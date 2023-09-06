Picos 239 Underpass Road
Popular Items
BAJA FISH TACO
3 Tempura Fried Cod Tacos, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo & Cotija Cheese
PICOS BURRITO
(Choice of Steak, Ground Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork, or Veggie) Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole & Pico De Gallo
CHICKEN TACO
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos with Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce & Cotija Cheese
Food
SHACK SNACKS
AVOCADO BITES
Fresh Fried & Served with Cilantro Chipotle Sauce for Dipping
FRENCH FRIES
STREET CORN (ELOTE)
Authentic Mexican Street Corn (Off the Cob), Cotija Cheese Spread, House Spices
COWBOY NACHOS
Cowboy Butter Ribeye, House Made Melted Cheese, Jalapeño, Black Olives, Corn, Pico De Gallo
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
Served with House Made Ranch
CHICKEN WINGS
House Fried Chicken Wings Served with Honey Habanero Sauce.
Picos cheese Quesadilla
TACOS
RIBEYE TACO
3 Cowboy Butter Ribeye Tacos with Guac, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese & House Smoked Chimichurri Aioli
BIRRIA AL PASTOR
3 Braised Al Pastor Pork Tacos, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro & Onions. Al Pastor Broth for Dipping
GROUND BEEF TACO
3 Ground Beef Tacos with Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese & Shredded Lettuce
VEGGIE TACO
3 Veggie tacos with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Bell Pepper, Pico De Gallo & Guacamole
LARGE PLATES
SURF 'N' TURF BURRITO
Cowboy Steak, Citrus shrimp, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guac, Pico De Gallo
CAPE COD FISH 'N' CHIP BURRITO
Cape Cod Potato Chip Crusted Cod, French Fries, Pickled Cabbage, Caper Aioli
PICOS BURGER
Wagyu Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, House Made BBQ Chipotle Sauce, On Potato Bun. Comes With Delicious Fries!