Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar - Avondale 10040 West McDowell Road
All Day Menu
Starters
- A1. Hush Puppies (10)
10 pieces$5.00
- A2. Fried Cheese Sticks (6)
6 pieces$6.00
- A3. Onion Rings (15)
15 pieces$5.00
- A4. Fried Calamari (15)
15 pieces$12.00
- A6. Steamed Oysters (6)$15.00
- A6. Steamed Oysters (12)$26.00
- A7. Chicken Wings (6)
6 pieces$9.00
- A7. Chicken Wings (12)$14.00
- A9. Cajun Buffalo Shrimp
Spicy$10.00
- A9. Cajun BBQ Shrimp$10.00
- A10. Popcorn Crawfish$12.00
- A11. Popcorn Shrimp$9.00
- A12. Jalapeno Poppers$6.00
- A13. Fried Donuts (5)$4.99
- A14. Edamame$4.99
- A15. Clam Chowder$6.00
- A16. Crabmeat Fries$10.00
Something Fried
- F1. Fried Shrimp Basket (8)
The basket comes with fries$12.00
- F2. Fried Tilapia Basket (4)
The basket comes with fries$13.00
- F3. Fried Catfish Basket (4)
The basket comes with fries$13.00
- F4. Fried Oyster Basket (10)
The basket comes with fries$12.00
- F5. Chicken Tender Basket (4)
The basket comes with fries$13.00
- Fried Basket Combo$12.00
Signature Combos
Boiling 1 LB
- M2. Shrimp (No Head) 1 LB
No head. Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$20.00
- M3. Snow Crab Legs 1 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$39.00
- M4. Frozen Crawfish 1 LB
Comes with corn and potato. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- M5. Shrimp (Head On) 1 LB
Head on. Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$17.00
- M6. White Clams 1 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$12.00
- M7. Manila Clams 1 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$12.00
- M8. Green Mussel 1 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$14.00
- M9. Black Mussel 1 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$12.00
- M10. King Crab Legs
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$70.00
- M11. 5-6 Oz Lobster Tail
5-6 ounces. Each. Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$22.00
- M12. Dungeness
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$39.00
- S7. Sausage 1 LB
Come with 1 corn and 1 potato$12.00
- S13. Broccoli 1 LB$5.00
- Whole Dungeness$45.00
Boiling 1/2 LB
- Shrimp (No Head) 1/2 LB
Boils come with corn and potato$12.00
- Crawfish 1/2 LB
Boils come with corn and potato$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Snow Crab Legs 1/2 LB$23.00
- Shrimp (Head On) 1/2 LB
The Shrimp with head on but not deveined and come with one corn and one potato in the bag$10.00
- White Clams 1/2 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$8.00
- Manila Clams 1/2 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$8.00
- Green Mussel 1/2 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$8.00
- Black Mussel 1/2 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$8.00
- S7. Sausage 1/2 LB
Come with 1 corn and 1 potato$6.00
- S14. Broccoli 1/2 LB$3.00
Extras
- S1. Corn on the Cob (3)
3 pieces$3.00
- S1. Corn on the Cob (1)$1.00
- S2. Potato (3)
3 pieces$2.50
- S2. Potato (1)$0.83
- S3. Cajun Fries
Spicy$5.00
- S4. Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- S5. French Fries$4.00
- S6. Steamed Rice$2.00
- S8. Eggs (3)$3.50
- S8. Egg (1)$1.16
- S10. Extra Seasoning (8oz)$3.00
- S10. Extra Seasoning (2oz)$1.00
- S11. Extra Condiments
Ranch, cocktail, tartar, and spicy mayo$0.50
- S12. Bread$2.50
- Lemons$1.00
Po Boys
- P1. Fried Shrimp Po Boy (6)
Comes with regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries$12.00
- P2. Chicken Tender Po Boy (2)
Comes with regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries$13.00
- P3. Fried Catfish Po Boy (2)
Comes with regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries$13.00
- P4. Fried Tilapia Po Boy (2)
Comes with regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries$13.00
- P5. Fried Oyster Po Boy (6)$12.00
- P6. Fried Crawfish Po Boy
Comes with regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries$12.00