Pie of the Tiger 674 N High St
Bar Snacks
- BBQ Mac Bites$10.00
- Bone-In Chicken Wings$9.00+
- Boneless Chicken Wings$9.00+
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
- Pickle Fries$11.00
- Pizza House Cheese Bread$6.00
Split Auddino's roll toasted with garlic butter, minced garlic, provolone & Italian seasoning. Comes with a side of red sauce.
- Sample Basket$16.00
Mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, jalapeno poppers & BBQ Mac Bites with red sauce, ranch & BBQ sauce on the side.
- Tater Wedges$7.00
Between Bread
Tiger Pizza
- Build Your Own$14.00
8" square pizza cut into 4 pieces. All pizzas come with provolone unless you specify otherwise. Choose your toppings and sauce.
- Half & Half
- Baby Bella$16.00
Provolone & roasted mushrooms topped with arugula & pesto.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
Provolone, chicken, red onions & bacon with BBQ sauce - no red sauce.
- BCR$16.00
Provolone, chicken & bacon with ranch on top - no red sauce.
- Chicken Parmesan$16.00
Garlic butter, minced garlic, provolone, roasted chicken, Italian seasoning, red sauce & shaved parmesan.
- Dill Thrill$15.00
Minced garlic, garlic butter, provolone & dill pickles with ranch & Old Bay hot sauce on top - no red sauce. Add bacon +1.50
- Just Cheese Please$15.00
Garlic Butter, minced garlic, provolone, feta, ricotta & Italian seasoning with red sauce.
- Just Pepperoni$15.00
Provolone & jumbo pepperoni with red sauce on top.
- Margherita$16.00
Garlic butter, minced garlic, provolone, tomatoes and ricotta with pesto on top - no red sauce.
- Meatball Sundae$17.00Out of stock
Provolone, spicy house meatballs, shaved parmesan, red sauce, ricotta & Italian Seasoning.
- The Big Cat$18.00
Provolone, jumbo pepperoni, sausage, roasted mushrooms, green peppers, and black olives with red sauce on top
- The Italian Job$19.00
Genoa salami, capicola, jumbo pepperoni, ham, banana peppers and tomatoes with provolone, shaved parmesan and Italian dressing – no red sauce.
- Tiny Panther$19.00
Provolone, cheddar, Italian sausage, ham & bacon with yellow mustard on top - no red sauce.