Pied Out Inc 538 Burlington Ave
Breakfast
(Big Ass Breakfast Sammie) fried egg, bacon, sausage, pork roll, hash brown, mixed cheese on your choice of bagel or sourdough
Bacon, fluffy eggs, avocado, whipped cream cheese, and a spicy sauce to bring it together
Two classics joined in one (Egg in a frame and B.L.T) Thick sliced bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, mayo, and a nestled egg cooked your way on your choice of bagel, sourdough, wheat berry.
Toasted Croissant smeared with Nutella dusted with powder sugar. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
Steel Cut and old fashioned oats soaked in oat milk, roasted apples, cinnamon cream swirl, pumpkin granola, topped with craisans and toasted pecans
Classic- Avocado, Tomato, picked onion, over easy egg, everything bagel seasoning
Fluffy eggs, mixed cheese, veggies or meat,(bacon, sausage, or pork roll) Extra Meat $2, Avocado $1.50, Extra Cheese $1.50, Veggies $1.50
Fluffy eggs, spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms and feta cheese.