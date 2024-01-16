2x points now for loyalty members
Pig Iron Smokehouse BBQ and Grille
FOOD
From The Pit
Burgers 'n Things
- Angry 'Merican$11.99
- Smokehouse Burger$11.99
- Classic American Cheeseburger$8.99
- Quarter Pound Cheeseburger$6.99
- Cluck Deluxe Hand Breaded Tenders$6.99
- Angry Bird$11.99
Just like it’s sibling the Angry ‘Mercian but hand breaded chicken instead of Burger. This Sandwich is crafted from our hand, breaded chicken on top of a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise topped with pepper, jack cheese, bacon, Carolina gold sauce, fried onion tanglers, and jalapeños
- Build Your Own Burger$3.99+
Subs & Hoagies
Smokehouse Favorites
- Loaded Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Piggy Bottom Beans$9.50
- Pig Pen$11.50
- Mac Pig Pen$13.50
- Smokehouse Nachos$12.99
- Smokehouse Spud$12.99
- Loaded Nachos$10.00
White corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of smoked meats, carolina gold is the standard for our nachos but you may swap it out for your favorite sauce, finished off with our house white nacho cheese
- Loaded baked potato$10.00
Big tater filled with your choice of meats and sauce
Flat Bread SmokehousePizzas
Piggybacks
Wings
CATERING
Bulk Items & Meat by the Pound
Quart Regular Sides
Quart Premium Sides
Deserts
Ice Cream
Pig Iron Smoke House BBQ and Grill NEW Location and Ordering Hours
(833) 744-4766
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM