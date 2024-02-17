AUTHENTIC VIETNAMESE CUISINE IN KIRKLAND
Pho Mignon
Food
Appetizers
- A1. Fresh Spring Rolls$9.00
Shrimp, pork, rice noodles, lettuce, cilantro and basil wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
- A2. Fresh Shrimp Rolls$9.00
Shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce, cilantro and basil wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
- A3. Vegetarian Spring Rolls$9.00
Crispy tofu, rice noodles, lettuce, cilantro and basil wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
- A4. Grilled Pork Rolls$9.00
Grilled pork paste, lettuce, cucumber, basil, pickled carrots and daikon wrapped in rice pepper served with peanut sauce.
- A5. Crispy Egg Rolls$8.00
Deep-fried crispy egg rolls with pork and vegetables served with light fish sauce.
- A6. Crispy Vegetarian Egg Rolls$8.00
Deep-fried crispy egg rolls filled with tofu and vegetables served with ginger soy sauce.
- A7. Crispy Tofu$7.00
Deep-fried tofu served with ginger soy sauce.
- A9. Potstickers$8.00
Lightly pan-fried dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables served with ginger soy sauce.
- A10. Shrimp Papaya Salad$13.00
Shredded papaya, shrimp, tomato, fresh basil, chili and lime juice.
- A11. Chicken Cabbage Salad$13.00
Peanut, Shredded cabbage, Chicken, pickel vege, onion and Basil mix with light house fish sauce
- A12. Fresh Winter Rolls$10.00
Deep-fried egg roll, lettuce, cucumber, basil, pickled carrots and daikon wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce or fish sauce
- A13. Salmon Spring Roll$10.00
Batter fried salmon with lettuce, cilantro and basil wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
- A14. Rocket Shrimp$10.00
Deep fried crispy shrimp rolls served with sweet and sour sauce
- A15. Shrimp Dumpling$9.00
Chinese style shrimp dumpling with ginger soy sauce.
- A16. Tamarind Chicken Wings$12.00
Deep-fried chicken wings sauteed with tamarind sauce.
- A17. Garlic Butter Chicken Wings$12.00
Deep-fried chicken wings sauteed with garlic butter
- A18. Spicy Garlic Tofu$9.00
Batter fried tofu with garlic, onion, jalapenos and a hint of salt served with sweet and sour sauce.
- A19. Panko Crusted Chicken$9.00
Deep-fried panko breaded chicken served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pho / Noodle Soups
- P0. Pho Beef Rib Pho$16.00
Slow braised beef back rib. Served bone intact.
- P1. Pho Filet Mignon$15.00+
Rare thinly sliced USDA filet mignon
- P2. Pho Combo$14.00+
Eye round steak, brisket, tendon, fatty flank, trip and crunchy flank.
- P3. Pho Tai$14.00+
Rare eye round steak.
- P4. Pho Tai Chin$14.00+
Rare eye round steak and well done brisket.
- P5. Pho Tai Nam Ve Don$14.00+
Rare eye round steak, flank and crunchy flank.
- P6. Pho Tai Sach$14.00+
Rare eye round steak and tripe.
- P7. Pho Tai Gam$14.00+
Rare eye round steak and soft tendon.
- P8. Pho Tai Gan Sach$14.00+
Rare eye round steak, soft tendon and tripe.
- P9. Pho Tai Chin Nam$14.00+
Rare eye round steak, well done brisket and flank.
- P10. Pho Tai Chin Gan$14.00+
Rare eye round steak, well done brisket and tendon
- P11. Pho Tai Chin Sach Ve Don$14.00+
Rare eye round steak, well done brisket, tripe and crunchy flank.
- P12. Pho Tai Chin Nam Gan$14.00+
Rare eye round steak, well done brisket, flank and soft tendon.
- P13. Pho Tai Chin Nam Sach$14.00+
Rare eye round steak, well done brisket, flank and tripe.
- P14. Pho Tai Chin Nam Gan Sach$14.00+
Rare eye round steak, well done brisket, soft tendon and tripe.
- P15. Pho Chin Ga Ve Don$14.00+
Well done brisket, soft tendon and crunchy flank.
- P16. Pho Chin Sach$14.00+
Well done brisket, and tripe
- P17. Pho Chin Nam$14.00+
Well done brisket and flank.
- P18. Pho Bo Vien$14.00+
Beef meatballs.
- P19. Pho Chicken$14.00+
Chicken breast.
- P20. Pho Seafood$15.00+
Combination of shrimp, fish balls, squid and imitation crab.
- P21. Pho Vegetarian$13.00+
Tofu, broccoli, cabbage, bok choy and carrots. Choice of beef, chicken or vegetable broth.
- P22. Kids Meal Pho$8.00
Well done brisket, beef meatballs, comes with a Capri Sun.
- P23. Pho Chin$14.00+
Well done brisket
- P24. Pho Noodle & Broth$8.00+
Noodle with pho broth
- P25. Pho Garlic Beef$17.00
Lightly stir-fried garlic with tender steak
- Xtra Mignon$7.00
- Xtra Brisket$6.00
- Xtra Meatballs (5)$4.00
- Xtra Meatballs (8)$7.00
- Xtra Tripe$6.00
- Xtra Flank$6.00
- Xtra Crunchy Flank$6.00
- Xtra Fatty Flank$6.00
- Xtra Eye Round$6.00
- Xtra Tendon$6.00
- Xtra Chicken$6.00
- Xtra Shrimp$7.00
- Xtra Vegetable$4.00
- Xtra Pho Noodles$3.00
- Xtra Tofu$3.00
- Xtra Beef Rib$6.00
- Xtra Garlic Beef$7.00
- Side Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Xtra Egg Noodles$3.00
- Xtra Toasted Bread$3.00
- Xtra Egg$2.00
- Xtra soup$6.00
Rice Dishes
- R1. Grilled Beef Short Ribs$17.00
Grilled beef short ribs served with jasmine rice and salad.
- R2. Grilled Pork$12.00
Grilled pork served with jasmine rice and salad.
- R3. Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$12.00
Grilled lemongrass chicken served with jasmine rice and salad.
- R4. Grilled Pork Chops & Egg$16.00
Grilled pork chop and fried egg served with jasmine rice and salad..
- R5. Roasted Chicken$13.00
Slow roasted chicken with house ginger soy sauce served with jasmine rice and salad. (Bone intact).
- R6. Mignon Shaken Beef$16.00
Beef tenderloin stir-fried with oyster sauce, garlic, onion, carrot and bell peppers served with jasmine rice.
- R7. Shaken Prawns$16.00
White prawns stir-fried with oyster sauce, garlic, onion, carrots and bell peppers served with jasmine rice.
- R8. Mignon Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs and vegetables. Choice of protein.
- R9. Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs, pineapple and vegetables. Choice of protein
- R11. Mongolian Style Sauteed$15.00
Sauteed sweet onion, garlic and green onion served with jasmine rice.
- R13. Lemongrass Salmon$16.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs, pineapple and vegetables. Choice of protein.
- R14. Chili Lemongrass Chicken$15.00
Chicken stir-fried with lemongrass, chili, garlic and sweet onions served with jasmine rice.
- R15. Chinese BBQ Pork Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice with Chinese BBQ pork and eggs.
- R16. Kids Meal Fried Rice$9.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs. Comes with a Capri Sun.
Specialties
- C1. Deluxe Crispy Egg Noodles$16.00
Stir-fried vegetables with choice of beef, pork, chicken, seafood or tofu served over crispy egg noodles.
- C2. Spicy Satay Beef Noodles$15.00
Stir-fried beef with peanut sauce and sate chili peppers served with egg noodles and mixed vegetables.
- C3. Vietnamese Beef Stew$14.00
Vietnamese style beef stew with slow braised brisket, onion, carrots served with choice of Pho Pho Noodles or French Bread
- C4. Chinese BBQ Pork Noodles$13.00
Chinese BBQ pork served with egg noodles. Choice of wet or dry.
- C5. Roasted Chicken Egg Noodles$15.00
Roasted chicken served with egg noodles. Choice of wet or dry.
- C6. Wonton Noodles Soup$15.00
Stir-Fried Egg/Rice Noodles
- E1. Beef Stir-Fried$16.00
Stir-fried noodles with tender beef and vegetables.
- E2. Seafood Stir-Fried$17.00
Stir-fried noodles with a combination of seafood and vegetables.
- E3. Chicken Stir-Fried$16.00
stir-fried noodles with Chicken Breast and vegetables
- E4. Vegetarian Stir Fried$16.00
Stir-fried noodles with tofu and vegetables.
- E5. Grilled Pork Stir-Fried$16.00
Stir-fried noodles with grilled pork and vegetables
- E6. Phad Thai$16.00
Stir-fried Rice noodles with egg, green onions, bean sprouts and crushed peanuts. Choice of protein.
- E7. Singapore Style Noodles$16.00
Stir-fried thin vermicelli noodles with eggs, bell pepper, bean sprouts, onions with choice of BBQ pork, Chicken or TOFU
Vietmanese Sandwiches
- S1. Special Combo Sandwich$9.00
- S2. Shredded Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- S3. Grilled Pork Sandwich$9.00
- S4. Pork Roll Sandwich$9.00
- S5. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- S6. Tofu/Vegetarian Sandwich$9.00
- S7. Chinese BBQ Pork Sandwich$9.00
- S8. Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- S9. Lemongrass Or Garlic Tofu Sandwich$10.00
- S10. Lemongrass Or Garlic Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- S11. Lemongrass Or Garlic Beef Sandwich$10.00
- S12. Caramelized Pork Belly Sandwich$10.00
Drinks
- D1. Vietnamese Coffee$6.00
- D2. Fresh Squeezed Iced Lemonade$6.00
- D3. Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade$7.00
- D4. Italian Soda$6.00
- D5. Thai Iced Tea$5.00
- D6. Soft Drinks$2.00
- D7. Sweetened Jasmine Iced Tea$4.00
- D8. Capri Sun$2.00
- D9. Smoothie / Slushy Bubble Tea$7.00
- D11. Flavored Soda$5.00
- D12. Cream Topped Green Tea$6.00
- D13. Hot Tea$2.00