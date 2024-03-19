Skip to Main content
Picnic Linden Hills
Picnic Linden Hills
Drinks
Food
SODA
JUICE
Beer
Wine
Liquor
Cocktails
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Fresh Lemonade
$6.00
Fresh Limeade
$6.00
Indeed Flavorwave
Indeed Pistachio Cream Ale
Hamms
Grainbelt Premium
Signature Old Fashioned
$16.00
Signature Manhattan
$14.00
Signature Negroni
$12.00
Picnic Boards
The South End of the Island
$36.00
The Tulerie
$20.00
The Bandshell
$26.00
The Piazza
$24.00
The Cascais
$36.00
Salem Street
$36.00
Salads
The Greenway
$11.00
The Trolley Path
$14.00
The Sauce
$13.00
Sandwiches
The Hazel Basil
$15.00
TBD Turkey Panini
$16.00
The Marais
$15.00
43 1/2 BLT
$14.00
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
$10.00
After 5
Mushroom Ravioli
$16.00
After 6
Carbonara
$17.00
After 7
Bone Marrow Fried Rice
$15.00
After 8
Bowl of Cheese
$17.00
Snacks
Baguette & Salted Butter
$5.00
Water Blanched Salted Peanuts
$9.00
Deviled Eggs
$12.00
Dervish Mazza Cip & Pita Chips
$12.00
Pimento Cheese & Crackers
$10.00
Late Night
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
$10.00
Wagyu Beef Hotdog
$14.00
The Steak Board
$36.00
Mini Cascais Board
$22.00
Bone Marrow Fried Rice
$15.00
Bowl of Cheese
$17.00
Picnic Linden Hills Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 315-5695
4307 Upton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
Order online
