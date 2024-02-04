Phyllis 732 Cherokee St NE Bldg 300
Bar Menu
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Scotch
Cocktails
- Black Russian$12.00
- Bloody Maria$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Boozy Morning$12.00
- Breakfast Butterflies$12.00
- Brunch Punch$12.00
- Chataccino$11.00
- Coffee Old Fashioned$12.00
- Dew in the Morning$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Ginger Julep$12.00
- Green Tea$12.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Long Island$11.00
test
- M&M$11.00
- Mimosa$7.50
- Mojito$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Phyllis on Church$12.00
- Saint Spritz$10.00
- Sex on the Beach$11.00
- Sunrise Mimosa$10.00
- White Russian$12.00
N/A Beverage
Draft Beer
White Wine/Bubbles
Red Wine
Food
Appetizers
Entree
- Fried Lobster & Waffle$26.00
fried lobster tail, belgian waffle
- Chicken Salad Sandwich & Side Salad$15.00
mixed greens, red onion, grape tomatoes
- Fried Catfish & Grits$21.50
fried catfish, grits with gouda cheese and cream cheese
- Creamy Shrimp & Grits$23.00
cajun jumbo shrimp grits with gouda cheese and cream cheese
- Shrimp Skillet$22.50
salmon fillet, mixed greens salad
- Grilled Salmon & Salad$25.50
fresh, herbs, mix greens, feta cheese
- Steak Skillet$26.50
red potatoes, greens & red peppers,mushroom sauce
- Impossible Burger & Fries$17.00
lettuce, tomato, Cheese
- Cheeseburger & Fries 1/4 lb$16.00
lettuce, tomato, Cheese
- Chicken & Waffle$20.00
fried wings, homemade belgian waffle
- Chicken Sausage Breakfast Plate$16.00
red potatoes, eggs your way, biscuit
- Applewood Bacon Breakfast Plate$16.00
red potatoes, eggs your way, biscuit
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$16.50
egg your way, choice of meat
- Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.99
Hot Cereal
Sides
- Sweet Potato Pancakes$6.99
allspice, butter, sweet potatoes
- Biscuits & Turkey Gravy$8.00
ground turkey, milk, onion, soup base
- Mama's Honey Biscuits$6.00
homemade biscuit, honey butter
- Mama's Homestyle Red Potatoes$4.00
onions, red & green peppers
- Creamy Mac & Cheese$6.00
gouda cheese, mild cheddar cheese
- Collard Greens & Smoked Turkey$4.99
smoked turkey, chicken stock
- Candy Yams$6.00
brown sugar, butter, spices
- Chicken Sausage$4.50
- Eggs$4.00
eggs your way
- Applewood Bacon$4.50
Dessert
A La Carte
Employee Menu
EE Food
Phyllis 732 Cherokee St NE Bldg 300 Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 675-9095
Closed