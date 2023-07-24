Handmade Pork Dumpling

$7.95

Indulge in these delicately handcrafted dumplings, a showcase of culinary craftsmanship. Each piece is meticulously made from scratch, starting with a savory, tender pork filling, cradled in a thin, silky wrapper. They are then gently steamed to lock in all the flavors, followed by a light pan-frying to achieve a crispy, golden exterior. These two-step cooked dumplings offer a gastronomic journey that blends soft and crispy textures with rich, robust flavors. A treat not to be missed.