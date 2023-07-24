Pho Towda
Food
Món Khai Vị - Appetizer
TD Signature Rolls
The perfect marriage of crunchy eggrolls and fresh summer rolls. Each roll features a crispy, savory eggroll at its core, surrounded by a layer of fresh, crisp vegetables, succulent shrimp, and aromatic herbs, all wrapped in a tender rice paper envelope. Served with our special sauce for an unforgettable mix of textures and flavors. A taste of Vietnamese tradition, with an innovative twist.
Savory Crispy Eggrolls
Perfectly seasoned fillings encased in a golden, crispy wrapper. Each bite delivers a satisfying crunch, revealing a savory heart within. Served with our house-special dipping sauce for a perfect, flavor-packed experience.
Fresh Garden Rolls
A vibrant array of crisp, garden-fresh vegetables and herbs, carefully hand-wrapped in soft, translucent rice paper with your choice of delicious protein. Each bite offers a burst of natural flavors, making it a perfect, light delight. Served with our signature dipping sauce
Handmade Pork Dumpling
Indulge in these delicately handcrafted dumplings, a showcase of culinary craftsmanship. Each piece is meticulously made from scratch, starting with a savory, tender pork filling, cradled in a thin, silky wrapper. They are then gently steamed to lock in all the flavors, followed by a light pan-frying to achieve a crispy, golden exterior. These two-step cooked dumplings offer a gastronomic journey that blends soft and crispy textures with rich, robust flavors. A treat not to be missed.
Shrimp & Chives Dumplings
Tender parcels generously filled with juicy shrimp and aromatic chives. Each dumpling is a bite-sized bundle of seaside freshness, perfect for seafood lovers. Served with our house-special dipping sauce for an enhanced flavor journey.
Phở Soup Noodle
Phở Thố Đá - Stone Bowl Signature Pho
A symphony of flavors brought together in a piping hot stone bowl. Our handmade, perfectly textured noodles swim alongside succulent NY strip steaks in an aromatic, deeply flavorful broth. The dish comes alive with the optional addition of luscious bone marrow, making each spoonful a moment of culinary bliss.
Phở Tái Gừng – Ginger Rare Steak Pho
A tantalizing bowl of aromatic broth, steeped in the warmth of ginger, and hosting delicate slices of rare steak. Each bite carries the soothing essence of this timeless Vietnamese classic, with a gingery twist for an unforgettable dining experience.
Phở Đặc Biệt – Combination Pho
A gastronomic celebration in a bowl. This dish features an array of succulent meats, all bathed in our rich, aromatic broth. With each spoonful, you'll discover a different savory delight, making this pho a true feast for meat lovers.
Phở Gà – Chicken Pho
A nourishing bowl of aromatic broth, tender chicken slices, and silky noodles. The soothing flavors of this Vietnamese classic offer comfort in every spoonful, creating a heartwarming meal anytime you need it.
Bún Bò Huế – Spicy Hue Noodles
A vibrant bowl of hearty broth, infused with lemongrass and chili, cradling tender beef, pork knuckle, and thick rice noodles. This dish is a tribute to the city of Hue, offering a symphony of spicy, tangy, and umami flavors that awaken your palate like a beautiful sunrise. A truly authentic Vietnamese experience in every spoonful.
Phở Cá Nhân - Personal Palette Phở
A delectable bowl of pho that you design. Choose from a wide selection of fresh ingredients, flavorful meats, and aromatic herbs to create your own masterpiece. This dish allows you to embrace your culinary creativity, leading to a pho that's uniquely yours.
Bánh Mì
Grilled Pork Bánh Mì
Experience our 'Char-Kissed Pork Delight' - a mouthwatering Banh Mi sandwich boasting tender, grilled pork with a smoky sweetness. Tucked into a crispy baguette along with pickled vegetables, cilantro, and a hint of our house creamy mayo with pate spreads, this dish offers a harmonious balance of flavors and textures that will leave you craving more.
Grilled Chicken Bánh Mì
Enjoy our 'Caramelized Chicken Charm Bánh Mì' - a captivating sandwich loaded with succulent, grilled chicken carrying a hint of sweet caramelization. Encased in a light, crispy baguette and complemented by pickled vegetables, cilantro, and a spread of our special house creamy mayo with pate spreads, this Bánh Mì is a perfect blend of flavor, texture, and charm."
Lemongrass Beef Bánh Mì
Discover our 'Lemongrass Beef Bliss Bánh Mì' - a delectable sandwich featuring tender beef marinated in aromatic lemongrass, grilled to perfection. Housed in a crispy baguette with pickled vegetables, cilantro, and our special house creamy mayo with pate spreads, this Bánh Mì offers a blissful medley of textures and flavors, promising a memorable culinary experience.
Cold Cut Bánh Mì
Relish our 'Cold Cut Concerto Bánh Mì' - an artful composition of traditional Vietnamese cold cuts, harmoniously layered within a crispy baguette. Accented by pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, and our special house creamy mayo with pate spreads, this sandwich delivers a melody of tastes and textures. It's a delightful symphony for your senses with every bite.
Pork Belly Bánh Mì
A sandwich showcasing crispy, succulent pork belly, exquisitely prepared to pack a flavor punch. This delicacy is encased in a crisp baguette, paired with pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, and a dollop of special house creamy mayo and pate spreads. It's a dish that melds textures and flavors in an extraordinary fashion, offering you an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
NY Strip Steak Bánh Mì
Savor our 'Strip Steak Serenade Bánh Mì' - a stellar sandwich featuring premium NY strip steak, seared to perfection for a robust flavor. This star ingredient is showcased in a crunchy baguette, harmonized with pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, and creamy mayo and pate spreads. Every bite of this Bánh Mì is a serenade to your senses, promising a memorable culinary encore.
Lemongrass Tofu Bánh Mì
Indulge in our 'Tranquil Lemongrass Tofu Bánh Mì' - a calming, flavorful sandwich filled with tofu marinated in aromatic lemongrass and lightly seared to perfection. Nestled in a crisp baguette and complimented by pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, and our special creamy house mayo, this Bánh Mì offers a peaceful harmony of flavors and textures, transporting you to a moment of culinary tranquility.
Extras
Drinks & Desserts
Drinks
Egg Coffee
A unique, rich, and creamy Vietnamese specialty coffee. A sip begins with the taste of robust, dark coffee cut through with the sweet, velvety richness of whipped egg yolk cream. This harmonious blend delivers a smooth and luscious texture, creating an unforgettable coffee experience that's both comforting and invigorating.
Salted Egg Coffee
Ube Coconut Egg Coffee
a delightful twist on the classic Vietnamese egg coffee. This indulgent beverage features the deep, earthy sweetness of ube, the creamy richness of coconut, and the velvety decadence of whipped egg yolk cream, all layered over robust, dark coffee. Each sip delivers a unique, tropical fusion of flavors, enveloping your senses in a lush, exotic escape.
Pandan Coconut Egg Coffee
a novel interpretation of Vietnamese egg coffee. This special brew showcases the unique, sweet, and aromatic essence of pandan, combined with creamy coconut and rich, velvety whipped egg yolk cream, served over robust, dark coffee. Every sip of this tropical delight offers a harmonious blend of exotic flavors, providing a comforting yet invigorating coffee experience.
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Experience the bold and rich flavor of dark-roasted coffee, brewed with a drip filter, then sweetened with a generous dollop of creamy condensed milk. Served over ice, this refreshing and invigorating drink delivers a delightful blend of strong and sweet, perfect for a sunny day or a wake-me-up moment anytime you desire.
Thai Iced Tea
This sweet and creamy delight features strong black tea infused with exotic spices and sweetened with condensed milk. Poured over a glass full of ice, it transforms into a refreshingly cold beverage with a vibrant orange hue. This iconic Thai drink offers a sweet escape, perfect to quench your thirst or complement any spicy meal.
Pandan Lemongrass Tea
Relish the blend of East and West in this refreshing brew, where the sweet, vanilla-like notes of Pandan leaves meet the citrusy zing of lemongrass. This aromatic infusion is a soothing treat that doubles as a delightful palate cleanser. Enjoy it hot for a comforting pick-me-up, or have it iced for a revitalizing cooldown.
Jasmine Green Tea
a captivating blend of green tea delicately scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine flowers. Each sip of this tea unveils the gentle, floral notes of jasmine, perfectly balanced with the fresh, subtle bitterness of green tea. Served hot or chilled, it offers a rejuvenating experience, perfect for a peaceful moment or to complement any meal.
Young Coconut
Enjoy the refreshing, naturally sweet water from a tender young coconut Paired with soft, jelly-like coconut meat, it's the ultimate tropical hydrating treat.
Soda
Fresh Lemonade
Savor the taste of summer with our freshly squeezed lemonade. Each glass is bursting with the perfect balance of tart and sweet, made from ripe lemons and sweetened just right. A classic, thirst-quenching delight!
Fiji Water Bottle
Preserved Salty Lemonade
This drink features lemons that have been preserved in salt, lending a unique tart and salty profile to this thirst-quenching beverage. It's an authentic, flavorful journey in every sip!
Desserts
Caffeinated Caramel Flan
Indulge in our luscious caramel flan with a twist. Combined with a our housed Vietnamese iced coffee, this dessert offers the creamy, caramel goodness of a traditional flan paired with the enticing, energizing notes of coffee. A perfect pick-me-up treat that satisfies your sweet tooth and coffee cravings all at once!
Coconut Caramel Flan
A tropical spin on the classic dessert, our Coconut Caramel Flan combines the creamy, caramel richness of flan with the subtle sweetness of coconut. This mouthwatering treat offers a delightfully smooth texture and a unique flavor profile, taking your taste buds on a sweet, tropical getaway.