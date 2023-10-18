DRINKS

COFFEE

Americano
$4.00

Double Espresso tamed with water

Cafe Au Lait
$3.75

Colectivo’s fresh brew topped with steamed milk

Cafe Breve
$5.75

Espresso with steamed heavy cream

Cappuccino
$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk and capped with foam

Caramel Macchiato
$5.00

Vanilla latte with Caramel and whipped cream.

Cortatto Espresso
$3.75

Equal parts Colectivo espresso and steamed milk 5oz serving

Espresso
$2.75

Double shot Organic Colectivo Peacemaker Espresso

Fresh Brew

Colectivo fresh brew, roasted in Milwaukee WI.

Hot Cocoa
$4.00

Steamed milk and chocolate.

Iced Coffee
$2.95

Colectivo fresh brew served over ice.

Latte
$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk

Mocha
$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate

Red Eye
$4.25

Double espresso tamed with coffee

Steamer
$4.00

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Traditional Macchiato
$3.75

A double shot of Peacemaker organic espresso topped with a dollop of foam.

BLENDED

Espresso Shake
$7.50

Colectivo Peacemaker espresso blended with lots of ice cream.

Frappe
$5.00

Cold coffee, blended with milk, ice, and your choice of flavoring.

Ice Cream Shake
$4.25

Blended vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Icee
$5.00

Blended iced coffee and vanilla. add more flavors if you like.

TEA

Chai Charger
$5.75

Your choice Chai tea with hot water and espresso

Chai Icee
$5.00

Your choice of Chai tea blended with ice

Chai Latte
$5.00

Your choice Chai with steamed milk

Chai Tea
$4.75

Your choice of chai tea mixed with water

Dirty Chai
$6.00

Your choice of chai tea mixed with espresso and topped with steamed milk.

Letter Box Herbal Tea
$2.95

Letterbox Tea Co. ( by Colectivo) An amazing, loose-leaf tea.

Matcha Tea
$5.00

Organic stone-ground Japanese green tea & steamed milk. Served hot or iced

SODA / MILK / JUICE

Arnold Palmer
$2.95
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.95
Iced Tea
$2.95
Italian Soda
$2.95
Juice
$3.00
Lemonade
$2.95
Milk
$2.50
Pepsi
$2.95
Root Beer
$3.95

KOMBUCHA

Brewed and bottled in-house.
Blueberry Lemon
$4.00

Our house-made kombucha with fresh blueberry and lemon juice 16oz bottle

Citra Dry Hopped Green Tea
$4.00

Citra and Lorell hops give it all the flavor! no added sugar for a care free refreshing beverage, Cheers! 16oz bottle

Mixed Berry
$4.00

Our house-made kombucha with juices from, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. 16oz bottle

ON TAP

Draft Kombucha
$3.00+
Growler Refill 64oz
$14.00
Howler Re-Fill 32oz
$8.00
New Howler Fill 32oz
$13.00
Nitro Cold Brew
$3.00+

Our house blend of Colectivo coffee is brewed stronger than charged with nitrogen. Served on tap

Southern Nitro
$3.25

Our nitro coffee and lemonade.

BREAKFAST

SERVED ALL DAY

Served with specialty salad
Avocado Toast
$14.00

Toasted Thunderbird Bakery sourdough, avocado, marinated tomatoes, bread crumbs, sprouts

Breakfast Sliders
$17.00

Uncured ham, Havarti cheese, fried egg, garlic bread, house sauce. Pilora's potatoes

Carnitas Burrito
$17.00

Scrambled eggs, carnitas, WI cheddar, bell pepper, red onion, grilled tortilla, lime, ,chipotle ranch

Cornbread Pancakes
$15.00

Choice of pecans, door co. cherries, blueberries, chocolate chips

Corned Beef Hash
$16.00

Pilora's potatoes, corned beef brisket, red onion, WI cheddar, feta, local eggs, wheat toast

Eggs & Toast
$10.00

Local eggs, WI cheddar, toast

Eggs Benedict
$17.00

Local eggs, garlic bread, hollandaise

French Toast
$15.00

Local french bread, house caramel sauce, toasted pecans, powdered sugar

Frittata
$14.00

Egg bake with, spinach, broccoli, peppers, marinated tomatoes, WI cheddar, feta, and side Pilora's potatoes

Granola
$9.00

Door Co. cherries, almonds, cinnamon, honey, oats

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breakfast Sandwich
$17.00

Grilled turkey, fried egg, garlic cream cheese, fresh sprouts, cucumber, toasted focaccia bun, spinach, side Pilora's potatoes

Steak & Eggs
$21.00

Center cut 6oz tenderloin, local eggs, Pilora's potatoes, sourdough toast

LUNCH

SALADS

Served with cornbread
Athens Salad
$14.00

Spring greens, cucumber, red onion, marinated tomatoes, Door Co. Cherries, pecans, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad
$13.00

Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, breadcrumbs, caesar dressing

Cashew Chicken Salad
$16.00

Pulled chicken, cashews, bell peppers, cucumbers, and house-made poppyseed dressing.

Chicken Salad
$15.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, marinated tomato, cucumber

Eden's Garden Salad
$13.00

Fresh lettuce blend, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, bell peppers, house-made ranch.

Garbanzo Salad
$13.00

House-made garbanzo salad, marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted pecans.

Grape Chicken Salad
$16.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, and pecans.

Greek Salad
$13.00

Wisconsin feta cheese, lettuce, red onion, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper, kalamata olives, Caesar dressing

Mandarin Feta Salad
$13.00

Mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, feta, and house-made poppy seed dressing

SANDWICHES

Served with chips and pickle.
Avocado Turkey Sandwich
$16.00

Spring greens, grilled turkey, avocado, red onions, tomato, ranch, cheddar, on toasted multigrain.

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$15.00

House-made chicken salad, fresh greens, on your choice of bread.

Eden's Garden Sandwich
$14.00

Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, peppers, marinated tomato, WI. cheddar cheese, and side ranch. Choice of bread.

Garbanzo Salad Sandwich
$13.00

fresh lettuce blend, house garbanzo salad, and pecans.

Grape Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, pecans, on local sourdough.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Grilled 6 oz chicken breast, pickles, house sauce toasted bun. (ask for it Cajun!)

Moroccan Ham Sandwich
$15.00

Grilled uncured ham, red onion, spring mix, olive cream cheese, toasted local sourdough.

The Club Sandwich
$17.00

Oven-roasted turkey, uncured ham, lettuce tomato, red onions, mayo, toasted multigrain.

WRAPS

Served with chips & pickle
Avocado Turkey Wrap
$16.00

Spring greens, grilled turkey, avocado, red onion, tomato, ranch, and cheddar. wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Chicken Salad Wrap
$15.00

House-made chicken salad, fresh greens, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Eden's Wrap
$13.00

Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, peppers, marinated tomato, WI. cheddar cheese, and side ranch. wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Garbanzo Wrap
$14.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house garbanzo salad, and pecans. wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Grape Chicken Wrap
$16.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, and pecans, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Moroccan Ham Wrap
$15.00

Spring greens, grilled ham, red onion, olive cream cheese, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

The Club Wrap
$17.00

Grilled turkey, uncured ham, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Mandarin Chicken Salad Wrap
$16.00

SIGNATURES

Served with specialty salad
Cubano
$18.00

Slow-smoked pulled pork, uncured ham, mustard sauce, pickles, toasted French havarti, side Pilora's potatoes

Feta Chicken
$17.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, feta, ranch, toasted sourdough side Pilora's potatoes

Maine Lobster Roll
$21.00

100% Maine lobster, butter toasted roll, fresh parsley and dill, mayo, lemon, side chips and pickle.

Moroccan Chicken
$17.00

Grilled chicken, ham, olive cream cheese, toasted sourdough side Pilora's potatoes

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork
$17.00

Slow-smoked pulled pork, house BBQ sauce, bun, side Pilor's potatoes

WI. Cheddar Mac & Cheese
$12.00

Scratch-made with Star Dairy WI cheddar Add: Florentine, Cajun Chicken, Pulled Pork, Grilled Tenderloin, or Lobster

BURGERS

Served with chips & pickle and specialty salad. Choice: 1/2 lb smash burger* or house-made garden patty
Caesar Burger
$16.00

Spring greens, onion, feta, Caesar dressing, bun

Edens Burger
$16.00

Spring greens, onion, cucumber, tomato, peppers, WI cheddar, ranch, bun

Greek Burger
$16.00

Spring greens, onion, bell pepper, olive cream cheese, bun

Burger of the Week
$17.00

Please check our social media for updates.

Custom Burger
$12.00

Build your own custom burger.

SOUPS

Served with cornbread
Beer Cheese
$3.95+
Soup of the Day
$3.95+

SIDES

Sides

6 oz Beef Tenderloin
$11.00
Avocado
$3.00
Avocado Toast
$5.25
Bread Pudding
$5.00
Breakfast Slider
$6.00
Chicken Salad
$4.00
Chips
$1.05
Corn Bread
$0.95
Cream Cheese
$2.00
French Toast
$6.00
Garbanzo Salad
$3.00
Garden Patty
$5.00
Glazed Grapes
$3.00
Gluten Free Toast
$6.00
Kimchi
$4.00
Lobster
$11.00
Local Eggs
$4.00
Mac n Cheese
$5.00
Mandarin Oranges
$2.00
Pancake
$6.00
Potatoes
$5.00
Side Garden Salad
$4.95
Toast
$4.00
Toasted Bagel
$4.00
Tomato Feta Salad
$3.00
Tortilla
$2.00
Turkey
$5.00
Uncured Ham
$5.00
Side Fritatta
$6.95

Sauces

Ranch
$1.00
Chipolte Ranch
$1.00
Ceasar
$1.00
House Sauce
$1.00
Truck Sauce
$1.00
Mayo
$1.00
Hollandaise
$2.00
Ketchup
Mustard
Steak Sauce
$1.00

KIDS

Served with mandarin oranges

Kid's Cheese Burger
$6.00
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
$5.00
Kid's Cornbread Pancakes
$6.00
Kid's Eggs & Toast
$4.00
Kid's French Toast Sticks
$6.00
Kid's Granola
$6.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Kid's Mac N Cheese
$6.00
Kid's PB&J
$4.00

DESSERTS

Cakes

Chocolate Cake
$5.95Out of stock
Slice Carrot Cake
$7.00

Coffee Cake

Blueberry Lemon
$4.00

Cookies

Cafe Crunch
$4.00
Triple Chocolate
$4.00

Scone

Apple Cinn.
$3.00
Blueberry
$3.00
Wh. Choc. Rasp.
$3.00

Bars

Scotcheroo
$4.00

DELI

Family Style Meals

Priced Per Person, as Take n Bake. Please order for the number of people you would like to serve.
Family Breakfast Scramble
$9.95
Family Chicken Philly Dinner
$11.95
Family Corned Beef Hash
$9.95
Family Feta Chicken Dinner
$11.95
Family French Toast
$8.95
Family Frittata
$9.95
Family Mac N Cheese Dinner
$8.95
Family Moroccan Chicken Dinner
$12.95
Family Pilora's Bagel
$8.95
Family Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner
$12.95
Family Venetian Chicken Dinner
$12.95

Colectivo Coffee

Blue Heeler 12oz
$16.95
Colombia 12oz
$15.95
Costa Rica 12oz
$16.95
Dream Harder Decaf 12oz
$15.95
Flavored Roast 12oz
$15.95
Peacemaker Espresso 12oz
$16.95
Velo 12oz
$15.95
Black and Tan 12 oz
$15.95

By The Pint

All Natural Chicken Breast
$4.00
Chai Tea 12oz
$12.50
Cherry Pecan Feta Dip
$9.00
Chicken & Grape Pint
$8.00
Chicken Salad Pint
$9.50
Deli Dressing Pint
$7.25
Deli Fritatta
$6.95
French Toast Deli
$3.00
Garbanzo Salad Pint
$9.50
Granola Quart
$9.50
Grape Salad Pint
$8.50
Green Olive Cream Cheese Pint
$9.50
House-Made Vegan Burger
$4.00
Mac n Cheese Pint
$7.50
Pancake Batter Pint
$7.95
Piloras Potatoes Pint
$7.95
Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheddar
$4.00
Soup Pint
$6.00
Tomato Feta Pint
$8.00

Breads

Multi-Grain Loaf
$6.95
Sourdough Loaf
$6.95
6 Pack Buns
$8.25