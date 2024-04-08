Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering Blanco Rd
LUNCH
Soups
Salads
- Southwestern Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine, black beans, tomato, red onion, avocado, corn, Monterey Jack cheese, tortilla strips and our cilantro lime dressing. *Gluten free without tortilla strips
- Caesar Salad$10.50
Crisp romaine, imported Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
- Asian Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine, napa cabbage, carrots, snow peas, green onion, cilantro, edamame, peanuts, crisp wontons and our red chili peanut dressing
- Greek Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, tomato and our Mediterranean dressing.
- Vermont Salad$12.00
Field greens, crisp apples, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, feta cheese and our Vermont maple dressing.
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, field greens, avocado, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, green onion and our sherry vinaigrette dressing.
- Chef Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine, field greens, smoked turkey breast, ham, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber and our ranch dressing
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad & Grilled Chicken$13.50
Tricolore pasta tossed in our Mediterranean dressing, feta cheese, bell pepper, tomato and kalamata olives. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
- Chicken Salad Platter$12.00
Our signature chicken salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado
- Tuna Salad Platter$12.00
Our signature albacore tuna salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado
Picnikins Pairings
Gourmet Sandwiches
- The Ultimate$12.50
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts, mayonnaise and cream cheese
- The Orchard$13.50
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, creamy brie cheese, crisp apples and field greens on a French roll with our Vermont dressing
- The Fabulous$11.50
Roast beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, spicy horseradish, mayonnaise and cream cheese
- The Backyard$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, ham, Swiss cheese, black olives, lettuce and mayonnaise.
- The Sunshine$11.50
Our housemade egg salad, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and cream cheese.
- The Mama's Italian$11.50
Salami, ham, provolone cheese, bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing
- The Garden Veggie$11.50
Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, avocado, cucumber, mayonnaise and cream cheese.
- The Waist Watcher$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, red onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, cucumber and mayonnaise.
Classic Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad$10.00
Our signature chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- Tuna Salad$10.00
Our housemade albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Turkey Breast & Swiss$9.50
Smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- Ham & Swiss$9.50
Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Roast Beef & Provolone$10.50
Roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- Egg Salad$10.00
Our housemade egg salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- BLT$9.50
The Grill
- Classic Hamburger$11.00
Classic Hamburger Lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
- Cheeseburger$11.50
Cheeseburger Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
- Southwestern Burger$12.50
Angus Beef, Pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli.
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.50
Angus Beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$13.00
Angus Beef, Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our housemade bleu cheese dressing.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Slow-roasted pulled pork and our house made barbecue sauce topped with fresh coleslaw.
- Southwestern Chicken$12.50
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli
- Picnikins Chicken Club$12.50
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and mustard.
Sides
- House Chips$1.75
- Hand Cut Fries$3.50
- Hand Cut Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
- Side Fresh Fruit$3.50
- Side Mediterranean Pasta Salad$4.50
- Side Mixed Green Salad$5.50
- Side Caesar Salad$5.50
- Side Asian Salad$5.50
- Side Greek Salad$5.50
- Side Southwest Salad$5.50
- Side Vermont Salad$5.50
- Side Chicken Salad$5.50
- Side Tuna Salad$5.50
- Side Egg Salad$5.50
- Side Salmon$4.50
- Side Chicken Breast$3.50