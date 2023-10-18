2x points now for loyalty members
Piloras Cafe
DRINKS
COFFEE
Double Espresso tamed with water
Colectivo’s fresh brew topped with steamed milk
Espresso with steamed heavy cream
Espresso with steamed milk and capped with foam
Vanilla latte with Caramel and whipped cream.
Equal parts Colectivo espresso and steamed milk 5oz serving
Double shot Organic Colectivo Peacemaker Espresso
Colectivo fresh brew, roasted in Milwaukee WI.
Steamed milk and chocolate.
Colectivo fresh brew served over ice.
Espresso with steamed milk
Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate
Double espresso tamed with coffee
Steamed milk with your choice of flavor
A double shot of Peacemaker organic espresso topped with a dollop of foam.
BLENDED
TEA
Your choice Chai tea with hot water and espresso
Your choice of Chai tea blended with ice
Your choice Chai with steamed milk
Your choice of chai tea mixed with water
Your choice of chai tea mixed with espresso and topped with steamed milk.
Letterbox Tea Co. ( by Colectivo) An amazing, loose-leaf tea.
Organic stone-ground Japanese green tea & steamed milk. Served hot or iced
SODA / MILK / JUICE
KOMBUCHA
Our house-made kombucha with fresh blueberry and lemon juice 16oz bottle
Citra and Lorell hops give it all the flavor! no added sugar for a care free refreshing beverage, Cheers! 16oz bottle
Our house-made kombucha with juices from, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. 16oz bottle
ON TAP
BREAKFAST
SERVED ALL DAY
Toasted Thunderbird Bakery sourdough, avocado, marinated tomatoes, bread crumbs, sprouts
Uncured ham, Havarti cheese, fried egg, garlic bread, house sauce. Pilora's potatoes
Scrambled eggs, carnitas, WI cheddar, bell pepper, red onion, grilled tortilla, lime, ,chipotle ranch
Choice of pecans, door co. cherries, blueberries, chocolate chips
Pilora's potatoes, corned beef brisket, red onion, WI cheddar, feta, local eggs, wheat toast
Local eggs, WI cheddar, toast
Local eggs, garlic bread, hollandaise
Local french bread, house caramel sauce, toasted pecans, powdered sugar
Egg bake with, spinach, broccoli, peppers, marinated tomatoes, WI cheddar, feta, and side Pilora's potatoes
Door Co. cherries, almonds, cinnamon, honey, oats
Grilled turkey, fried egg, garlic cream cheese, fresh sprouts, cucumber, toasted focaccia bun, spinach, side Pilora's potatoes
Center cut 6oz tenderloin, local eggs, Pilora's potatoes, sourdough toast
LUNCH
SALADS
Spring greens, cucumber, red onion, marinated tomatoes, Door Co. Cherries, pecans, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, breadcrumbs, caesar dressing
Pulled chicken, cashews, bell peppers, cucumbers, and house-made poppyseed dressing.
Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, marinated tomato, cucumber
Fresh lettuce blend, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, bell peppers, house-made ranch.
House-made garbanzo salad, marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted pecans.
Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, and pecans.
Wisconsin feta cheese, lettuce, red onion, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper, kalamata olives, Caesar dressing
Mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, feta, and house-made poppy seed dressing
SANDWICHES
Spring greens, grilled turkey, avocado, red onions, tomato, ranch, cheddar, on toasted multigrain.
House-made chicken salad, fresh greens, on your choice of bread.
Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, peppers, marinated tomato, WI. cheddar cheese, and side ranch. Choice of bread.
fresh lettuce blend, house garbanzo salad, and pecans.
Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, pecans, on local sourdough.
Grilled 6 oz chicken breast, pickles, house sauce toasted bun. (ask for it Cajun!)
Grilled uncured ham, red onion, spring mix, olive cream cheese, toasted local sourdough.
Oven-roasted turkey, uncured ham, lettuce tomato, red onions, mayo, toasted multigrain.
WRAPS
Spring greens, grilled turkey, avocado, red onion, tomato, ranch, and cheddar. wrapped in a soft tortilla.
House-made chicken salad, fresh greens, wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, peppers, marinated tomato, WI. cheddar cheese, and side ranch. wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Fresh lettuce blend, house garbanzo salad, and pecans. wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, and pecans, wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Spring greens, grilled ham, red onion, olive cream cheese, wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Grilled turkey, uncured ham, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a soft tortilla.
SIGNATURES
Slow-smoked pulled pork, uncured ham, mustard sauce, pickles, toasted French havarti, side Pilora's potatoes
Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, feta, ranch, toasted sourdough side Pilora's potatoes
100% Maine lobster, butter toasted roll, fresh parsley and dill, mayo, lemon, side chips and pickle.
Grilled chicken, ham, olive cream cheese, toasted sourdough side Pilora's potatoes
Slow-smoked pulled pork, house BBQ sauce, bun, side Pilor's potatoes
Scratch-made with Star Dairy WI cheddar Add: Florentine, Cajun Chicken, Pulled Pork, Grilled Tenderloin, or Lobster
BURGERS
Spring greens, onion, feta, Caesar dressing, bun
Spring greens, onion, cucumber, tomato, peppers, WI cheddar, ranch, bun
Spring greens, onion, bell pepper, olive cream cheese, bun
Please check our social media for updates.
Build your own custom burger.