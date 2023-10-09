Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Indulge in the timeless simplicity of our 8-inch Cheese Pizza. Impeccably baked crust, layered with a luscious tomato sauce, and generously topped with a blend of melted cheeses. A classic choice that captures the essence of comfort and flavor in every bite.

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Savor the perfect balance of flavors with our 8-inch Pepperoni Pizza. A delightful combination of zesty pepperoni slices, savory tomato sauce, and a melty cheese medley atop a freshly baked 8-inch crust. A taste that delivers a satisfying punch of taste and texture.

Bday Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Bread Sticks

$7.00

Our delectable Breadsticks are the epitome of warm comfort. Freshly baked sticks of dough brushed with a garlic-infused buttery glaze, offering a soft interior and a slightly crispy exterior. Served with a side of marinara dipping sauce, they are the ideal companion to your meal.

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Experience cheesy delight with our Cheesesticks. Golden-brown sticks of baked dough, brushed with garlic butter and smothered in melted cheese. Served with a side of zesty marinara sauce, these sticks are the perfect blend of cheesiness and crunch.

Smores 6 pk

$25.00Out of stock

Smores 12 pk

$50.00Out of stock

Hotdog 6 pk

$35.00Out of stock

Hotdog 12 pk

$70.00Out of stock

Drinks

Water

$3.00

Just a clean, crisp, refreshing bottle of water. Grab two, you know you should probably drink more water!

Soda

$3.00

Step up to the fountain and dive into a world of effervescent delight. Our Fountain Soda is a symphony of flavor and fizz, offering classic choices like Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, and Sweet Tea. With each satisfying sip, you'll enjoy the refreshing, ice-cold embrace of a timeless classic.

Juice

$2.50

Minute Maid Apple Juice or Honest Fruit Punch box. Add one on, you never know when you're going to need it!

Powerade

$3.00