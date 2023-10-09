Pigslys Pizza
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Indulge in the timeless simplicity of our 8-inch Cheese Pizza. Impeccably baked crust, layered with a luscious tomato sauce, and generously topped with a blend of melted cheeses. A classic choice that captures the essence of comfort and flavor in every bite.
Pepperoni Pizza
Savor the perfect balance of flavors with our 8-inch Pepperoni Pizza. A delightful combination of zesty pepperoni slices, savory tomato sauce, and a melty cheese medley atop a freshly baked 8-inch crust. A taste that delivers a satisfying punch of taste and texture.
Bday Pizza
Sides
Bread Sticks
Our delectable Breadsticks are the epitome of warm comfort. Freshly baked sticks of dough brushed with a garlic-infused buttery glaze, offering a soft interior and a slightly crispy exterior. Served with a side of marinara dipping sauce, they are the ideal companion to your meal.
Cheese Sticks
Experience cheesy delight with our Cheesesticks. Golden-brown sticks of baked dough, brushed with garlic butter and smothered in melted cheese. Served with a side of zesty marinara sauce, these sticks are the perfect blend of cheesiness and crunch.
Smores 6 pk
Smores 12 pk
Hotdog 6 pk
Hotdog 12 pk
Drinks
Water
Just a clean, crisp, refreshing bottle of water. Grab two, you know you should probably drink more water!
Soda
Step up to the fountain and dive into a world of effervescent delight. Our Fountain Soda is a symphony of flavor and fizz, offering classic choices like Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, and Sweet Tea. With each satisfying sip, you'll enjoy the refreshing, ice-cold embrace of a timeless classic.
Juice
Minute Maid Apple Juice or Honest Fruit Punch box. Add one on, you never know when you're going to need it!