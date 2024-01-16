Pine House Kitchen & Bar
APPETIZER
- Warm Corn Bread Skillet$6.00
Made to Order in Warm Skilled. Served with Whipped Honey Butter.
- Artichoke Crab Dip$16.95
A Mix of Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Lump Crab, Topped with Fontina Cheese & Served in a Warm Skillet with House Made Chips.
- Boneless Tenders 1/2$11.95
Choice of 1 sauce.
- Boneless Tenders Dozen$19.95
Choice of 2 sauces.
- Chili Cheese Fries$11.95
House French Fries Smothered with Warm Chili & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Sour Cream & Green Onion.
- Bacon n' Eggs$12.95
Hard Boiled Eggs with a Creamy Filling, Topped with Crispy Bacon & Green Onion. 6 Piece.
- Crunchy Dill Spears$9.95
House Pickle Spears Battered & Deep Fried. Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce.
- Wings 1/2$11.95
Choice of 1 sauce.
- Wings Dozen$19.95
Choice of 2 sauces.
BURGER
- Bleu$18.95
Gorgonzola Cheese, & Pickled Red Onion.
- BBQ Bacon$16.95
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Shallots, & BBQ Sauce.
- Classic Cheese$16.95
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & House Pickle Remoulade.
- Fondue Burger$17.50
Creamy Cheddar Cheese with Bacon Pieces.
- Tomato Jam$17.50
Goat Cheese, Bacon Tomato Jam, & Arugula.
- Veggie$15.50
Veggie Patty Made of Oats, Chickpeas, Beans, & Rice. Served with Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese, & Arugula.
- Build Your Own Burger$12.95