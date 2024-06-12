PIKI POKE Astoria
Create Your Own Poke Bowl
- Mini Bowl (20oz) One Protein
Sauce with (gf) means gluten Free$11.25
- Regular Bowl (32 oz) 2 Proteins
Sauce with (gf) means gluten Free$14.25
- Large Bowl (32 oz) 3 Proteins
Sauce with (gf) means gluten Free$16.95
- Create Vegetarian/vegan Bowl
No protein options. Choose up to five mix-ins. Sauce with (gf) means gluten Free$11.95
- Side Miso Soup
Tofu, seaweed, and scallion in the Miso broth.$2.95
Create Your Own Acai Bowl
Mini Pot (Create Your Own)
- 52oz. Regular Two Proteins Mini Pot
Customizable and perfect for one. Choose up to two proteins, two mix-ins, five vegetables, and two dipping sauce on side$14.25
- 52oz. Large Three Proteins Mini Pot
Customizable and perfect for one. Choose up to three proteins, two mix-ins, five vegetables, and two dipping sauce on side$16.95
Signature Poke Bowl
- Hawaiian Poke
Ahi tuna, green and sweet onion, seaweed flower, Edamame, cucumber, poke sauce, spicy mayo, ginger dressing, spicy furikake sesame, blueberry, and roasted macadamia nuts$16.95
- Yuzu Salmon
Salmon, sweet onion, cherry tomato, edamame, purple cabbage, roasted macadamia nuts, sesame dressing, poke sauce and yuzu citrus dressing.$16.95
- Tuna & Salmon Fan
Ahi Tuna, salmon, sweet onion, scallion, cilantro, edamame, cucumber, hijiki seaweed, masago, onion crisps, sesame seeds, poke sauce, spicy mayo and KP sesame dressing.$17.95
- Salmon Lover Bowl
Salmon & spicy chopped salmon, sweet onion, edamame, organic corn, purple cabbage, avocado, tempura flakes, honey wasabi aioli, spicy mayo and poke sauce.$17.95
- Grilled Unagi Poke
Grilled eel, crab salad, shredded tamago, seaweed salad, osinko, cucumber, cashew nuts, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.$17.95
- Saucy Beef Bowl
Marinated onion beef, shredded egg, seaweed salad, oshinko, mash sweet potato, teriyaki sauce, and vegetable seasoning mix.$17.95
- Piki Bowl
Shrimp, scallop, chicken, sweet onion, edamame cucumber, diced mango, lotus chips, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame dressing and poke sauce.$16.95
- Ginger Chicken Poke
Chicken, sweet onion, scallion, cilantro, edamame, pineapple, lotus chips, sesame, ginger dressing, yum yum sauce and poke sauce.$16.95
- Sweet Chili Tofu Poke
Organic tofu, hijiki seaweed, scallion, sweet onion, edamame, mash sweet potato, vegetable seasoning mix, sweet chili sauce, poke sauce and yum yum sauce.$15.25
Signature Rice Ball
- Dancing Spicy Tuna Ball
Chopped ahi tuna, spicy mayo, masago, scallion, and tempura flakes$5.95
- Crispy Spicy Salmon Ball
Chopped salmon, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago, and scallion$5.95
- Spicy Shrimp Ball
Cooked shrimp, avocado, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo$5.95
- Spicy Scallop Ball
Cooked scallop, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes$5.95
- Sesame Tuna Ball
Fresh ahi tuna, avocado, sesame dressing, and tempura flakes$5.95
- Salmon Ball
Fresh salmon, tempura flakes, and kp sesame dressing$5.95
- Onion Beef Ball
Marinated onion beef, teriyaki sauce, and onion crisps$5.95
- Kp Sesame Chicken Ball
Chopped chicken, sesame dressing, and vegetable seasoning mix$5.95
- Blue Crab Ball
Steamed blue crabmeat, tempura flakes, and kp sesame dressing$6.75
- Unagi Ball
Grilled eel, avocado, unagi sauce, and cashew nuts$6.75
Beverages
- Thai Iced Tea
16 oz. Homemade Thai iced tea(cold, no ice)$3.95
- Spring Water$1.95
- Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite$1.95
- Hawaiian Sun
Flavors: guava nectar, Island iced tea, passion orange$2.10
- Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea
Japan's no. 1 brand - itoen unsweetened green tea$3.75
- Can Felice Melon Cream Soda
Popular Japanese classic cream soda matched with honeydew melon flavor! It's fun and fruity, with a touch of vanilla$2.95
- Calpico Water
Flavor: lychee, white peach, and mango$3.75
- S. Pellegrino
Italian sparkling, choice of: orange (can), lemon (can)$2.50
- Ramune Japanese Beverage
Japanese beverage in a unique bottle. The bottle cap is a marble that drops down into the bottle and rolls around. A Japanese tradition!$3.95
- Can UCC Milk Tea
UCC milk tea. Contains Assam tea for a mild taste, sweet flavor and aroma. Product of Japan$2.95