Pie Guys Pizzeria
Food
Pies
Cheese
Homemade Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Premium Pepperoni
Real Beef Pepperoni, Home Made Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. (add chipotle ranch free of charge)
Hawaiian
Home Made Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
White
Garlic, Olive Oil, Alfredo Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Sausage Ricotta
Home Made Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Fresh Veggie
Home Made Sauce, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Meat Lovers
Home Made Sauce, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Premium Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Steak and Cheese
Alfredo Sauce, Philly Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheeseburger
Home Made Sauce, American Cheese, Hamburger, Carmalized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles
The Pie Guy
Home Made Sauce, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers, Brocolli, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
The Greek Boy
Garlic, Olive Oil, Alfredo, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Stir Fry Pie
Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Chipotle Honey Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella.
Garlic Parmesan
Garlic Parmesan Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust
GF Cheese
10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, Home Made Gluten Free Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
GF White
Olive Oil, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
GF Fresh Veggie
Gluten-Free Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
GF BBQ Chicken
10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella.
GF Buffalo Chicken
10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
GF Steak and Cheese
10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, Philly Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
GF Greek Boy
10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust with Alfredo, Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust with Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. (add chipotle ranch free of charge)