Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar - Palm Desert 72363 California 111
Starters
- A1. Hush Puppies (10)$5.00
- A2. Fried Cheese Sticks (6)$6.00
- A3. Onion Rings (15)$5.00
- A4. Fried Calamari (15)$10.50
- A6. Steamed Oysters$18.00+
- A7. Chicken Wings$10.00+
- A9. Cajun Shrimp$10.50
- A10. Popcorn Crawfish$18.00
- A11. Popcorn Shrimp$9.50
- A14. Soft Shell Crab (2)$15.00
- A15. Appetizer Combo Platter$24.00
wings, hush puppies, cheese sticks, calamari, and calamari
Soup/Salad
Extras
- E5. French Fries$4.00
- E3. Cajun Fries$5.00
- E4. Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- E1. Corn on the Cob (3)$3.00
- E2. Potato (3)$2.50
- E8. Eggs (3)$3.50
- E6. Steamed Rice$2.00
- E7. Sausage 1/2lb$6.00
- E7. Sausage 1lb$12.00
- E10. Seasoning (8oz)$3.00
- E11. Condiments (2oz)$0.75
- E12. Dry Seasoning (2oz)$0.75
- E14. Bread$3.50
- E19. Lemon
Signature Combos
Boiling Full Pound
- M2. Shrimp (No Head) 1 LB$19.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M3. Snow Crab Legs 1 LB$38.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M4. Shrimp (Head On) 1 LB$16.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M5. White Clams 1 LB$11.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M6. Manila Clams 1 LB$11.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M7. Green Mussel 1 LB$15.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M8. Black Mussel 1 LB$11.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M9. King Crab Legs$75.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M10. Lobster Tail (5-6oz)$21.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M11. Dungeness Clusters$38.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M12. Crawfish 1 LB$13.00
boils come with corn and potato
Boiling Half Pound
- M2. Shrimp No Head 1/2 LB$11.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M3. Snow Crab 1/2 LB$22.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M5. Shrimp Head On 1/2 LB$9.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M5. White Clams 1/2 LB$7.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M6. Manila Clams 1/2 LB$7.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M7. Green Mussel 1/2 LB$9.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M8. Black Mussel 1/2 LB$7.00
boils come with corn and potato
- M12. Crawfish 1/2 LB$7.00Out of stock
boils come with corn and potato
Fried Baskets
- F1. Fried Shrimp Basket (8)$15.50
baskets come with fries
- F2. White Fish & Chips (4)$18.00
baskets come with fries
- F3. Fried Catfish Basket (4)$15.50
baskets come with fries
- F4. Fried Oyster Basket (10)$15.50
baskets come with fries
- F5. Chicken Tender Basket (4)$15.50
baskets come with fries
- F6. Fried Combo
Pick 2 or 3 items to make your own fried combo