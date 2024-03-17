The Sip District-Picayune
Caffeinated Beverages
Non-Caffeinated Beverages
Speciality Drinks
- Pink lady$6.75
strawberry white mocha latte + strawberry cold foam
- Shamrock$5.75
Irish cream cold brew + vanilla sweet cream cold foam
- Mint for you$6.00
Peppermint + white chocolate latte
- Happy camper$6.75
vanilla latte + toasted marshmallow cold foam
- Praline creme brulee$6.75
praline + vanilla latte + vanilla sweet cream cold foam + caramel drizzle
- Flower child$6.75
Lavender + honey latte + vanilla sweet cream cold foam
- Honey girl$6.00
vanilla + honey latte
- Vera Lou$6.00
vanilla + hazelnut + brown sugar latte
- Frenchy$5.00
Irish cream + white chocolate + cinnamon cold brew
- Honey brown sugar shaken$6.75
2 shots of espresso with honey and brown sugar shaken + vanilla sweet cream cold foam
- White choc infused espresso$6.00
white chocolate infused macchiato with caramel drizzle
- Brown sugar cinn white mocha$6.00
brown sugar + cinnamon + white chocolate latte
- Salted bourbon caramel$6.75
bourbon caramel latte + salted caramel cold foam
- Salted Dream$6.00
salted caramel drizzle + caramel + vanilla
- Oatmeal cookie$6.75
Brown sugar cinnamon vanilla oat milk latte with shortbread cold foam
- Honey Nut Cheerios$6.75
Praline + honey latte. Topped with brown sugar cinnamon sweet cream cold foam
- Mardi Gras mambo$6.75
Vanilla + white chocolate cold brew Topped with cinnamon swirl cold foam
Food
- Sausage + egg + cheese croissant$4.25
- Egg bites$4.75
Uncured ham + gruyere cheese + red peppers + spinach
- Plain bagel$3.00
- Everything bagel$3.00
- Cookies + cream croffle$4.25
- Strawberries + cream croffle$4.25
- Blueberries + cream croffle$4.25
- Weekly special croffle$4.25
Lucky Charms
- Blueberry muffin$3.00
- Double chocolate chunk muffin$3.00
- Chocolate chip cookie$1.50
- Blueberry scone$3.00Out of stock
- Vanilla creme pound cake$1.50
- Marble creme pound cake$1.50Out of stock
- Large breakfast croissant$2.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon roll$3.00Out of stock