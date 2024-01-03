Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant 17951 skypark circle, unit f, Irvine, CA
Popular Items
- 2 Soft Tacos$8.00
Soft Tacos are made with a corn tortillas. Choose them fully loaded or street style. These tacos are made with regular sized tortillas. Al Pastor Soft Tacos Street Style shown in picture.
- Cali Burrito$12.00
Asada, fries, guac, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Special Fries$13.00
Fries topped with Asada or Pastor, cheese, guac, and sour cream. Customer Favorite!
Family Packs & More!
Family Packs & More
- Picante Fiesta Tray (48 pc.)$65.00
48 piece. Includes chips and pint of salsa assortment of 24 bite-size taquitos and flautas, 12 mini crispy tacos, and 12 mini burritos. (Example in Picture has Quesadilla-bites. Quesadilla-bites available upon Special Request. Let us now.)
- Carnitas Family Pack$80.00
Serves around 10 people. Carnitas accompanied by 1 quart rice, 1 quart beans, Salsa, and 24 tortillas! About Carnitas: Pork Shoulder butt Simmered for several hours with seasonings until it is so tender that is can be shredded. Carnitas is great for tacos or as an entree! Very popular!
- Grilled Meat Family Pack$80.00
Serves around 10 people. Choose from Carne Asada, Carne Asada Fajitas, or Chicken Fajitas. Accompanied by 1 quart of rice, 1 quart of beans, 24 tortillas. All fresh off the grill and very tasty. These meats are awesome in tacos or as an entree!
- Crispy Taco Family Pack$59.00
12 crispy tacos, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa! Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
- Enchilada Family Pack$59.00
12 delicious Enchiladas, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa! About Enchiladas: A corn tortilla lightly fried, stuffed & rolled, then smothered with your choice of enchilada sauce, topped with cheese! Sauces: Red Mole Sauce, Verde Tomatillo Sauce, and Savory Ranchera Sauce! Fillings: Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Shredded beef. A traditional Mexican delight!
- Chiles Rellenos Half Dozen (6)$32.00
- One Dozen Crispy Tacos$39.00
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
- One Dozen Enchiladas$42.00
A corn tortilla lightly fried, stuffed & rolled, then smothered with your choice of enchilada sauce, topped with cheese! Sauces: Red Mole Sauce, Verde Tomatillo Sauce, and Savory Ranchera Sauce! Fillings: Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Shredded beef. A traditional Mexican delight!
- One Dozen Soft Tacos$45.00
One dozen soft shell tacos. These are not the small tacos. Our tacos come Fully Loaded (pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese), or Street Style (chopped up onions & Cilantro). How do you like them?!
- One Dozen Mini Soft Tacos$36.00
One dozen soft shell tacos. But mini! Our tacos come Fully Loaded (pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese), or Street Style (chopped up onions & Cilantro). How do you like them?!
- One Dozen Mini Burritos$35.00
Mini Bean & Cheese burritos are an all-time favorite with our customers. Also available with Chicken, Shredded beef, Carnitas, Asada, or Al Pastor Pork inside! Super good!
- Tamales! Require 1.5 hour NOTICE! They're Steamed Fresh!$21.00
This seasonal item is back! Tamales are available in: Green Pork, Green Chicken, and Red Pork (minimum quantity of 6). They are made handmade fresh! Don't miss out. Order by half dozen or by the dozen. Require 2 business hours notice! We steam them fresh!
- One Dozen Mini Crispy Tacos$33.00
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
- One Dozen Taquitos$19.00
Corn tortillas stuffed, rolled-up, and fried to perfection. A crispy rolled up version of our Crispy Tacos. Accompanied with some Guac and Salsa to dip these scrumptious taquitos! Fillings: shredded beef, shredded chicken, or potato!
- One Dozen Flautas$25.00
Flour tortillas stuffed, rolled-up, and fried to perfection. A crispy rolled up longer version of our Crispy Tacos. The flour tortillas turns into a pastry-like outer shell. Accompanied with some Guac, Sour cream, and Salsa to dip these scrumptious flautas. Fillings: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef.
- Chips! Big Bags!$6.50
Our corn chips are made fresh daily, a few times a day! Don't forget to order salsa and guacamole for your chips!
- Mexican Rice$7.00
- Refried Beans$7.00
- Red Mild Salsa$4.00
- Green Mild Salsa$4.00
- Spicy Habanero Salsa$4.00
- Pico de Gallo Salsa (chopped Salsa)$4.00
- Fresh Guacamole$10.50
(Lunch/Breakfast Items) Regular Menu
Chicken Tinga (NEW DROP)
- Tinga Plate$16.00Out of stock
An Entree Plate with Chicken Tinga, accompanied by Picante's Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Tortillas of your choice, and a small bag chips.
- Tinga Tostada (Mexican Style Tostada)$6.00Out of stock
A crunchy Corn Tortilla layered and smeared with Picante's Refried beans, Chicken Tinga, shredded lettuce, sour-cream, and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese. A Mexican homemade tradition.
- Tinga Burrito$11.00Out of stock
A Burrito with Chicken Tinga, Picante's Refried Beans, and Mexican Rice inside. Wrapped in a 12" tortilla!
- Tinga Mini Burrito$5.25Out of stock
A Mini Burrito with Chicken Tinga, Picante's Refried Beans, and Mexican Rice inside.
- Tinga Soft Taco a la Carte$4.00Out of stock
Chicken Tinga hugged by two soft Corn Tortillas, topped with chopped Onions & Cilantro!
Breakfast Burritos
- Breakfast Burritos$7.00
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
- Machaca Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Machaca comes in Chicken or Beef. It's a scramble of eggs, bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, and cheese. All this in a burrito. It's super good!
Traditional Breakfast
- Chilaquiles$14.00
- Machaca Scramble$15.00
- Jamon Con Huevos$12.00
- Chorizo Con Huevos$13.00
- Huevos A La Mexicana$12.00
- Asada Con Huevos$16.00
- Huevos Rancheros$11.00
Two eggs on top of a corn tortilla cooked to your liking. Smothered in a warm mild salsa. A traditional Mexican Dish.
Lunch Burritos
- Cali Burrito$12.00
Asada, fries, guac, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Asada (Thin-cut grilled steak) Burrito$12.00
Asada+Rice+Beans+Cheese
- Carnitas (Shredded Pork) Burrito$12.00
Carnitas+Rice+Beans+Cheese
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$10.00
Chicken+Rice+Beans+Cheese
- Shredded Beef Burrito$10.00
Shredded Beef+Rice+Beans+Cheese
- Al Pastor Pork (Grilled marinated Pork) Burrito$12.00
Al Pastor+Rice+Beans+Cheese
- Chorizo Burrito$12.00
- Grilled Veggie Burrito$12.00
(Grilled bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, and broccoli)+Rice+Beans+Cheese
- Chilaquiles Burrito$12.00
Chilaquiles, Mexican cheese, two scrambled eggs, and beans inside. It's the whole traditional dish inside the burrito. It's good!
- Chile Relleno Burrito$12.00
A Chile Relleno wrapped inside a Burrito. Rice, beans, and cheese inside. It's delicious! Back by popular demand.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.00
The most basic burrito we offer. It's so good! Bean and cheese party in a burrito!
- Rice+Beans+Cheese Burrito$7.00
Traditionals Lunch
Chiles Rellenos
- Chile Relleno a la carte$5.95
Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!
- #1 Chile Relleno Combo (rice & bean, chips & salsa included)$11.00
1 Chile Relleno accompanied with rice, beans, small complimentary chips. About Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!
- #2 Chile Relleno Combo (rice & bean, chips & salsa included)$16.00
2 Chile Relleno accompanied with rice, beans, small complimentary chips. About Chile Relleno: It's roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, lightly battered in egg, lightly fried, then smothered in Ranchera Sauce, and a little bit of cheese on top. Back by popular demand!
Combos (Create Your Own)
- #1 Item Combo Plate$10.00
Image shows #1 combo with a Verde Enchilada. But you can choose any delicious item from our list for your combo.
- #2 Item Combo Plate$12.00
Image is example of #2 Combo. Image shows #2 combo with two soft tacos Fully Loaded. You can choose any delicious two items for your combo from our list.
- #3 Item Combo Plate$14.00
Image is example of #3 Combo. Image shows #3 combo with three enchiladas. You can choose any delicious three items for your combo from our list.
Soups
Quesadillas
- Quesadillas$8.00
Delicious Quesadillas made with a 12 inch tortilla and jack & cheddar cheese. Melted to perfection on our grill. Breakfast Quesadilla shown in picture.
Nachos & Special Fries
Salads
Single Items
- 1 Mini Burrito$3.50
- 1 Crispy Taco$3.50
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
- 2 Crispy Tacos$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
- 1 Soft Taco$4.00
Soft Tacos are made with a corn tortillas. Choose them fully loaded or street style. These tacos are made with regular sized tortillas. Al Pastor Soft Tacos Street Style shown in picture.
- 2 Soft Tacos$8.00
Soft Tacos are made with a corn tortillas. Choose them fully loaded or street style. These tacos are made with regular sized tortillas. Al Pastor Soft Tacos Street Style shown in picture.
- 2 Enchiladas$7.50
About Enchiladas: A corn tortilla lightly fried, stuffed & rolled, then smothered with your choice of enchilada sauce, topped with cheese! Sauces: Red Mole Sauce, Verde Tomatillo Sauce, and Savory Ranchera Sauce! Fillings: Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Shredded beef. A traditional Mexican delight! One Verde Enchilada shown in picture. NOTE: they come is Pairs.
- 4 Taquitos (rolled tacos-corn tortilla)$7.00
Taquitos are a staple of mexican food. They come filled with chicken, beef, or potato! They come in sets of 4.
- 3 Flautas (rolled tacos-flour tortilla)$7.50
- 2 Sopes$12.00
These are a la carte. They don't include rice & beans! Sopes a Mexican Traditional. It's a thick handmade tortilla fried to perfection then staked with: beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato slice, onions, Queso Fresco, and sour cream. Note: these sopes don't come with rice and beans. Pictures shows the Sopes Entree Plate.
- 1 Sope$6.00
Sopes a Mexican Traditional. It's a thick handmade tortilla fried to perfection then staked with: beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato slice, onions, Queso Fresco, and sour cream. Note: these sopes don't come with rice and beans. Pictures shows the Sopes Entree Plate. These are a la carte.
Burgers
- Mexican Cheese Burger$9.00
It's stacked with: 1/4 lb. patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, avocado, jalapenos, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, thousand dressing and mayo on a sesame bun. Make it a combo for 4.25 more. Combo Includes fries and a drink of your choice.
- Cheese Burger$7.00
It's a mexican place, but even the cheese burgers are good! Cheese burgers are assembled with: 1/4 lb. patty, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo & thousand island dressing on a sesame seed bun.
It's a mexican place, but even the cheese burgers are good! Cheese burgers are assembled with: 1/4 lb. patty, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo & thousand island dressing on a sesame seed bun.