Pil Pil
FOOD
Returnable Reusable Packaging
Use DeliverZero Containers, please
Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.
Carnes
Ribeye
two grilled ribeye skewers served with spicy broccolini and dijon mustard sauce
Albondigas
Traditional spanish meatballs, served on a bed of mashed potatoes with tomato sauce
Pollo Catalan
breaded chicken simmered in a plum, raisin & sauvignon blanc sauce served wtih a manchego cheese rissotto
Cocas
Seafood
Gambas Al Ajillo
Shrimp poached in garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes and finished with sauvignon blanc
Calamares Pequenos
Grilled seasoned baby squid served with manchego cheese risotto topped with a mixed green salad.
Mejillones
P.E.I Mussels cooked in a chorizo, garlic, onion, lemon and chardonnay broth
Bacalao Al Pil Pil
BACALAO AL PIL PIL Cod fish cooked with garlic, sundried tomatoes, olives, roasted peppers, onions and lemon zest, finished with Sauvignon Blanc
Pulpo
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
Calamares Fritos
Fried seasoned squid served with lemon mayonnaise
Arroz Meloso
Creamy saffron seasoned rice mixed, with fresh atlantic cod, shrimp, mussels and squid
Vegetables
Pisto De Berenjena
Grilled eggplant stuffed with roasted vegetables topped with manchego cheese
Shishito
blistered shishito peppers with sea salt and spanish paprika
Patatas
Fried potato wedges with spicy ketchup and aioli sauce
Tortilla
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
Ensalada De Queso
Aragula salad with goat cheese, cherrie tomato and crushed almonds ( add chicken or steak for6$ )
Esparragos Romesco
Papas Fritas
Rainbow Carrotz Special
Quesos
One For $9
Three For $25
Manchego
Cow cheese, hard, aged in Rosemary. comes with olives, grapes, quince paste, bread and home made butter (butter, chives, dijon mustards seeds, rosemary, )
Murcia Al Vino
goat cheese on softer side, aged in red wine. comes with olives, grapes, quince paste, bread and home made butter (butter, chives, dijon mustards seeds, rosemary, )
Mahon
cow cheese, on softer side, kick of citrus, very appealing for tongue. comes with olives, grapes, quince paste, bread and home made butter (butter, chives, dijon mustards seeds, rosemary, )
Don Julia
Mitibleu(ahumado)
blue, cow cheese comes with olives, grapes, quince paste, bread and home made butter (butter, chives, dijon mustards seeds, rosemary, )
Embutidos
Croquetas / Empanadas
Pinxtos
Dates
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
Pinxtos Marunos
Cojonudo
Grilled bread with chorizo and garlic topped with egg.
Pan Con Tomate
Grilled bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil.
Tosta De Cebolla
Caramelized onion and goat cheese toast topped with balsamic truffle glaze.