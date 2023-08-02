Pig in a Pickle BBQ Corte Madera
Food Menu
Meat
Beef Brisket
Brandt Family Beef is trimmed in house to 1/4 in. fat cap, smoked at low temperatures for about 14 hours and cut to order. Choose your favorite cut: the Flat, the Point or just let the chef decide
Pulled Pork
Myers Duroc Bone in Pork Butts are smoked at low temperatures for about 14 hours. They are pulled and although not sauced, a small amount of DIP is used when pulling the pork.
Baby Back Ribs
Myers Duroc Baby Back Ribs are dry rubbed and smoked at low temperatures for 3-4 hours so they can easily pull of the bone yet stay firm and not fall apart. (Smoked throughout the day, if we sell out for lunch - check back at dinner - preordering is always advised)
Chicken
Local Mary's Chicken, air chilled for quality and safety are butterflied and smoked about 2 hours. When dining in, our chicken is tossed in Alabama White Sauce, a unique blend of Apple Cider Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Horsedish, Mayo, Cayenne & Black Pepper. (Served on the side for to go orders)
Hot Link
We make our Hot Links using 60% Myers Duroc pork and 40% Brandt beef trim from our Brisket. We use all natural casings and no preservatives. Each Hot Link is approximately 1/3 lb. and are smoked at low temperatures for 3 hours
To Go - Extra Sauce
Sides
Potato Salad
A mustard based potato salad made with red potatoes, chow chow relish and parsley.
Coleslaw
Shredded red and green cabbage with shredded carrots tossed to order in our house made dressing.
Ranch Style Beans
Savory not sweet, heirloom pinquito beans slow cooked with onions, garlic and roasted poblano peppers.
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese
Our house made cheese sauce made with a blend of New York White Cheddar and 7-year aged Wisconsin White Cheddar is tossed over elbow macaroni.
Brisket Chili
Our chili is made with our Brandt Beef brisket trim and our house made Hot Links (which contain pork) red peppers, onions, our own spice blend and a small amount of our savory Ranch Style Beans. Topped with Shredded White Cheddar, chopped onions, and house made pickled serrano chiles.
Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Collard greens slow cooked in a house made ham hock stock with onions, garlic, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and hot sauce.
Cornbread (Baked Fresh Daily)
Made in house with stone ground white corn, roasted poblano peppers and served with a side of honey butter.
Parker House Rolls (Baked Fresh Daily)
(4 per order) These buttery dinner rolls are baked fresh daily from milk dough made in house each morning. Please limit 1 per order unless placing a pre-order for a future date.
Side Bun (Baked Fresh Daily)
House made milk buns made fresh each morning . Please lease limit order to 4 unless placing order for a future date. Thank you.
Dill PIckle
Fermented sour dills – fermented in house over 2 weeks
B&B Pickles
Bread & Butter Pickles are house made quick pickles, slightly sweet and crisp.
Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Sandwich
6 oz. of our Beef Brisket, served on our house-made milk bun, with your favorite sauce on the side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
6 oz. of our Pulled Pork, served on our house-made milk bun, with your favorite sauce on the side
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our house made chicken salad is made with parsley & celery tossed in mayo on a house-made milk bun with Alabama White Sauce, caramelized onions & Romaine lettuce.
House Made Hot Link Sandwich
Our House Made Hot Link, served on our own fresh baked milk bun, with caramelized onion & roasted peppers
Salads
Seasonal Salad
Organic mixed baby greens, with seasonal vegetables, house made pickled shallots and croutons made from our fresh baked bread.
Seasonal Salad with Pulled Chicken
Our Seasonal Salad with ¼ lb. smoked chicken, pulled and chilled to be placed on the salad.
Seasonal Salad with Pulled Pork
Our Seasonal Salad with ¼ lb. pulled pork, served hot and on the side.
Seasonal Salad with Beef Brisket
Our Seasonal Salad with ¼ lb. brisket, served hot and on the side.
Side Salad
A smaller version of our Seasonal Salad
Family Meal
Kids Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Slider
3 oz. of our lean Beef Brisket, served on our house-made milk bun, with a few Kettle Tallow Potato Chips
Pulled Pork Slider
3 oz. of our Pulled Pork, served on our slider size house-made milk bun with a few Kettle Tallow Chips
House Made Hot Dog
Our house made all beef Hot Dog is made with all natural ingredients & no added nitrates, served on our house-made milk bun
Desserts
Sauces & Retail
House Made BBQ Sauces - 16 oz jar
A sauce made to mimic the sauces of Memphis where they have a good balance of sweet and tangy.
Commitment Hot Sauce - 5oz Bottle
Chow Chow Relish - 16 oz jar
Cabbage, cauliflower, red pepper, onions, celery, mustard seed, turmeric. This is a relish meant for pulled pork and also great with our Hot Link or Hot Dog.
B&B (Bread & Butter) Pickles - 16 oz jar
Cucumbers and onions are refrigerated for 3-4 days in vinegar, sugar and pickling spice. They are sweeter in flavor and not sour.
BBQ dry rubs - 8 oz tin
Each one of our rubs are created to bring out the best in that particular cut of meat. But get creative, we've been known to add a little chicken rub to butter for for Summer time Corn on the Cobb!
Pig in a Pickle T-Shirt
Pig in a Pickle Leather Patch Hat
Choice of Light or Dark Leather Patch
Beer & Wine
Beer, Wine & More
Beer (Bottles & Cans)
Must be 21 or over to order be prepared to show ID when asked. Beer being taken off premises must remain closed
Wine (Bottles & Cans)
Must be 21 or over to order be prepared to show ID when asked. Wine being taken off premises must remain closed
Cider / Hard Kombucha (Bottles & Cans)
Must be 21 or over to order be prepared to show ID when asked. Cider being taken off premises must remain closed
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
Brewed Fresh Daily - served with a lemon wedge
House Made Sweet Tea
Traditional Southern Style
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea mixed with House Made Lemonade
House Made Fresh Lemonade
Made in house with fresh lemon juice, sugar and water
Strawberry Lemonade
Our fresh lemonade mixed with house made Organic Strawberry Puree
Devil's Canyon Root Beer
16 oz can - Hand crafted with ZERO high fructose corn syrup, alcohol or caffeine.
Marin Kombucha
Original Oak 16 oz btl