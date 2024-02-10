**Same-day orders are filled ASAP but you can pick up anytime before we close!**
Pie Junkie 1711 Northwest 16th Street
Slices
Sweet Slices
- Apple Crumble Slice$5.00
Flaky butter crust filled with lightly sweetened granny smith cinnamon apples & topped with brown sugar oat crumble.
- Bird Dog Slice$5.00
Traditional buttermilk pie with a splash of Bird Dog Blackberry Whiskey... it's very sweet and very addictive!
- Birthday Pie Slice$6.00
Cookie & sprinkle crust filled with confetti cake batter mousse, topped with whipped cream & sprinkles.
- Coconut Cream Slice$5.00
Flaky butter crust filled with scratch-made coconut pastry cream, topped with whipped cream & toasted coconut flakes.
- Drunk Turtle Slice$5.00
Fudge pie in a graham cracker crust topped with pecan pieces & salted bourbon caramel.
- French Silk Slice$5.00
Flaky butter crust layered with chocolate ganache then filled with scratch-made chocolate pastry cream, whipped cream & mini chocolate chips.
- Kentucky Bourbon Slice$5.00
Similar gooey filling to pecan pie but made with walnuts, chocolate chips & kicked up with a splash of Maker's Mark bourbon. Does not contain pecans.
- Key Lime Slice$5.00
Graham cracker crust with a tart & sweet lime filling.
- PB Chocolate Slice$5.00
Graham cracker crust layered with chocolate ganache & filled with a rich peanut butter mousse & topped with extra chocolate ganache.
- Pecan Slice$5.00
Traditional pecan pie in a flaky butter crust.
- S'More Slice$5.00
Graham cracker crust layered with chocolate ganache & toasted marshmallow. Microwave for 10-15 seconds for a melty, gooey S'mores experience!
- Southern Banana Cream Slice$6.00
Vanilla wafer crust layered with scratch-made vanilla pastry cream, sliced bananas, fresh whipped cream & vanilla wafer crumbles. Intended for immediate consumption as bananas may oxidize over time.
- Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble Slice$5.50
All-butter crust filled with sweet strawberries & tart rhubarb, topped with brown sugar oat crumble.
- Red Velvet Slice$6.00
Oreo crust layered with chocolate ganache, red velvet pastry cream, whipped cream & mini chocolate chips.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Slice$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake with Buttercream Frosting
Quiche Slice
Whole Pies
Sweet Pies
- Bird Dog WHOLE PIE$26.00
Traditional buttermilk pie with a splash of Bird Dog Blackberry Whiskey... it's very sweet and very addictive!
- Coconut Cream WHOLE PIE$28.00Out of stock
Flaky butter crust filled with scratch-made coconut pastry cream, topped with whipped cream & toasted coconut flakes. We do not recommend freezing this pie.
- Drunken Turtle WHOLE PIE$28.00
Fudge pie in a graham cracker crust topped with pecan pieces & salted bourbon caramel. Freezes well for up to 3 months.
- French Silk WHOLE PIE$28.00Out of stock
Flaky butter crust layered with chocolate ganache then filled with scratch-made chocolate pastry cream, whipped cream & mini chocolate chips. We do not recommend freezing this pie.
- Kentucky Bourbon WHOLE PIE$28.00
Similar gooey filling to pecan pie but made with walnuts, chocolate chips & kicked up with a splash of Maker's Mark bourbon. Does not contain pecans. Freezes well for up to 3 months.
- PB Chocolate WHOLE PIE$28.00
Graham cracker crust layered with chocolate ganache & filled with a rich peanut butter mousse & topped with extra chocolate ganache. Freezes well for up to 3 months.
- Pecan WHOLE PIE$28.00
Traditional Pecan Pie in a flaky butter crust. Freezes well for up to 3 months.
- S'Mores WHOLE PIE$26.00
Graham cracker crust layered with chocolate ganache and homemade toasted marshmallow. Heat each slice in the microwave for a gooey s'mores experience!
Quiche
Meals
Casseroles etc
- Beef Shepherd's Pie$30.00
Hearty beef pie with carrots, celery, onions & peas in a savory sauce, topped with whipped potatoes. Also known as Cottage Pie. (Take & Bake)
- Ham Hashbrown Casserole$26.00
Shredded hashbrowns in a creamy sauce with onions, cheddar cheese & diced ham. Topped with crunchy buttered cornflakes. Thaw before baking. (Take & Bake.)
- Poppyseed Chicken Casserole$30.00
Diced chicken breast in a creamy poppyseed sauce, topped with buttered Ritz cracker crumbles. 9" family size. Thaw before baking. (Take & Bake)
- Vegetarian Hashbrown Casserole$26.00
Shredded hashbrowns in a creamy sauce with onions & cheddar cheese. Topped with crunchy buttered cornflakes. Thaw before baking. (Take & Bake.)
TV Dinner
- Breakfast in Bed$14.50
Frozen Take & Bake breakfast featuring Hashbrown Casserole (vegetarian) and Pecan Praline French Toast. Bakes straight from the freezer in less than 50 minutes. Just add syrup!
- Tater Tot Casserole TV Dinner$14.50
TV Dinner featuring Tater Tot Casserole (Beef Shepherd's Pie with Tater Tots on top) and Apple Crumble. Bakes from frozen in less than an hour.
Pot Pie
- Chicken, Mushroom & Thyme Pot Pie$12.00+
Savory butter crust with diced chicken breast, sliced mushrooms, onions & peas in a creamy mushroom thyme sauce. (Take & Bake) Small feeds 1-2 Large feeds 6+
- Veggie Ale Pot Pie$12.00+
Savory butter crust packed with roasted brussels sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes & onion in a rich Coop Ale Works sauce. 9" family size. (Take & Bake) Small feeds 1-2 Large feeds 6+
- Chicken Pot Pie$12.00+
Savory butter crust with diced chicken breast, celery, onions, carrots & peas in a creamy sauce. 9" family size. (Take & Bake) Small feeds 1-2 Large feeds 6+
Drinks
Coffee
- Affogato$3.50
A scoop of vanilla ice cream with a shot of hot espresso poured over the top. Intended for immediate consumption.
- Americano$4.00
Espresso with water
- Cappuccino$4.00
10 oz. Cappuccino
- Coffee$2.50
10 oz. hot drip coffee made with locally roasted Leap Coffee
- Espresso (double)$3.00
- Extra Shot$2.00
Add an extra shot of espresso to any coffee drink
- Hot Latte$3.50
10 oz. hot latte made with whole milk (no substitutions)
- Iced Americano$4.00
16 oz. iced espresso & water
- Iced Junkie Brew$5.00
16 oz. iced sweetened coffee - similar to a Vietnamese iced coffee!
- Iced Latte$4.00
16 oz. iced latte made with whole milk (no substitutions)
Not Coffee
Extras
Sides
- Scoop of Whipped Cream$1.00
Lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream-- made from scratch daily!
- Salted Bourbon Caramel Shot$1.50
1 oz. shot of Salted Bourbon Caramel to drizzle over your favorite slice! We recommend it on: Southern Banana Cream, Apple Crumble & Pumpkin Crumble.
- Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream$1.50
Make it à la mode with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream (comes on the side)
- 8 oz. Salted Bourbon Caramel$10.00
8 oz. container of Salted Bourbon Caramel. Freezes well! Tastes great on the Apple Crumble and Pumpkin Crumble Pies.
- 16oz Traditional Whipped Cream$6.00
16 oz. container of Fresh Whipped Cream. Does not freeze well.
Add Ons
Merch
Merch
- Birthday Pie Sticker$4.00
- Cookbook$24.95
- Ground Coffee$12.00
8 oz. ground 100% organic, ethically sourced Pie Junkie Blend coffee. Tasting Notes: Low acidity, full body with smooth, dark chocolate notes.
- Insulated Pie Bag$12.00
Our reusable insulated pie bags come in either Teal or Pink and fit 3-4 of our pies, zipped! Perfect for traveling... just add an ice pack! Include a bag with your order and we'll send your pies home in your new favorite shopping bag.
- PJ Mug$20.00
15 oz. Ceramic Mug
- Travel Mug$30.00
Our Pie Junkie logo is etched into the popular Simple Modern double-walled vacuum insulated travel mug. Holds 12 oz. of liquid (cold for 8 hours, hot for 2 hours), 100% stainless steel, dishwasher safe with a leak-proof lid!