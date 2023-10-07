Popular Items

Jamon Serrano

$18.00

24 month aged Serrano jamon.

FOOD

Returnable Reusable Packaging

Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. *Not applicable for flatbreads*. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.
Use DeliverZero Containers, please

$0.99

Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.

Carnes

Ribeye

$26.00

two grilled ribeye skewers served with spicy broccolini and dijon mustard sauce

Albondigas

$20.00

Traditional spanish meatballs, served on a bed of mashed potatoes with tomato sauce

Pollo Catalan

$22.00

breaded chicken simmered in a plum, raisin & sauvignon blanc sauce served wtih a manchego cheese rissotto

Cocas

Coca De Serrano

$22.00

Flatbread with serrano ham, manchego cheese and grapes topped with truffle oil

Coca De Seta

$22.00

Flatbread with mushrooms and manchego cheese topped with truffle oil

Coca De Chorizo

$22.00

Flatbread with chistorra sausage, roasted peppers and manchego cheese

Seafood

Gambas Al Ajillo

$15.00

Shrimp poached in garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes and finished with sauvignon blanc

Calamares Pequenos

$17.00

Grilled seasoned baby squid served with manchego cheese risotto topped with a mixed green salad.

Mejillones

$18.00

P.E.I Mussels cooked in a chorizo, garlic, onion, lemon and chardonnay broth

Bacalao Al Pil Pil

$19.00

BACALAO AL PIL PIL Cod fish cooked with garlic, sundried tomatoes, olives, roasted peppers, onions and lemon zest, finished with Sauvignon Blanc

Pulpo

$23.00

Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika

Calamares Fritos

$15.00

Fried seasoned squid served with lemon mayonnaise

Arroz Meloso

$29.00+

Creamy saffron seasoned rice mixed, with fresh atlantic cod, shrimp, mussels and squid

Vegetables

grilled asparagos and garlic served with almond piquillo pepper sauce add jamon and cheese 3$
Pisto De Berenjena

$13.00

Grilled eggplant stuffed with roasted vegetables topped with manchego cheese

Shishito

$11.00

blistered shishito peppers with sea salt and spanish paprika

Patatas

$11.00

Fried potato wedges with spicy ketchup and aioli sauce

Tortilla

$12.00

Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives

Ensalada De Queso

$15.00

Aragula salad with goat cheese, cherrie tomato and crushed almonds ( add chicken or steak for6$ )

Esparragos Romesco

$11.00

Papas Fritas

$11.00

Rainbow Carrotz Special

$15.00

Quesos

One For $9

$9.25

Three For $25

$25.00
Manchego

$9.25

Cow cheese, hard, aged in Rosemary. comes with olives, grapes, quince paste, bread and home made butter (butter, chives, dijon mustards seeds, rosemary, )

Murcia Al Vino

$9.25

goat cheese on softer side, aged in red wine. comes with olives, grapes, quince paste, bread and home made butter (butter, chives, dijon mustards seeds, rosemary, )

Mahon

$9.25

cow cheese, on softer side, kick of citrus, very appealing for tongue. comes with olives, grapes, quince paste, bread and home made butter (butter, chives, dijon mustards seeds, rosemary, )

Don Julia

$9.25

Mitibleu(ahumado)

$9.25

blue, cow cheese comes with olives, grapes, quince paste, bread and home made butter (butter, chives, dijon mustards seeds, rosemary, )

Embutidos

Jamon Serrano

$18.00

24 month aged Serrano jamon.

Chorizo Imperial

$16.00

Spicy and dry Spanish pork sausage.

Imperial Platter

$35.00

Croquetas / Empanadas

Mac And Cheese

$16.00

Manchego and chorizo macaroni

Croqs De Jamon

$14.00

Spanish cured ham croquettes

Croqs De Espinaca

$13.00

Spinach/mushroom and manchego cheese croquettes

EMP. Puerco

$16.00

Pork and chorizo stuffed pastry

Pinxtos

Dates

$13.00

Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard

Pinxtos Marunos

$18.00

Cojonudo

$14.00

Grilled bread with chorizo and garlic topped with egg.

Pan Con Tomate

$9.00

Grilled bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil.

Tosta De Cebolla

$11.00

Caramelized onion and goat cheese toast topped with balsamic truffle glaze.

Courses

-------Course 1 ---------

-------Course 2 ---------

-------Course 3 ---------

FOOD SPECIALS

Brussel

$16.00

pan fried brussels sprouts with jamon, and red wine reduction

Caulifower Special

$16.00

Spanish Chorizo

$18.00

Ceviche

$21.00

Side Of Rice

$6.00

Olive Lrg

$5.50

mix spanish olives

Side Of Mash Potatoes

$4.20

Side Of Salad

$4.20

Spanish Cheese Curds

$13.00

Albondiga Con Chorizo

$22.00

Minichorizo

$18.00

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

$14.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$12.25

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Sparkler

$4.00

Birthday Flight

$48.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Pistacio Ice Cream

$9.00

Espresso Ice Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$9.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$9.00

Resberry Sorbet

$9.08

Heart Sparkler

$4.00

Fior Di Latte Ice Cream

$9.00

BREAD & GLUTEN FREE

Bread Choice

2 Bread

$0.50

4 Bread

$1.00

6 Bread

$1.50

8 Bread

$2.00

2 Gluten Free Bread

$1.00

4 Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

6 Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

8 Gluten Free Bread

$4.00