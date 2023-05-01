Pine Point Grill

Popular Items

SHRIMP, GARLIC & PESTO

$20.00

spicy baby shrimp, basil, mozzarella, and shaved parmesan

PINEAPPLE, BACON & JALAPENO

$18.00

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, & red onion

BYO TOMATO SAUCE

$14.00

Build your own starts with house crust, red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your selection of toppings


SMALL PLATES

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$13.00

truffle dressing, shaved parmesan, fine herbs

CRISPY CILIGENE

$14.00

Fresh mozzerella, marinara, rocket greens & balsamic glaze

MAPLE MUSTARD SCALLOPS

$15.00

Bacon wrapped sea scallops, arugula, maple mustard glaze

MEATBALLS

$13.00

house marinara, mozzarella & pecorino cheese

MUSSELS PROVENCALE

$15.00Out of stock

Mussels, tomatoes, garlic, olives, and capers

PROSCUITTO FLATBREAD

$12.00

Flatbread with roasted garlic oil, herbs, mozzarella, fresh arugula, sliced proscuitto, shaved pecorino, and EVO drizzle.

LOBSTER CAKES

$16.00

SALADS & SOUPS

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

greens, vegetables, house vinaigrette, parmesan cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

romaine hearts, white anchovy, classic dressing, parmesan, house croutons

STEAK SALAD

$24.00

8 oz Angus sirloin, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, crumbled gorgonzola, honey balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese pizza crisp

CUP CHOWDER

$10.00

Haddock, shrimp, scallops, & clams, cream, potatoes, herbs

BOWL CHOWDER

$13.00

Haddock, shrimp, scallops, & clams, cream, potatoes, herbs

ARTISAN PIZZAS

Our pizzas are crafted with house made dough and sauces

BYO TOMATO SAUCE

$14.00

Build your own starts with house crust, red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your selection of toppings

BYO WHITE SAUCE

$14.00

Build your own pizza starts with house crust, roasted garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese and your selection of toppings

CHEESE

$15.00

house red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

PINE POINT PEPPERONI

$16.00

house tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, traditional pepperoni

BUTTERNUT SQUASH, ARUGULA & GOAT CHEESE

$18.00

ricotta white sauce, red onion, and cranberry balsamic glaze

GORGANZOLA, FIG & PANCETTA

$18.00

mozzarella, arugula & honey balsamic gastrique

PINEAPPLE, BACON & JALAPENO

$18.00

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, & red onion

MARGHERITA

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil

ROASTED GARLIC & SAUSAGE

$19.00

roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, pesto & shaved parmesan

SHRIMP, GARLIC & PESTO

$20.00

spicy baby shrimp, basil, mozzarella, and shaved parmesan

PIZZA SPECIAL

$18.00Out of stock

CS-ENTREES

SEARED SCALLOPS

$33.00

Served over black pasta with cremini mushrooms, red Holland peppers, shallots & Pernod cream

BISTRO SIRLOIN

$34.00

Certified Angus Beef, maitre d’hotel butter, day vegetable and potato, rosemary scented beef jus

CLAM & SAUSAGE BUCATINI

$28.00

Little necks steamed with white clam sauce tossed with bucatini pasta, and parmesan cheese

PORK SUGO RIGATONI

$24.00Out of stock

pork shoulder braised in spicy tomato sauce with Lilly’s Pasta, ricotta, grated parmesan and fresh herbs

LINGUINI & MEATBALLS

$19.00

Housemade meatballs( beef, pork, veal), marinara, garlic ricotta, shaved pecorino, and linguine.

CHICKEN & PROSCIUTTO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$26.00

All-natural chicken, roasted butternut squash, chiffonade baby spinach, Marsala sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$22.00

roasted butternut squash, root vegetables, spinach cream, and shaved parmesan

CHEDDAR BURGER

$18.00

Pineland Farms white cheddar, shaved white onion, garlic tomato aioli, pickle, toasted roll, fries

SPINACH & BUTTERNUT SQUASH BURGER

$16.00

Plant based burger with roasted butternut squash, baby spinach, red onion & roasted garlic aioli on a potato roll with fries