House made sourdough crust with premium toppings and sauces.
Pier 49 Pizza Springville
Menu
Appetizers
Salads
- One Trip Salad Bar$7.99
- All You can Eat Salad Bar$10.99
- Garden Salad-Half$6.49
- Garden Salad-Full$8.99
- Garden Salad-Family$19.99
- Chef Salad-Half$8.49
- Chef Salad-Full$10.49
- Chef Salad-Family$22.99
- Caesar Salad- Half$6.99
- Caesar Salad- Full$8.99
- Caesar Salad- Family$19.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad-Half$8.49
- Chicken Caesar Salad-Full$10.49
- Chicken Caesar Salad- Family$23.99
EXTRA DRESSING
Dessert
Drinks
Pizza
Personal Specialty
- 49er Personal$9.99
Over 100 thick-cut slices of pepperoni on the Jumbo.
- Alcatraz Personal$9.99
Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
- Bay Bridge Personal$9.99
Veggies with no Cheese
- Cable Car Personal$9.99
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
- Embarcadero Personal$9.99
Pesto sauce topped with chicken and our imported gourmet cheeses.
- Fishermans Wharf Personal$9.99
Baby bay shrimp and surimi crab swimming in mozzarella and a creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with green onions and your choice of fresh, baked or sundried tomatoes.
- Garlic Festival Personal$9.99
Savory garlic butter topped with minced garlic, artichoke hearts, and fresh or baked tomatoes.
- Ghirardelli Alfredo Personal$9.99
Smoked ham and juicy dole pineapple on our creamy alfredo sauce.
- Ghirardelli Tomato Personal$9.99
Smoked ham and juicy dole pineapple on our zesty tomato sauce.
- Gold Rush Personal$9.99
Spicy buffalo chicken with creamy ranch and green onions.
- Golden Gate Personal$9.99
Veggie combination including mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on tomato or Alfredo sauce.
- Little Italy Personal$9.99
Enjoy pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and pepperoncini on ranch sauce.
- Lombard Street Personal$9.99
Our famous southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with imported gourmet cheeses and red onions.
- Nob Hill Personal$9.99
Our one and only garlic Alfredo sauce makes this pizza. Topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh or baked tomatoes.
- Tourist Personal$9.99
Say Cheese! With six different kinds of cheeses and our delicious spinach Alfredo sauce.
- Treasure Island Personal$9.99
Our signature southwestern chicken, bacon, green onions and your choice of fresh or baked tomatoes on ranch sauce.
- Trolley Personal$9.99
Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.
Medium Specialty
- 49er Medium$20.99
Over 100 thick-cut slices of pepperoni on the Jumbo.
- Alcatraz Medium$20.99
Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
- Bay Bridge Medium$20.99
Veggies with no Cheese
- Cable Car Medium$20.99
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
- Embarcadero Medium$20.99
Pesto sauce topped with chicken and our imported gourmet cheeses.
- Fishermans Wharf Medium$20.99
Baby bay shrimp and surimi crab swimming in mozzarella and a creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with green onions and your choice of fresh, baked or sundried tomatoes.
- Garlic Festival Medium$20.99
Savory garlic butter topped with minced garlic, artichoke hearts, and fresh or baked tomatoes.
- Ghirardelli Alfredo Medium$20.99
Smoked ham and juicy dole pineapple on our creamy alfredo sauce.
- Ghirardelli Tomato Medium$20.99
Smoked ham and juicy dole pineapple on our zesty tomato sauce.
- Gold Rush Medium$20.99
Spicy buffalo chicken with creamy ranch and green onions.
- Golden Gate Medium$20.99
Veggie combination including mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on tomato or Alfredo sauce.
- Little Italy Medium$20.99
Enjoy pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and pepperoncini on ranch sauce.
- Lombard Street Medium$20.99
Our famous southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with imported gourmet cheeses and red onions.
- Nob Hill Medium$20.99
Our one and only garlic Alfredo sauce makes this pizza. Topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh or baked tomatoes.
- Tourist Medium$20.99
Say Cheese! With six different kinds of cheeses and our delicious spinach Alfredo sauce.
- Treasure Island Medium$20.99
Our signature southwestern chicken, bacon, green onions and your choice of fresh or baked tomatoes on ranch sauce.
- Trolley Medium$20.99
Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.
Large Specialty
- 49er Large$23.99
Over 100 thick-cut slices of pepperoni on the Jumbo.
- Alcatraz Large$23.99
Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
- Bay Bridge Large$23.99
Veggies with no Cheese
- Cable Car Large$23.99
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
- Embarcadero Large$23.99
Pesto sauce topped with chicken and our imported gourmet cheeses.
- Fishermans Wharf Large$23.99
Baby bay shrimp and surimi crab swimming in mozzarella and a creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with green onions and your choice of fresh, baked or sundried tomatoes.
- Garlic Festival Large$23.99
Savory garlic butter topped with minced garlic, artichoke hearts, and fresh or baked tomatoes.
- Ghirardelli Alfredo Large$23.99
Smoked ham and juicy dole pineapple on our creamy alfredo sauce.
- Ghirardelli Tomato Large$23.99
Smoked ham and juicy dole pineapple on our zesty tomato sauce.
- Gold Rush Large$23.99
Spicy buffalo chicken with creamy ranch and green onions.
- Golden Gate Large$23.99
Veggie combination including mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on tomato or Alfredo sauce.
- Little Italy Large$23.99
Enjoy pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and pepperoncini on ranch sauce.
- Lombard Street Large$23.99
Our famous southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with imported gourmet cheeses and red onions.
- Nob Hill Large$23.99
Our one and only garlic Alfredo sauce makes this pizza. Topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh or baked tomatoes.
- Tourist Large$23.99
Say Cheese! With six different kinds of cheeses and our delicious spinach Alfredo sauce.
- Treasure Island Large$23.99
Our signature southwestern chicken, bacon, green onions and your choice of fresh or baked tomatoes on ranch sauce.
- Trolley Large$23.99
Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.
Jumbo Specialty
- 49er Jumbo$26.99
Over 100 thick-cut slices of pepperoni on the Jumbo.
- Alcatraz Jumbo$26.99
Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
- Bay Bridge Jumbo$26.99
Veggies with no Cheese
- Cable Car Jumbo$26.99
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
- Embarcadero Jumbo$26.99
Pesto sauce topped with chicken and our imported gourmet cheeses.
- Fishermans Wharf Jumbo$26.99
Baby bay shrimp and surimi crab swimming in mozzarella and a creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with green onions and your choice of fresh, baked or sundried tomatoes.
- Full House Jumbo$27.99
Choose up to 4 different specialty pizzas and get 3 slices of each on a jumbo size only!
- Garlic Festival Jumbo$26.99
Savory garlic butter topped with minced garlic, artichoke hearts, and fresh or baked tomatoes.
- Ghirardelli Alfredo Jumbo$26.99
Smoked ham and juicy dole pineapple on our creamy alferdo sauce.
- Ghirardelli Tomato Jumbo$26.99
Smoked ham and juicy dole pineapple on our zesty tomato sauce.
- Gold Rush Jumbo$26.99
Spicy buffalo chicken with creamy ranch and green onions.
- Golden Gate Jumbo$26.99
Veggie combination including mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on tomato or Alfredo sauce.
- Little Italy Jumbo$26.99
Enjoy pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and pepperoncini on ranch sauce.
- Lombard Street Jumbo$26.99
Our famous southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with imported gourmet cheeses and red onions.
- Nob Hill Jumbo$26.99
Our one and only garlic Alfredo sauce makes this pizza. Topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh or baked tomatoes.
- Something For Everyone Jumbo$26.99
3 slices of each: Alcatraz – Ghirardelli – 49er – Cheese Jumbo size only. No substitutions.
- Tourist Jumbo$26.99
Say Cheese! With six different kinds of cheeses and our delicious spinach Alfredo sauce.
- Treasure Island Jumbo$26.99
Our signature southwestern chicken, bacon, green onions and your choice of fresh or baked tomatoes on ranch sauce.
- Trolley Jumbo$26.99
Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.
BYO Pizza
- Personal Build Your Own$6.99
Classic cheese or create your own by adding any of our delicious toppings
- Medium Build Your Own$12.49
Classic cheese or create your own by adding any of our delicious toppings
- Large Build Your Own$14.49
Classic cheese or create your own by adding any of our delicious toppings
- Jumbo Build Your Own$17.49
Classic cheese or create your own by adding any of our delicious toppings
Thin Crust Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Half & Half Specialty
- Half and Half Specialty Jumbo$26.99
Try any 2 of our Speciality pizzas if you cannot decide on just 1
- Half and Half Specialty Large$23.99
Try any 2 of our Speciality pizzas if you cannot decide on just 1
- Half and Half Specialty Medium$20.99
Try any 2 of our Speciality pizzas if you cannot decide on just 1
- Half and Half Specialty Personal$9.99
Try any 2 of our Speciality pizzas if you cannot decide on just 1