemum Tea 菊花茶
Liver detox, alleviates fever and sore throat symptoms.
Five Flowers Tea 低糖五花茶
Cools body temperature, calms internal fire in the body.
Ji Gu Tsao Tea 雞骨草
Reduces internal heat, promotes liver detox.
24 Flavors Tea 無糖廿四味
Aids indigestion and overall well-being.
Refresher 没有咖啡因
Barley Cooler 健康薏米水
Made with fresh barley and lime. Non-caffeinated.
Mango Lemonade 芒果檸檬蜜
Freshly squeezed lemon juice and house blended mango puree for a sweet kick.
Kumquat & Honey 黄薑金橘蜜
Made with local organic kumquats and lightly sweetened with honey. Non-caffeinated.
Cold Pressed Soy Milk 豆奶
Mochi 鮮糯米糍
Assorted Fresh Mochi (4pcs) 糯米糍拼盆
An assortment of our Fresh Mango, Black Sticky Rice & Taro, Red Bean, and Black Sesame & Green Tea Mochi.
Fresh Mango Mochi (3pcs) 芒果糍
Fresh mango wrapped in mango flavored mochi skin and coated in coconut flakes.
Black Sticky Rice & Taro Mochi (3pcs) 黑糯米糍
Fresh taro wrapped in black sticky rice flavored mochi skin and coated in coconut flakes.
Red Bean Mochi (3pcs) 紅豆糍
Fresh red bean paste wrapped in red bean flavored mochi skin and coated in coconut flakes.
Green Tea Sesame Mochi (3pcs) 綠茶芝麻糍
Fresh black sesame paste wrapped in green tea flavored mochi skin.
Coconut & Mango Rolls (2pcs) 椰絲芒果卷
Sliced fresh mango, mango mousse, mochi skin, and coconut flakes.
Durian Kaya Rolls (2pcs) 榴槤卷
Monthong durian, kaya mousse, mochi, and coconut flakes.
Purple Yam Durian Rolls (2pcs) 紫薯榴槤卷
Our famous Monthong durian rolls wrapped in purple yam skin.
Pudding 布甸
Mango & Grapefruit Pudding 楊枝甘露布甸
Our most popular panna cotta! The perfect combination of sweet and tart.
Fresh Mango Pudding 芒果布甸
Made with fresh mango.
Black Sticky Rice Pudding 椰汁紫米布甸
Made with sweet black sticky rice.
Macau Style Tiramisu 木糠布甸
A layered tiramisu pudding.
Mango Almond Tofu 芒果杏仁豆腐
Made with fresh mango paired with almond tofu.
HK Milk Tea Pudding 波霸奶茶布甸
A pudding version of boba milk tea!
Custard 凍糕
Assorted Custard Platter (4pcs) 糕點拼盆
An assortment of our most popular flavors.
Assorted Custard Platter (9pcs) 糕點拼盆
Fresh Mango Custard (3pcs) 鮮芒果糕
Made with fresh mango.
Coconut Milk & Purple Sticky Rice Custard (3pcs) 椰汁紫米糕
A Southeast Asian flair on our panna cotta.
Coconut Milk & Taro Custard (3pcs) 椰香芋茸糕
Made with coconut milk and fresh taro.
Passion Fruit Custard (3pcs) 百香果糕
Tart yet sweet.
Black Sesame & Almond Custard (3pcs) 芝麻杏仁
A nutty blend of flavors.
Black Sticky Rice & Red Bean Custard (3pcs) 紫米紅豆糕
Made with fresh red bean.
Green Tea & Red Bean Custard (3pcs) 綠茶紅豆糕
The perfect balance of sweet, fresh, and earthy.
Cappuccino Custard (3pcs) 法國咖啡糕
Cappuccino flavored panna cotta made with freshly ground coffee beans.
Coconut Milk & Purple Yam Custard (3pcs) 椰汁紫薯糕
Mango & Durian 芒果和榴蓮
Mango Pomelo Sago w/ Silken Tofu 楊枝甘露豆腐花
House-pressed silken tofu, mango puree, fresh cut mango.
Silken Tofu w/ Fresh Mango 鮮芒果西米豆腐花
House-pressed silken tofu, fresh mango, coconut sauce, tapioca.
Thai Style Mango Sticky Rice 泰式芒果糯米飯
Sweet sticky rice topped with fresh mango and condensed milk.
Black Sticky Rice w/ Mango 芒果黑糯米
Coconut Jelly Noodles w/ Mango 芒果撈河
Chewy coconut jelly noodles, fresh mango puree, and hand picked mango chunks.
Black Sticky Rice w/ Durian 榴槤黑糯米
Coconut Jelly Noodles w/ Durian 榴槤撈河
Durian Lovers Dessert 榴槤孖寶
Made for the ultimate durian fan! Comes with Monthong durian, black sticky rice, and coconut jelly noodles.
Mango Lovers Dessert 香杧情人
Silken tofu, coconut jelly noodles, mango ice cream, house mango sauce, sago
Tropical Yin Yang 甜蜜蜜
Grass jelly, silken tofu, fresh cut fruit, longan ice cream, black sesame
Frosted Dessert 冰甜点
Fresh Mango Shaved Ice 芒果冰沙
Fresh cut mango, sago, house mango coconut sauce.
Mango Ice Cream (2scp) 芒果雪糕
Made with fresh champagne mangos.
Longan Ice Cream (2scp) 龍眼冰淇淋
Made with fresh longan.
HK Milk Tea Ice Cream (2scp) 香港奶茶冰淇淋
Our HK Milk Tea made with a special blend of tea leaves turned into a cold treat!
Durian Ice Cream (2scp) 榴蓮冰淇淋
Made with imported premium grade durian.
Steamed Dessert 炖品
Steamed Egg w/ Milk 鮮奶炖蛋
Steamed Milk w/ Ginger 薑汁炖鮮奶
Silken Tofu w/ Ginger Syrup 薑汁豆腐花
Steamed Papaya w/ Almond 木瓜南北杏雪耳
Steamed papaya and white fungus in a refreshing dessert soup.
Steamed Pear w/ Chuan Bei Mu 雪耳紅棗燉雪梨
Steamed pear and chuan bei. Relieves dry and sore throat symptoms
Chinese Herbal Jello w/ Honey 龜苓膏
Sweetened with honey - a natural and healthy dessert.
Dessert Soup 熱甜品
Black Sticky Rice & Young Coconut 黑糯米海底椰
Black sticky rice paired with young coconut and condensed milk.
Sweet Almond 蛋白杏仁茶
Light, nutty, and calming.
Black Sesame 香滑芝麻
Freshly ground and roasted black sesame.
Sweet Walnut 滋補合桃糊
Red Bean & Lotus Seed 蓮子紅豆沙
Aromatic lotus seeds paired with red bean.
Green Bean & Seaweed 海帶綠豆沙
Half & Half Hot Dessert 一半一半熱甜點
Cold Dish 滷水
Cold Appetizer Platter 滷水拼盆
An assortment of our bestselling cold appetizers.
Marinated Tofu Platter 豆腐豆包拼盤
Soy Marinated Chicken Wings 滷水雞翼
Szechwan Tofu Skin Salad 四川涼拌支竹
Marinated Chicken Feet 五香鳳爪
Pan Fried Anchovies & Peanuts 銀魚花生
Marinated Pocket Tofu 滷水豆包
Pocket tofu marinated in our House Soy.
Edamame & Shredded Tofu 毛豆干絲
Beef's Tendon & Pig's Ear in Chili Oil 辣味豬耳牛筋拼
Beef tendon and pig's ear tossed in chili oil.
Arctic Surf Clams 麻辣北極貝
Sweet and chewy arctic surf clams paired with chili oil.
Marinated Tofu 滷水豆腐
Tofu marinated in our House Soy.
Cucumber Salad 香蒜小黄瓜
Street Food 街頭食品
Crispy Shrimp Rolls (6pcs) 炸迷你春卷
Curry Chicken Samosas (6pcs) 咖喱角
Spicy Salt Chicken Wings (8pcs) 椒鹽雞翼
HK Curry Fish Balls (8pcs) 咖哩魚蛋
Chewy fish balls in a non-spicy curry. A well-loved snack from Hong Kong.
Hong Kong Egg Waffles 雞蛋仔
A Hong Kong favorite! Fragrant "bubble" egg waffles.
Ube Fried Mochi (6pcs) 紫薯糖丸子
Entrée 主菜
Curry Chicken 咖喱雞
Jidori chicken, mild curry, potato
Braised Pork Belly 梅菜扣肉飯
Kurobuta pork, soy marinade, preserved vegetables
Sliced Ribeye 韓式肥牛飯
Certified Angus karubi, house BBQ sauce, leek
Portuguese Beef Stew 葡國牛腩
Hong Kong style braised beef and vegetables.
Add White Rice 白飯
Treat 餅乾和餡餅
Mango Nougats 芒果雪花酥
Dried mango bits, pecans, and almonds in a chewy nougat.
Maltose Glazed Pecans 香脆果仁
A delicious traditional Chinese snack! Hearty pecans glazed in malt sugar to create the perfect candied nut.
Garlic Roasted Cashews 蒜香腰果
Oven roasted cashews and garlic to create the perfect aromatic savory snack.
Trail Mix Cookies (6pcs) 干果果仁曲奇
Russian Tea Cookies (6pcs) 雪花果仁餅
Lemon Almond Cookies (6pcs) 檸檬杏仁曲奇
Pecan Tarts (6pcs) 黃金果仁撻
XO Sauce (6oz) XO醬
Locally handcrafted with the most exquisite ingredients in Chinese cuisine. This umami seafood sauce pairs perfectly with noodle dishes, as well as vegetables and meat — its rich flavor is versatile and can dress up any meal.