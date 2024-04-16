Pickett's Village Bar 2208 Millburn Ave
Bar Pies
- Neapolitan$20.00
Mozzarella, marinara
- Margherita$20.00
San marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
- Pepperoni$22.00
Cup and char pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara, basil
- Grandma$20.00
Upside down, fire roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, crispy crust
- Old World Tomato$20.00
Marinara, roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino
- Basil-Arugula Pesto$22.00
Smoked mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino
- Buffalo Pizza$24.00
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, red onions, scallions
- Maximus$24.00
Soppressata, smoked mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil, hot honey
- San Gennaro$24.00
Artisanal fennel sausage, mozzarella, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella
- Gabagool$24.00
Soppressata, capicola, prosciutto, smoked mozzarella
- Big Easy$24.00
Andouille sausage, jalapeños, onions, peppers, mozzarella
- Pasta Vodka$24.00
Rigatoni, vodka sauce, mozzarella, garlic knot crust
- Alsatian$24.00
Speck ham, caramelized onions, mushrooms, gruyere, mascarpone, fig reduction
- Spinach$22.00
Smoked mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, pecorino
Starters
- Bang Bang Shrimp$18.00
Crispy shrimp, spicy-creamy sauce
- Chicken Wings$17.00
- Crispy Fried Calamari$18.00
Marinara
- Empanadas$16.00
Birria beef, pulled pork, vegetable, or shrimp & chorizo
- German Soft Pretzel Sticks$14.00
Lager beer cheese, dijon mustard
- Guacamole and Chips$17.00
Pico de gallo
- Half Ribs$16.00
- Stuffed Roasted Jalapeños$18.00
Cream cheese, Cheddar, bacon
- Tempura Cauliflower$16.00
Sandwiches and Tacos
- Chicken Diablo$20.00
Buttermilk fried, Nashville hot sauce, cowboy candy, pickles, lettuce, mayo, frites
- Chicken Pesto$20.00
Smoked mozzarella, arugula, roasted peppers, frites
- Tempura Fish Tacos$20.00
Pico de gallo, cabbage, chipotle crema, queso fresco, corn tortillas
- Cuban Pulled Pork Sliders$20.00
Swiss, ham, pickles, dijon mustard, frites
- Chicken Street Tacos$19.00
Pico de gallo, chipotle crème, lime, queso fresco, corn tortillas
- Birria Queso Tacos$19.00
Braised beef, cilantro, spicy salsa verde, Monterey jack
- Steak Tacos$19.00
Flank steak, avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeños, chimichurri, com tortillas
- Spicy Vegan Lentil Tacos$19.00
Avocado, jicama, jalapeños, salsa, corn tortillas
- Quesadillas$19.00
Pulled pork or chicken, caramelized onions, spicy avocado sauce
Salads
- Mediterranean Salad$18.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, dijon vinaigrette
- Harvest Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, honeycrisp apples, anjou pears, chopped bacon, feta cheese, apple cider vinaigrette
- Pickett's Cobb Salad$20.00
Butter lettuce, blue cheese, bacon crumble, chicken, egg, corn, tomatoes, spicy bacon ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad$16.00
Focaccia croutons, shaved Parmigiano
- Strawberry Spinach Salad$18.00
goat cheese, toasted pecans, poppy seed vinaigrette.
Burgers
- Pickett's Burger$20.00
Aged Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion
- All American$22.00
American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, relish, mayo, ketchup
- Texas Pub$22.00
Lager beer cheese, caramelized beer onions and jalapeños, arugula
- Black and Blue$22.00
Blackened, blue cheese crumble, garlic-ale mayo, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Jersey Strong$22.00
Taylor ham, soft fried egg, American cheese, pickles
- Mushroom and Swiss$22.00
Cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss, arugula, dijon mustard
- Chicken Burger$22.00
Applewood smoked bacon, muenster, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo
- Beyond PVB Burger$22.00
Beyond meat patty, roasted red onions, tomato-garlic aioli, gruyere, lettuce, tomato
Entrées
- Grilled Flank Steak$32.00
Mashed potatoes, zucchini succotash
- Baby Back Ribs$30.00
Full rack danish pork ribs, BBQ, mashed potatoes
- Chicken Enchiladas$28.00
Spanish rice and beans, tomatillos, sour cream
- Norwegian Salmon$28.00
Whipped potatoes, garlic aioli, zucchini succotash
- Latin Style Pork$28.00
Braised shredded pork, spanish rice and beans, pico de gallo corn tortillas
- Jambalaya$32.00
Shrimp, calamari, andouille sausage, chicken thighs, pimentos, spanish rice
- Rigatoni Bolognese$28.00
Traditional ragu, pecorino Romano, fresh basil