Popular Items

BAJA FISH TACO

BAJA FISH TACO

$18.00

3 Tempura Fried Cod Tacos, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo & Cotija Cheese

PICOS BURRITO

$16.00

(Choice of Steak, Ground Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork, or Veggie) Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole & Pico De Gallo

CHICKEN TACO

$16.00

3 Grilled Chicken Tacos with Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce & Cotija Cheese

Food

SHACK SNACKS

AVOCADO BITES

AVOCADO BITES

$14.00

Fresh Fried & Served with Cilantro Chipotle Sauce for Dipping

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

STREET CORN (ELOTE)

$10.00

Authentic Mexican Street Corn (Off the Cob), Cotija Cheese Spread, House Spices

COWBOY NACHOS

COWBOY NACHOS

$18.00

Cowboy Butter Ribeye, House Made Melted Cheese, Jalapeño, Black Olives, Corn, Pico De Gallo

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$14.00

Served with House Made Ranch

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

House Fried Chicken Wings Served with Honey Habanero Sauce.

Picos cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

TACOS

RIBEYE TACO

RIBEYE TACO

$18.00

3 Cowboy Butter Ribeye Tacos with Guac, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese & House Smoked Chimichurri Aioli

BAJA FISH TACO

BAJA FISH TACO

$18.00

3 Tempura Fried Cod Tacos, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo & Cotija Cheese

BIRRIA AL PASTOR

$17.00

3 Braised Al Pastor Pork Tacos, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro & Onions. Al Pastor Broth for Dipping

CHICKEN TACO

$16.00

3 Grilled Chicken Tacos with Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce & Cotija Cheese

GROUND BEEF TACO

$16.00

3 Ground Beef Tacos with Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese & Shredded Lettuce

VEGGIE TACO

$14.00

3 Veggie tacos with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Bell Pepper, Pico De Gallo & Guacamole

LARGE PLATES

PICOS BURRITO

$16.00

(Choice of Steak, Ground Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork, or Veggie) Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole & Pico De Gallo

SURF 'N' TURF BURRITO

SURF 'N' TURF BURRITO

$19.00

Cowboy Steak, Citrus shrimp, Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guac, Pico De Gallo

CAPE COD FISH 'N' CHIP BURRITO

CAPE COD FISH 'N' CHIP BURRITO

$19.00

Cape Cod Potato Chip Crusted Cod, French Fries, Pickled Cabbage, Caper Aioli

PICOS BURGER

PICOS BURGER

$18.00

Wagyu Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, House Made BBQ Chipotle Sauce, On Potato Bun. Comes With Delicious Fries!

SALAD

MEXICAN CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

Romaine, Edamame, Onion, Olives, Grilled Corn, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Cojita Cheese and Sweet and Hot Honey Vinaigrette

SIDES

SIDE 8 (OZ) BLACK BEANS

SIDE 8 (OZ) BLACK BEANS

$6.00
SIDE 8 (OZ) MEXICAN RICE

SIDE 8 (OZ) MEXICAN RICE

$6.00
SIDE 8 (OZ) PICO DE GALLO

SIDE 8 (OZ) PICO DE GALLO

$7.00

SIDE 1 (OZ) SOUR CREAM PACK

$0.50

SIDE 8 (OZ) SALSA "FOR HOME!"

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS & 8 (OZ) SALSA

$12.00

SIDE CHIPS & 8 (OZ) GUACAMOLE

$15.00

SIDE CHIPS

$5.00

8 (OZ) GUACAMOLE

$10.00

Deserts

Pastry-dough dusted in cinnamon sugar

Churros

$8.00

Beverages

Soda & Water

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coca Cola

$4.00
Fruit Punch Slushie

Fruit Punch Slushie

$6.00
Jarrito Soda

Jarrito Soda

$5.00

Panna Still Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00
Soda Cola Mexicane

Soda Cola Mexicane

$6.00

Sparkling Non-Alcoholic'Sangria

$6.00