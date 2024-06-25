Piccolo's- MA 157 Shrewsbury St
Featured Items
- Pollo Parmigian
Golden chicken cutlet, melted Italian cheeses and gemelli marinara$24.95
- Strangolapreti Bechéra
Fresh cut red wine pasta (priest stranglers), crumbled spicy sausage, mushrooms,red onion, plum tomato & roasted garlic ragu. The butcher's favorite!$24.95
- Spinach & Mascarpone Ravioli
Sautéed mushrooms, some more spinach and pink vodka sauce$22.95
Antipasti
- 1 Meatball$9.95
- Calamari Fritti
Fresh point Judith calamari lightly fried to a golden brown, cherry peppers and a little marinara$16.95
- Cozze App
Mussels, garlic, a little red chili, some prosciutto, plum tomato & white wine, and bruschetta$17.95
- Eggplant Rollatini
Rolled thin eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella & pecorino & marinara$13.95
- Gamberi Mezzanotte
3 grilled colossal shrimp with red chili vinaigrette$13.95
- Garlic Bread
Toasted ciabatta, roasted garlic, scallions & Gorgonzola fonduta$13.95
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.95
- Pizza Margherita
Ciliegine mozzarella$15.95
- Ravioli "159"
Italian cheese & grilled chicken wrapped in fresh black pepper pasta, and lite tomato cream$12.95
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.95
- Tonno Crudo
Fresh tuna, lemon, capers, red onion & xvoo$16.95
- Brushetta$12.95
- zuppe bowl$9.95
Insalata
- 1/2 Bel Mondo
Romaine hearts, Gorgonzola, Granny Smith, smoked almonds & dried cranberries tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette$9.95
- 1/2 Caesar
Crisp romaine, croutons, shaved Grana Padana, and that famous dressing$8.95
- 1/2 Casa
Mixed greens, celery, carrots, onions, tomato, and house vinaigrette$7.95
- Caprese$16.95
- Large Bel Mondo
Romaine hearts, Gorgonzola, Granny Smith, smoked almonds & dried cranberries tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette$14.95
- Large Caesar
Crisp romaine, croutons, shaved Grana Padana, and that famous dressing$13.95
- Large Casa
Mixed greens, celery, carrots, onions, tomato, and house vinaigrette$12.95
Entrees
- Filetto Al Pepe Nero
Char-grilled half pound, center cut filet mignon medallions, caramelized onions, scallions & Gorgonzola cream over linguine$43.95
- Gamberi Julianna
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, baby spinach, gemelli, roasted garlic, cracked black peppercorns and pink vodka sauce$33.95
- Gnocchi Al Telefono
Traditional cheese and potato pasta, fresh mozzarella, and a little cracked black pepper. Swimming in a pool of our plum tomato and fresh basil marinara$22.95
- Haddock Della Note
Panko parmigian crusted haddock fillet, roasted potato, vegetables, and lemon butter sauce$31.95
- Linguine Alla Vongole
Littleneck clams, garlic, a pinch of red chile, shallots & white wine$26.95
- Melanzana Parmigian
Thin cut golden eggplant, melted Italian cheeses and gemelli marinara$24.95
- Pollo Alfonzo
Char-grilled chicken, broccoli, fresh black pepper ziti, tossed with creamy Alfredo$24.95
- Pollo Mariano$26.95
- Pollo Pino Pino
Sautéed chicken, artichokes, capers, banana peppers, fresh herbs, tossed with linguine, lemon & white wine sauce$24.95
- Ravioli Fantasia
Fancy burrata cheese ravs, fresh basil marinara and whipped black peppercorn ricotta$23.95
- Salmon Balsamico
Char-grilled atlantic salmon fillet, fresh tomato, red onion, herbs & white balsamic salsa, Roasted potato & vegetable sides$31.95
- Vitello Alla Parmigiana
Fresh hand cut veal, breaded and sautéed in xvoo, melted Italian cheeses, and gemelli marinara$31.95
- Vitello Mariano
Sautéed fresh veal scaloppini, fancy mushrooms, prosciutto, spring onions, sicilian marsala wine, veal demi glace a splash of cream, and linguine$31.95