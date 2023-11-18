Pie Society
Starters + Salads
Salads
- Blue Cheese Crunch Salad$10.00
Mixed greens with arugula lightly dressed in our zesty apple vinaigrette with dried cranberries, blue cheese & pecan crumble.
- Caeser Salad$6.50
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with shaved Parmesan cheese & house made croutons.
- Greek Salad$8.50
Spring mix, cucumbers, Kalmata olives, feta, red onion, capers & pepperoncini. Served with housemade Greek vinaigrette.
- House Salad$5.00
Fresh spinach, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber & honey glazed Texas pecans. Served with our housemade seasonal dressing.
- Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad$6.50
Spinach & arugula tossed in a garlic balsalmic vinaigrette. Topped with honey pecans, goat cheese, strawberries & green onions.
Starters
Bulk Salads
- Shareable Caeser$13.00
(Serves 3-4) Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with shaved Parmesan cheese & house made croutons.
- Shareable Greek$14.00
(Serves 3-4) Spring mix, cucumbers, Kalmata olives, feta, red onion, capers & pepperoncini. Served with housemade Greek vinaigrette.
- Shareable House$13.00
(Serves 3-4) Fresh spinach, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber & honey glazed Texas pecans. Served with our housemade seasonal dressing.
Pizzas
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" 78-666$21.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni & bacon.
- 16" Balance of Power$21.00
Fresh spinach, spicy sausage, crushed red pepper & a touch of Texas honey.
- 16" Cheese$13.50
- 16" El Diablo$21.00
Spicy sriracha, roasted chicken breast, grape tomatoes, red onion, pineapple & fresh cilantro.
- 16" Enlightenment$21.00
Brussels sprouts, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onion, shaved Parmesan, honey balsamic reduction & garlic infused extra virgin olive oil.
- 16" Garden of Eden$21.00
Fresh spinach, local mushrooms, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts & feta.
- 16" Handshake$20.00
Sausage, pepperoni, green bell pepper, local mushrooms, red onions & black olives
- 16" Illuminati$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes & basil.
- 16" Justice$21.00
House-made fennel sausage, New York pepperoni, local mushrooms, red onion & ricotta.
- 16" Master of Ceremony$20.00
Stubb’s BBQ sauce, red onion, spicy sausage & fresh cilantro.
- 16" Peary Mason$21.00
- 16" Pyramid$20.00
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Texas goat cheese.
- 16" San Martian$21.00
This pizza cannot be modified.
- 16" Tempeh of Doom$21.00
Italian marinated tempeh, spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion & black olives.
- 16" The Holy Grail$18.00
Pepperoni, New York-style pepperoni & local mushrooms.
18" Specialty Pizzas
- 18" 78-666$25.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni & bacon.
- 18" Balance of Power$25.00
Fresh spinach, spicy sausage, crushed red pepper & a touch of Texas honey.
- 18" Cheese$16.00
- 18" El Diablo$25.00
Spicy sriracha, roasted chicken breast, grape tomatoes, red onion, pineapple & fresh cilantro.
- 18" Enlightenment$25.00
Brussels sprouts, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onion, shaved Parmesan, honey balsamic reduction & garlic infused extra virgin olive oil.
- 18" Garden of Eden$25.00
Fresh spinach, local mushrooms, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts & feta.
- 18" Handshake$23.00
Sausage, pepperoni, green bell pepper, local mushrooms, red onions & black olives
- 18" Holy Grail$21.00
Pepperoni, New York-style pepperoni & local mushrooms.
- 18" Illuminati$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes & basil.
- 18" Justice$25.00
House-made fennel sausage, New York pepperoni, local mushrooms, red onion & ricotta.
- 18" Master of Ceremony$23.00
Stubb’s BBQ sauce, red onion, spicy sausage & fresh cilantro.
- 18" San Martian$25.00
This pizza cannot be modified.
- 18" Tempeh of Doom$25.00
Italian marinated tempeh, spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion & black olives.
- 18" The Pyramid$23.00
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Texas goat cheese.
BYO Pie
- 16" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
- 16" BYO Pie$13.50
- 16" Cloak & Dagger (3 Whole Toppings Included)$21.00
Choice of 3 whole toppings included
- 16" Cloak & Dagger (6 Half Toppings Included)$21.00
Choice of 6 half toppings included (3 toppings per half).
- 18" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
- 18" BYO Pie$16.00
- 18" Cloak & Dagger (3 Whole Toppings Included)$25.00
Choice of 3 whole toppings included
- 18" Cloak & Dagger (6 Half Toppings Included)$25.00
Choice of 6 half toppings included (3 toppings per half).
- GF BYO Pie$12.00
GF Pies
- GF Balance of Power$15.50
Fresh spinach, spicy sausage, crushed red pepper & a touch of Texas honey.
- GF El Diablo$16.25
Spicy sriracha, roasted chicken breast, grape tomatoes, red onion, pineapple & fresh cilantro.
- GF Enlightenment$16.25
Brussels sprouts, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onion, shaved Parmesan, honey balsamic reduction & garlic infused extra virgin olive oil.
- GF Garden of Eden$16.00
Fresh spinach, local mushrooms, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts & feta.
- GF Handshake$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, green bell pepper, local mushrooms, red onions & black olives
- GF Holy Grail$15.00
Pepperoni, New York-style pepperoni & local mushrooms.
- GF Illuminati$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes & basil.
- GF Justice$16.50
House-made fennel sausage, New York pepperoni, local mushrooms, red onion & ricotta.
- GF Master of Ceremony$15.50
Stubb’s BBQ sauce, red onion, spicy sausage & fresh cilantro.
- GF Pyramid$15.00
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Texas goat cheese.
- GF San Martian$16.50
- GF Tempeh of Doom$16.50
Italian marinated tempeh, spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion & black olives.
- GF The 78-666$15.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni & bacon.
Calzones + Sandwiches
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$9.50
Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese. Add toppings for $1. Max of 3 toppings.
- The Monarch$11.00
Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, house-made fennel sausage, local mushrooms, green bell peppers & garlic.
- The Oath$12.00
Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, spicy sausage, pepperoni & bacon.
Sandwiches
- 1/2 Meatball Sub$8.50Out of stock
House-made meatballs with pizza sauce, Parmesan, provolone & mozzarella on our house-made baguette, toasted in the oven & topped with fresh basil.
- Meatball Sub$13.00Out of stock
House-made meatballs with pizza sauce, Parmesan, provolone & mozzarella on our house-made baguette, toasted in the oven & topped with fresh basil.
Sides
- Dough Ball$4.50
- Side Balsamic Reduction$0.50
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Garlic Olive Oil$0.50
- Side Greek Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Oil and Vinegar$0.50
- Side Pizza Sauce$0.50
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Zesty Apple Vinaigrette$0.50
- Single Meatball$2.50
- Side Good Flow Honey$1.00