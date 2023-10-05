FOOD

Small Plates

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$14.00

Crispy fried, blue cheese dip

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$14.00

Philly steak, onions, chili drizzle

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Breaded tenders, honey mustard

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Golden breaded rings, marinara

Bayou Kickin' Shrimp

$14.00

Lightly fried shrimp, spicy crema, pickled onions, hot honey drizzle

Quesadillas

$11.00

Oven baked cheddar & Monterey cheeses, salsa & sour cream

Birria Quesadilla

$15.00

braised citrus chili beef, cheddar & Monterey cheeses, authentic birria broth for dipping

House Nachos

$11.00

with house fried chips, tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapeños, cheese

Loaded Sidewinders

$13.00

Crispy twisted fries, beer cheese, bacon, green onions, hot peppers, chili crema

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.00

blackened mahi, house slaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro, chili crema

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

citrus chili braised pork shoulder, avocado & lime green sauce, chopped tomatoes, onions, fresh cilantro

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.00

crushed bacon, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola, tomato, onion, avocado, crispy chicken tenderloins

Chopped Salad

$14.00

cucumber, tomato, red onion, crispy chick peas, avocado, chopped Romaine, feta, sweet cranberries

Tossed Salad

$11.00

iceberg, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion, kalamata olive

Caesar Salad

$11.00

crisp Romaine, shredded asiago, house croutons, classic Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

feta cheese, kalamata olive, cucumber, tomato, red onion, iceberg, warm pita

Burrata Salad

$15.00

pesto tossed farro, slow roasted heirloom tomatoes, arugula, pickled onions, fresh basil, evoo, balsamic glaze

Sandwiches

House Burger

$14.00

8oz Angus burger blend, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun

Pies & Pub Burger

$17.00

8oz Angus blend, cooked onions, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, house burger sauce, brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

house recipe - southern fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, house aioli, hot honey drizzle, brioche bun

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$15.00

hand breaded crispy chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Chicken Caprese

$15.00

marinated chicken breast, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil pesto, fresh baked focaccia bread

Middlebury Melt

$15.00

thinly sliced beef, melted cheddar cheese, creamy horseradish mayo, crispy onions, grilled bun

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Burger

$15.00

roasted green peppers, avocado, gouda cheese, cinnamon chipotle, lettuce, brioche bun

Wings

6 pcs Bone In Wings

$11.00

10pcs Bone In Wings

$14.00

20pcs Bone In Wings

$27.00

4pcs Boneless Wings

$11.00

Old School Grinders

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$14.00

Breaded Crispy Chicken, marinara, cheese

Meatball Grinder

$12.00

Sausage & Peppers

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$12.00

Philly Steak Grinder

$15.00

Greek Pita

Gyro Pita

$15.00

Beef & lamb gyro, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, fries

Chicken Pita

$15.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, fries

Main Plates

Bourbon Steak Tips

$29.00

Maker’s, chili pepper, brown sugar, mascarpone whipped potatoes, house vegetable

Steak Frites*

$34.00

12 oz choice sirloin, garlic parmesan fries, truffle sauce, house slaw

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer battered cod, sidewinder fries, house slaw, crispy capers, tartar sauce

Norwegian Salmon*

$24.00

Pan seared fillet, honey garlic, blistered tomatoes, basil pesto, crispy onions

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Cheese blend, shells, parmesan crumbs 17 | add crispy Buffalo chicken 6 | add steak tips 8 | add pork carnitas 6

Crispy Chicken

$23.00

Southern fried chicken breasts, hot honey, house slaw, sidewinder fries, lemon truffle aioli

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast fillets, house marinara, mozzarella, over pasta

Classic Pasta Dishes

$13.00

Alfredo

$17.00

Parmigiano, butter, cream, fresh herbs | add chicken 5 | add shrimp 8 | add broccoli 3

Sides

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Meatballs

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Dinner Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Side Sidewinder Fries

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$6.00

Red or white

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

With Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

With Fries

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

With Fries

Dessert

Lava Cake

$7.00

Lava Cake + Ice Cream

$9.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Peanut Butter

$7.00

Baklava

$6.50

Kataifi

$6.50

BaklaCheesecake

$8.50

Oreo Bash Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

SM Ice Cream

$3.50

LG Ice Cream

$5.00

Chomps Ice Cream

$2.90

Raspberry Rhapsody

$7.50Out of stock

Pump Cheesecake

$7.50

PIZZA

Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza 12in

$12.00

LG Cheese Pizza 18in

$17.00

Sicilian Pizza 18in

$18.00

Gluten Free 10in

$15.00

Cauliflower Gluten Free

$15.00

Calzone

Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese

Small Gourmet Pizza

SM Margherita

$16.00

Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil

SM Proscuitto di Parma

$16.00

Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula

SM P.O.B Pie

$17.00

White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese

SM Meat Lovers

$17.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball

SM Philly Steak

$17.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella

SM BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

SM Thrive Pie

$17.00

Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese

SM Heaven Pizza

$17.00

Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese

SM White Clam & Garlic

$17.00

Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan

SM Rockafeller

$17.00

Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan

SM All Veggies

$17.00

Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives

SM Goat Cheese Pie

$17.00

White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses

SM Brewer's Pizza

$16.00

Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese

SM The Pub Pie

$17.00

Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola

SM Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie

$19.00

Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

SM Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese

Large Gourmet Pizza

LG Margherita

$21.00

Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil

LG Proscuitto di Parma

$22.00

Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula

LG P.O.B Pie

$21.00

White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese

LG Meat Lovers

$22.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball

LG Philly Steak

$23.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella

LG BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

LG Thrive Pie

$22.00

Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese

LG Heaven Pizza

$21.00

Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese

LG White Clam & Garlic

$22.00

Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan

LG Rockafeller

$22.00

Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan

LG All Veggies

$22.00

Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives

LG Goat Cheese Pie

$22.00

White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses

LG Brewer's Pizza

$22.00

Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese

LG The Pub Pie

$22.00

Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola

LG Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie

$24.00

Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

LG Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Gourmet Pizza

Sic. Margherita

$22.00

Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil

Sic. Proscuitto di Parma

$23.00

Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula

Sic. P.O.B Pie

$22.00

White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese

Sic. Meat Lovers

$23.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball

Sic. Philly Steak

$24.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella

Sic. BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

Sic. Thrive Pie

$23.00

Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese

Sic. Heaven Pizza

$22.00

Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese

Sic. White Clam & Garlic

$23.00

Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan

Sic. Rockafeller

$23.00

Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan

Sic. All Veggies

$23.00

Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives

Sic. Goat Cheese Pie

$23.00

White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses

Sic. Brewer's Pizza

$23.00

Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese

Sic. The Pub Pie

$23.00

Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola

Sic. Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie

$25.00

Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

Sic. Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese

Small 1/2 Gourmet Pizza

SM 1/2 Margherita

$15.00

Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil

SM 1/2 Proscuitto di Parma

$15.00

Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula

SM 1/2 P.O.B Pie

$16.00

White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese

SM 1/2 Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball

SM 1/2 Philly Steak

$16.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella

SM 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

SM 1/2 Thrive Pie

$16.00

Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese

SM 1/2 Heaven Pizza

$16.00

Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese

SM 1/2 White Clam & Garlic

$16.00

Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan

SM 1/2 Rockafeller

$16.00

Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan

SM 1/2 All Veggies

$16.00

Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives

SM 1/2 Goat Cheese Pie

$16.00

White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses

SM 1/2 Brewer's Pizza

$15.00

Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese

SM 1/2 The Pub Pie

$16.00

Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola

SM 1/2 Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie

$18.00

Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

SM 1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese

Large 1/2 Gourmet Pizza

LG 1/2 Margherita

$19.00

Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil

LG 1/2 Proscuitto di Parma

$20.00

Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula

LG 1/2 P.O.B Pie

$19.00

White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese

LG 1/2 Meat Lovers

$20.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball

LG 1/2 Philly Steak

$21.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella

LG 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

LG 1/2 Thrive Pie

$20.00

Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese

LG 1/2 Heaven Pizza

$19.00

Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese

LG 1/2 White Clam & Garlic

$20.00

Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan

LG 1/2 Rockafeller

$20.00

Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan

LG 1/2 All Veggies

$20.00

Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives

LG 1/2 Goat Cheese Pie

$20.00

White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses

LG 1/2 Brewer's Pizza

$20.00

Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese

LG 1/2 The Pub Pie

$20.00

Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola

LG 1/2 Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie

$22.00

Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

LG 1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese

Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet Pizza

Sic. 1/2 Margherita

$20.00

Marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, virgin oil

Sic. 1/2 Proscuitto di Parma

$21.00

Prosciutto, roasted green peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula

Sic. 1/2 P.O.B Pie

$20.00

White pizza, sliced potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheese

Sic. 1/2 Meat Lovers

$21.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, meatball

Sic. 1/2 Philly Steak

$22.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella

Sic. 1/2 BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese

Sic. 1/2 Thrive Pie

$21.00

Mission fig spread, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese

Sic. 1/2 Heaven Pizza

$20.00

Virgin oil, herbs, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon, Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese

Sic. 1/2 White Clam & Garlic

$21.00

Virgin oil, oregano, garlic, parmesan

Sic. 1/2 Rockafeller

$21.00

Spinach, bacon, clams, alfredo drizzle, garlic, parmesan

Sic. 1/2 All Veggies

$21.00

Spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, black olives

Sic. 1/2 Goat Cheese Pie

$21.00

White pizza, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat & mozzarella cheeses

Sic. 1/2 Brewer's Pizza

$21.00

Traditional pie, Genoa salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, cheese

Sic. 1/2 The Pub Pie

$21.00

Traditional pizza, pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh caramelized onions, gorgonzola

Sic. 1/2 Buffalo Mac & Cheese Pie

$23.00

Mac & cheese, crispy wing sauce tossed chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

Sic. 1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Wing sauce tossed crispy chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese

Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.50

Slice Topping

$3.00

Slice Sicilian

$3.50

Lunch Special

$5.50

BEVERAGE

20oz

Aquafina 20oz

$2.50

Crush Grape 20oz

$2.50

Crush Orange 20oz

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Dole Lemonade 20oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.50

Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.50

Hawaiian Punch 20oz

$2.50

Mt Dew 20oz

$2.50

Mug Root Beer 20oz

$2.50

Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Pepsi Zero 20oz

$2.50

Schweppes Black Cherry 20oz

$2.50

Schweppes Lemon Line 20oz

$2.50

Schweppes Original 20oz

$2.50

Schweppes Original 20oz

$2.50

Schweppes Raspberry Line 20oz

$2.50

Starry 20oz

$2.50

Gatorade

Orange Gatorade

$3.00

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$3.00

Cool Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$3.00

2 Liter

Pepsi 2L

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.50

Starry 2L

$3.50

Ginger Ale 2L

$3.50

Crush Orange 2L

Mug Root Beer 2L

Pure Leaf

PL Sweet Tea

$2.50

PL Peach

$2.50

PL Raspberry

$2.50

PL Lemon

$2.50

PL Unsweetened

$2.50

PL Honey Green Tea

$2.50

Foxon

FP White Birch

$2.50

FP Orange

$2.50

FP Root Beer

$2.50

FP Strawberry

$2.50

STREAT FOOD

3 Tacos

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Burrito

$15.00

Street Chili

$10.00

Street Chili / Loaded Nacho

$14.00

Chef's Special

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

2 Hot Dogs / Fries

$10.00

Mole Tostada

$15.00

Tostada

$15.00

Tequila Shot

$4.00

Margarita

$7.00

Tequila OJ

$5.00