Pimento Jamaican Kitchen 2524 Nicollet Ave S
Food
Entrees
Kingston Style Jerk Chicken
24-hour Marinade, Fire Grilled, Oven Finised
Slow Roasted Jerk Pork
Tender Pulled Pork Shoulder, Cooked Low and Slow
One Love Special
Choose two of our four entree options
Curry Chicken
Boneless Chicken & Veggies in flavorfull coconut curry
Coco Bread Sandwich
Chicken or Pork on a classica Jamaican Milk Bun
Curry Veggies
Seasonal Veggies in a Flavorful Coconut Curry
Braised Oxtail
Cousin Pinky's Receipe Butter Beans, Carrots, Potato
Curry Goat
Slow Braised Bone-In Goat, Curry Potato, Island Spices
Tomme Sampler
A little of everything! I.E Curry Chicken, Curry Veggies, Oxtail, Boneless Chicken, Jerk Pork, Curry Goat with Rice and Beans, Island Slaw and Plantains.
Sauces
Extras
Wicked Wings (9)
Jamaican Patties
Flaky Pastry filled with Beef, Chicken, or Veggies
Coconut Rice & Beans
Rice, Red Beans, Scallions, Coconut Milk, Island Spices
Sweet Fried Plantains
With Spiced Vanilla Glazed
Island Slaw
Cabbage, Carrot, Scallion, Sweet Lime Vinagrette
Coco Bread
Traditional Jamaican Milk Bun made with Coconut Milk