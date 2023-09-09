Big Lake Tavern
Big Lake Tavern Menu
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
$20.00
Choice of 3 Appetizers
French Fries
$4.00
Boneless wings
$9.00
Breaded Mushrooms
$8.00
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Breadsticks
$7.00
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Cheese Curds
$8.00
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Chicken Strips
$10.00
4 Piece with choice of Sauce
Chips
$3.00
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Curly fries
$4.00
Fried Pickles
$7.00
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.00
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Mac Cheese & Bacon Bites
$8.00
Mega Pretzel
$16.00
Mini Tacos
$8.00
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Onion Petals
$7.00
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Potato Cheddar Bites
$7.00
Reuben Poppers
$10.00
Wing Zings
$10.00
Wings
$11.00
Baskets
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pulled chicken
$10.00
Grilled chicken
$14.00
Pulled Pork
$10.00
Shredded Pork on a Brioche bun with choice of Sauce
Crispy Chicken
$15.00
Regular or Spicy, topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
B.Y.O.B
$12.00
1/3 LB patty with choice of Cheese & Toppings
Mushroom Burger
$14.00
1/3 LB patty topped with sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss cheese
Big Lake Burger
$16.00
Double patty, Sharp cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, House dressing
Kids Menu
Sides
Specials
Sweets
Weekly Fish Specials
Liquor
Vodka
Absolut
$3.75
Absolut Citron
$3.75
Ciroc Red Berry
$5.50
Ciroc Snap Frost
$5.50
Grey Goose
$5.25
Gypsy Vodka
$5.25
Ketel One Orange & peach bot
$4.00
Pink Whitney
$3.00
Smirnoff Red White & Berry
$3.00
Titos
$3.75
UV Blue Raspberry
$3.00
UV Cherry
$3.00
Well Vodka - Smirnoff
$3.00
White Claw Mango Vodka
$3.50
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc
DBL Firefly
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Citron
DBL Jeremiah Weed
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1800 Silver
$5.75
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Patron Silver
$9.25
Well Tequila
$3.00
Jose Especial Gold
$4.00
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco
DBL Casa Noble
DBL Corazon Reposado
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Café
DBL Patron Gran Platinum
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Xo Café
Whiskey
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
$3.50
Crown Apple
$5.50
Crown Peach
$5.50
Crown Royal
$5.50
Fireball
$3.00
Four Roses
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$4.75
Jameson
$5.50
Jim Beam
$3.75
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
$5.00
Seagrams 7
$4.50
Southern Comfort
$3.00
Well Whiskey-Mcmasters
$3.00
Woodford Reserve
$7.00
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Diabolique
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Fireball
Scotch
Liqueurs
99 Watermelon
$3.00
Amaretto Arrow
$1.75
Amaretto Di Saronno
$5.50
Baileys
$5.25
Blue Curacao
$1.75
Chambord
$6.50
Cointreau
Creme De Almond
$1.75
Creme De Banana
$1.75
Creme De Cacao
$1.75
Creme De Menthe
$1.75
Dr McGillicuddy's Cherry
$3.00
Dr McGillicuddy's Menthol
$3.00
Drambuie
Frangelico
$5.50
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Jagermeister
$3.00
Kahlua
$4.50
Licor 43
$4.25
Rumchata
$4.75
Tequila Rose
Tippy Cow chocolate
$3.75
Tippy Cow orange cream
$3.75
Triple Sec
$1.75
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Irish Mist
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Mathilde Cassis
DBL Molly's Irish Cream
DBL Rumchata
DBL Tequila Rose
DBL Baileys
Schnapps
Cocktails
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Appletini
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$7.00
Bomb Pop
$7.00
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
$6.00
Daiquiri
$8.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$7.00
Gimlet
$6.00
Greyhound
$8.00
Hot Toddy
$8.00
Hurricane
$9.00
Johnny Vegas
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$5.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Mango Breeze
$7.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Margarita
$7.00
Martini
$7.00
Miami Vice
$9.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Mudslide
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Rob Roy
$7.00
RumChata Float
$7.00
Sazerac
$8.00
Screwdriver
$4.00
Sea Breeze
$5.00
Sidecar
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
Whiskey Smash
$6.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$7.00
Specials
Beer
Draft Beer
Blue Moon 16oz
$4.75
Blue Moon 24 oz
$7.00
Blue Moon 32 oz pitcher
$9.50
Blue Moon 60 oz pitcher
$18.00
Busch Light 16oz
$2.75
Busch Light 24 oz
$4.25
Busch Light 32 oz pitcher
$5.00
Busch Light 60 oz pitcher
$11.00
Widow Maker 16oz
$4.75
Widow Maker 24 oz
$7.00
Widow Maker 32 oz pitcher
$9.50
Widow Maker 60 oz pitcher
$18.00
Bottled Beer
Bell's Octoberfest
$4.75
Bell's Two Hearted IPA
$4.75
Blue Moon
$4.75
Bud Light
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.75
Busch
$3.75
Busch Light
$3.75
Coors
$3.75
Coors Light
$3.75
Corona
$4.25
Guiness
$4.75
Heineken
$4.50
Labatt Blue
$3.50
Labatt Blue Light
$3.50
Labatt Blue NA
$3.75
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
$4.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.25
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
$4.25
Miller
$3.75
Miller Lite
$3.75
Oberon
$4.50
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3.75
Sam Adams Ch Wheat
$4.75
Samuel Adams
$4.75
Stella Artois
$4.50
Twisted Tea
$4.50
Canned Beer
NA Beverages
7-UP
$2.50
Apple Juice
$3.00
Brisk Raspberry Tea
$2.50
Cherry 7-UP
$2.50
Cherry Coke
$2.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Club Soda
$2.75
Coke
$2.50
Coke Zero
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Fiji Water
$3.00
Ginger Ale-Canada Dry
$2.75
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Ice Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Orange Juice
$3.00
Orange pop
$2.50
Pepsi
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Raspberry Tea
$2.50
Red Bull
$4.00
Red Bull Red Edition Watermelon
$4.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$4.00
Red pop
$2.05
Root Beer
$2.50
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Sprite
$2.50
Squirt
$2.50
Squirt Diet
$2.50
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Tonic
$2.75
Vernors
$2.50
Big Lake Tavern Location and Ordering Hours
(906) 586-6950
Closed • Opens Sunday at 1PM