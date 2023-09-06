Popular Items

Food

Pies

Cheese

$9.99+

Homemade Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Premium Pepperoni

$12.99+

Real Beef Pepperoni, Home Made Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

BBQ Chicken

$16.99+

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99+

Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. (add chipotle ranch free of charge)

Hawaiian

$13.99+

Home Made Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

White

$10.99+

Garlic, Olive Oil, Alfredo Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Sausage Ricotta

$17.99+

Home Made Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Fresh Veggie

$16.99+

Home Made Sauce, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Meat Lovers

$18.99+

Home Made Sauce, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Premium Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Steak and Cheese

$17.99+Out of stock

Alfredo Sauce, Philly Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheeseburger

$17.99+

Home Made Sauce, American Cheese, Hamburger, Carmalized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

The Pie Guy

$19.99+

Home Made Sauce, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers, Brocolli, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

The Greek Boy

$16.99+

Garlic, Olive Oil, Alfredo, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Stir Fry Pie

$17.99+

Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Chipotle Honey Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella.

Garlic Parmesan

$10.99+

Garlic Parmesan Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

GF Cheese

$13.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, Home Made Gluten Free Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF White

$16.99

Olive Oil, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

GF Fresh Veggie

$20.99

Gluten-Free Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF BBQ Chicken

$20.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella.

GF Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF Steak and Cheese

$20.99Out of stock

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust, Philly Shaved Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF Greek Boy

$20.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust with Alfredo, Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust with Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. (add chipotle ranch free of charge)

NEW! Wings

Traditional Or Boneless Wings

$15.99+

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

10pc Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

10 Square Cut Battered Mozzarella Sticks with a side of our Homemade Marinara.

Salad

Garden Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions, Shredded Carrots.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Spring Mix Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions, Shredded Carrots

French Fries

Large Fry

$6.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Doughy Bites

Cinnamon Doughy Bites

$9.99

16 Doughy Cinnamon Bites with a side of frosting.

Baked Goods

Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Drinks

2 Liter

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.00

Peace Tea Lemonade

$2.00

Peachy Peace Tea

$2.00

Dasani

$1.25

SmartWater

$2.00

Vitamin Water - açai - blueberry - pomegranate

$2.50

Vitamin Water - Zero sugar Lemonade

$2.50

Body Armor - Strawberry + Banana

$2.50

Powerade - Fruit Punch

$2.50

Monster Energy - Zero Sugar

$3.00

Monster Energy - Classic Green

$3.00

Dunkin' Iced Coffee

$3.00

Fairlife Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Fair Life 42grams

$3.99

Reign Energy

$3.00

Large Smart Water

Bottle

$3.00