Pie Corner
PIES
Our Apple Pie is chock-full with two pounds of Granny Smith apples and is not too sweet, it's just right as it should be! Lightly seasoned with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Our flaky pie dough is hand crimped using only quality flour and real butter.
Classic crumble topping made with butter, brown sugar and flour. Chock-full with two pounds of Granny Smith apples and is not too sweet, it's just right as it should be! Lightly seasoned with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Our flaky pie dough is hand crimped using only quality flour and real butter.
Chess pie is a southern classic characterized by a custard filling of egg, buttermilk, sugar and some cornmeal. We add toasted browned butter, and hints of lemon zest and quality vanilla beans. Our flaky pie dough is hand crimped using only quality flour and real butter.
Plump cherries with a balanced sweetness to tart ratio. Topped with our hand crimped dough using only quality flour and real butter.
Chess pie is a southern classic characterized by a custard filling. Our flaky pie dough is filled with creamy chocolate custard filling made with 85% dark Belgian chocolate, cream and egg. Topped with a fluffy meringue and toasted pecans and a touch of sea salt.
Our classic creamy lime custard pie is sweet and tart with a graham cracker crust. A classic.
This pecan pie is packed with pecans and perfectly balanced dark brown sugar sweetness. Perfect for the holidays! Lightly seasoned with hints of cinnamon, orange zest, maple and a touch of bourbon. Our flaky pie dough is hand crimped using only quality flour and real butter.
Classic pumpkin pie lightly spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice. No artifiical flavors or preservatives. Our flaky pie dough is hand crimped using only quality flour and real butter.
Another southern classic for the holidays. Sweet potatoes lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg with dark brown sugar and cream for a silky smooth texture. Our flaky pie dough is hand crimped using only quality flour and real butter.
QUICHE
Maryland Eastern Shore Style Quiche! Jumbo Lump crabmeat with a touch of cheddar and parmesan cheese with caramelized onion and green onions. Baked in our flaky dough using real butter and quality flour.
Smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, parmesan cheese, and caramelized onion. Made with fresh eggs, milk and cream all in our flaky dough using real butter and quality flour. Olive oil and fresh thyme roasted tomatoes with creamy goat cheese and fresh dill baked in our flaky dough using real butter and quality flour. Quiche is served best at room temperature or lightly reheated.
Chock full of spinach and caramelized onion. Made with fresh eggs, milk and cream all in our flaky dough using real butter and quality flour. Quiche is served best at room temperature or lightly reheated.
SAVORY PIES
Chock full of creamy tender chicken, onions, carrots, and fennel in a flaky hand crimped dough made with quality butter and flour. We do not use Lard in any of our pie doughs. Serves up to 4. *Comes frozen and needs to be baked at home. Brush top with egg wash and bake in a preheated 375 degree oven for 45-55 minutes or until reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees and crust is golden brown.
Seafood Gumbo in a pie! Creamy filling of shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, okra, onions and green peppers in a flaky hand crimped dough made with quality butter and flour. We do not use Lard in any of our pie doughs. Serves up to 4. *Comes frozen and needs to be baked at home. Brush top with egg wash and bake in a preheated 375 degree oven for 45-55 minutes or until reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees and crust is golden brown.
SCONES
These seasonal scones are made with slices of fresh green apple, butter and cinnamon. Our scone dough is hand rolled and hand cut, made with real butter, fresh eggs and cream.
6 of our delicious handmade scones frozen to cook at home when you like. A hint of sweet, but not too much! Our scone dough is hand rolled and hand cut, made with real butter, fresh eggs and cream. Cooking them from frozen is simple and instructions are included on the package.
Wild blueberry scone with a hint of sweet, but not too much! Our scone dough is hand rolled and hand cut, made with real butter, fresh eggs and cream.