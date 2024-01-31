Pickled Porch Cafe 1192 S Main St
Cocktails
- Garden Mary$10.00
Our house made Bloody Mary recipe with premium vodka, garnished with celery, green olive and a pickle
- Blind Pig Mary$12.00
Our house made Bloody Mary recipe with premium vodka, garnished with bacon, shrimp, bleu cheese stuffed olives and a pickle
- Prohibition-Rita$10.00
Premium vodka served on the rocks with a fresh squeeze of lime
- Strong Water Mule$10.00
Premium vodka, lime and ginger beer-a cool and refreshing treat!
- Berry Margarita$10.00
- Mimosa All Day$10.00
- Hard Cider "Hot Dam"$10.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$8.00
- Mother Mary$14.00
- Mango Margarita$10.00
- Marg Pitcher$22.00
- Frog Drop$10.00
Wine By The Glass
Beer
Drinks
- Home Brewed Iced Tea$3.00
- Housemade Lemonade$3.00
- Canned Soda$2.50
- Plastic Soda$3.50
- Glass Bottled Drinks$3.99
- Small Bottled Water$3.50
- Large Bottled Water$3.95
- Crystal Geyser Sparkling$3.50
- Hot Water$0.50
- Large Rootbeer$4.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Pelligrino$4.95
- Hot Choc$3.50
- 50\50$3.00
- Caprisun$1.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Togo Water$0.50
- Hot Cider$6.00
- Root Beer Float$6.00
Pickled Porch Cafe 1192 S Main St Location and Ordering Hours
(209) 890-3650
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10AM